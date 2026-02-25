Some people truly have a knack for driving everyone around them a bit bonkers. They're the ones who tend to dig their heels in no matter what and refuse to budge, even when all of the evidence is right in front them. It's almost synonymous with talking to a wall. Stubborn people always have the strongest opinions and a strong sense of being superior to everyone else. Experts have long insisted relationships often become challenging when one person is so rigid in their ways and leaves zero room to be compromised with.

While stubbornness can be an admirable trait when it's used to stick up for someone and be by their side, it can also be exhausting to deal with on a daily basis when someone doesn't realize just how much they're testing the patience of those around them. They also have a tendency to rely on certain words to shut down conversations and avoid having to change. Whether it's saying others are wrong or saying others are overreacting, annoyingly stubborn people almost always use these phrases on a regular basis. It doesn't matter how clear the facts are or how kind the advice is stubborn people will still find a way to twist it into something that isn't worth listening to.

Annoyingly stubborn people almost always use these 11 phrases on a regular basis

1. 'I've always done it this way'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Annoyingly stubborn people always cling to their methods as if it's the only tried and true way to do something. They refuse to consider how other approaches might make things move much more smoothly and efficiently. Changing their minds just feels like a personal attack, and they might even get offended when people recommend that they switch up certain habits.

"Whatever our personal habit patterns may be, it's worth considering the ways in which they may be cutting us off from a more vital way of engaging with the world. A particular routine may make us feel more secure or unchallenged, muting some of our fears around uncertainty. However, it may also be closing us off to our sense of awe, curiosity, or excitement," explained clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone.

It's very much a "my way or the highway" mentality that they have. Sometimes, it's rooted in the comfort of depending on their routine and the predictability of it. Other times, it's just their stubbornness taking effect. Either way, they're usually robbing themselves of the chance to discover new things and even grow aa a person.

2. 'That's not my problem'

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

Even when the issue is clearly affecting everyone around them and requires some level of teamwork, stubborn people will double down that it's not for them to solve. Whether it's "that's not my problem" or "go figure it out," annoyingly stubborn people almost always use these phrases on a regular basis.

They want to be able to stay comfortable while everyone else is forced to scramble for a solution. And yet, they make it seem like that's the most reasonable thing for them to do. There's no curiosity on their side of things. There's no follow-up questions or remorse even. Instead, they just shrug and take a step back.

They'll simply distance themselves without a second look back, and they manage to do it with zero hesitation. It's fine to have healthy boundaries with people. But refusing to help or even acknowledge someone struggling isn't really having boundaries at all.

3. 'You're overreacting'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

Stubborn people have a way of diminishing other people's feelings to protect their own ego and to expertly dodge accountability. It often leaves people questioning whether their feelings were valid or not.

Rather than addressing the actual issue, they turn it around to be someone else's problem. You could be simply explaining how something made you feel and suddenly your entire reaction is being labeled as dramatic. They're attempting to rewrite what's happened in front of someone else, as if that person doesn't know how they feel.

Rather than actual being able to reflect on their behavior and consider someone's perspective, they redirect and deflect in the process. Now the conversation is no longer about what has happened. Instead, it's about if their reaction was valid.

Stubborn people then are allowed the luxury of not having to actually admit fault. And for them, that's much more comfortable than taking responsibility.

4. 'That's not how it works'

voronaman | Shutterstock

Even when the evidence is sitting right in front of them, truly stubborn people will still pretend that it doesn't apply to them. They'll be adamant that their version of reality is the only one that matters. They simply have a hard time being able to accept an alternate explanation or the fact that sometimes two things can be true at once.

"Our ego, or sense of self, finds comfort in our various identities. Just as we have fight, flight, or freeze instincts to protect our physical well-being, we defend our psychological sense of self when our various identities are threatened," pointed out licensed psychologist Mike Brooks.

They'll stand on it with such confidence that it can make other people around them start to second-guess themselves. But they just have a hard time admitting when they're wrong. They always want to be correct, even if it means digging their heels into something that they know, deep down, isn't true.

This trait makes it hard to even argue with a stubborn person. You simply want to conserve your energy and let them take the win just so you can get some peace of mind.

5. 'I don't care what anyone thinks'

Kinga | Shutterstock

There's almost something admirable about a person who declares that they're above other people's scrutiny. But for stubborn individuals, they almost hide behind this insistence to the point where they aren't even open to constructive feedback or being able to collaborate with others. Deep down, it's just a way for them to avoid accountability and, in the process, it just makes others feel dismissed.

"You can begin to work on thinking of criticism in a new way: like someone's opinion, which may or may not be true, and may or may not be useful to you. You can realize that criticism is often a useful and valuable way to become a stronger and better person," psychologist Jonice Webb insisted.

They've already made up their mind and there's no amount of reasoning that's going to get them to change it. They simply refuse to compromise. But it's all because they don't want to risk feeling uncomfortable and that their pride is wounded. While a little independence and free thinking is great, there's also a level where it ends up becoming too much.

6. 'That's not practical'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Stubborn people will shut down even the most reasonable of suggestions if it clashes, even slightly, with their own point of view. Rather than taking the time to actually explore the idea, they dismiss it entirely. When someone's just tossing your idea to the side it makes it hard to even try and argue or fight for it.

And that's exactly why stubborn people use this phrase in the first place. It stems from the fact that they're so anti-change. If they have to admit that someone's point is valid and even goes against their own, they're then forced to reckon with the fact that things can't stay the same anymore. That feeling is scary.

So, to avoid having to feel that in the first place, they'll label something as being totally impractical. It gives them the safest exit without admitting how much discomfort they may be feeling.

7. 'You're wrong'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

It doesn't matter how thoughtful your point might have been or even how calmly you presented it, annoyingly stubborn people almost always use the phrase "you're wrong" on a regular basis. In that moment, they're not trying to understand, they just want to come out on top. Even if the topic required nuance, they will still present their opinion as being fact.

They want people to agree with them, not go against what they're saying. But a healthy discussion doesn't just mean agreeing with one person, it means presenting your point and being able to compromise where needed, or to even agree to disagree. But stubborn people refuse to engage with reason. They think that if they repeat it enough that means it's the truth.

8. 'We don't need to change anything'

AYO Production | Shutterstock

For stubborn people, consistency means things are going well. Even when the circumstances desperately demand some kind of change, they'll ignore the signs. Being able to actually admit that change is necessary would feel, to them, as if they're admitting failure. Change often requires a level of honesty and sometimes coming to terms with the fact that things currently aren't the most ideal.

"Our brains crave certainty. Predictability feels safe — even when it's painful. Change threatens our routines, comfort zones, and sometimes even our identity. For many, change doesn't just mean doing something different—it means becoming someone different," said licensed clinical psychologist Patrick McElwaine.

That amount of vulnerability can be scary for these individuals. So instead, they double down and insist there's no need to fix what isn't broken, even when it's holding on for dear life. For people who like to stay in control, that can feel overwhelming. The fear of not knowing where to even start just keeps them locked in this mindset that things should always be the same.

9. 'I'll do it my way'

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

In the face of being able to learn from collaborating with others, annoyingly stubborn people would much rather just do it on their own. They simply insist on wanting total control. That often leaves little room for people to pipe up with their input because it'll just be completely shut down.

"Compromise is hard. But it is possible to find solutions that work for both people in many situations. When people come to me struggling to find a compromise, the most common problem I see is that they are looking for logistic solutions to an emotional problem," said licensed marriage and family therapist Amy Smith.

They're just so determined to prove themselves right that it comes at the cost of others being involved. There's nothing wrong with having your own style, but there is a difference between thinking your style is the end all be all and being open to compromise.

Stubborn people are not usually open to compromise, which is where the issue comes in. If it's not their own method, they simply don't trust it at all.

10. 'That's a waste of time'

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Whether it's "what a snooze-fest" or "that's a waste of time," annoyingly stubborn people almost always use these phrases on a regular basis. Because even when the task is actually productive and worth their time, they will still shut it down. It's less to do about something moving smoothly and more to do with wanting to assert dominance over what should be done instead.

That dismissal can sting like no other, especially when you've put a lot of thought into it. But for stubborn people, if it requires them to step out of their comfort zone even a little, they're not game.

The irony in doing this is that they're usually robbing themselves of the chance to actually be part of some great ideas. Instead, they'd much rather protect their own comfort than take the time to explore the risk and see if it might be worth it. The best ideas usually take the most time to develop, though. And they would much rather not wait around for that.

11. 'That's just how I am'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Stubborn people are often experts at being able to dodge responsibility or accepting the fact that maybe it's time to change. By claiming that they're just above growth, they think it means they're allowed to stay the same. Even the most self-aware people have moments where they can tell that they're habits are damaging rather than being helpful.

"As we mature emotionally and grow as people, we develop our sense of responsibility to others and are more inclined toward more giving and considerate attitudes. By making ourselves matter, we are making others matter," psychology expert Stephen A. Joseph encouraged.

Instead of being able to reflect on how their behavior affects others, they burrow deeper into their habits. They're simply unable to take the feedback, even when it's being delivered with the utmost love and care. But to stubborn people, changing is the same as losing. And they don't want to lose ever.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.