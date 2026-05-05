There are different types of people on social media. Some people have made entire careers out of it. Others choose to stay offline completely.

Somewhere in the middle is the person who is active online and primarily uses it to socialize. They likely have accounts on every platform and love to interact with people about anything and everything. When they log on to Facebook, they enjoy a daily scroll through the various local Facebook groups they are a part of. People like this have very specific traits that make them the center of attention every time they log on to Facebook.

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People who constantly post in local Facebook groups usually share 10 defining personality traits

1. They are outgoing

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Some people crave social interaction. When they can’t get it in person, they may look for it online. Using local Facebook groups to connect with people in their community can be beneficial for someone like this. They can discuss different topics without leaving their houses. It’s a helpful tool for keeping in touch with people, no matter the circumstances.

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Extroverts get energy from being around other people. If they’re tied up for the day, they’ll choose to post in their local Facebook groups. These groups allow them to be talkative, even if it’s only through the comment section.

2. They are frugal

If you’re not the person browsing Facebook groups for the best deals, you know someone who is. These groups serve as the perfect place to find new-to-you items at a reasonable price. There are even groups where you don’t have to pay for the items people are giving away. It’s a frugal person’s dream. If they want to get rid of clutter themselves, they likely will post what they want to sell, too.

It can be hard to resist posting and commenting in these groups. Frugal people looking for a good deal may be drawn to them and constantly participate.

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3. They are opinionated

Everyone has an opinion. While some people are comfortable keeping their thoughts to themselves, others feel they have to share their every thought. People like this may love posting in Facebook groups. They can use them to share their opinions on local issues and let everyone know where they stand on what’s going on around them. Depending on how they communicate this, they may be popular in these groups for their opinions.

Sometimes, overly opinionated people can come across as know-it-alls. When it comes to local issues, they may feel comfortable sharing their every thought, even if they don’t know exactly what they’re talking about. This can make Facebook groups the perfect platform for their posts.

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4. They are helpful

I’m in a few local Facebook groups to keep up with what’s going on in our neighborhood. Some people who post often can be extremely helpful. If there is a street closure or an upcoming event, they’ll share to keep us all in the loop. They bring a special sense of community. While some people only post to start problems, they’re only there to help.

It’s natural to want to help other people. For some, it’s easier to do so online. They might become the center of their community with their kind and thoughtful posts.

5. They are self-conscious

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The internet has become a perfect place to get validation for someone who relies on it. Likes and comments on Facebook posts can help them feel good about themselves. Insecurity can cause people to question their worth. When someone interacts with them in a local Facebook group, they may feel their needs are getting met. Excessive reassurance-seeking can become a vicious cycle online.

For someone who struggles with confidence, Facebook can be a place they find reassurance. However, there is more going on under the surface for them. It can be a band-aid on a more serious issue, but it can be a helpful tool for some.

6. They are reactive

If you’re part of local Facebook groups, you know there is always one person who is only active to share their reactions to what others are saying. Instead of having a productive conversation, they are quick to react when something doesn’t align with their view. Sometimes, it’s as silly as commenting back to someone who had a question they thought was stupid. Most people would read something they didn’t care for and move on. A reactive person has to give their two cents.

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Social media can activate emotional problems in some people. If something gets to them, they may feel safe sharing their every reaction from behind the computer screen.

7. They are nosy

Some people want to know everything, even if it’s not their business. Nosy people can find entertainment on social media. It can be especially interesting for them to participate in local Facebook groups. Likely, they know people in the group and can keep up with their lives even if they don’t know them well. They may make engaging posts to get people to open up about their everyday lives. If they want more information, they might pry in the comments.

Nosy people aren’t easy to talk to. It feels like they have an ulterior motive. Instead of genuinely caring about you, it seems like they want to know what’s going on for their own entertainment. Facebook groups can be the perfect place for these people to get the dirt on other people.

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8. They are conflict-oriented

Have you logged onto social media and noticed the same person is constantly posting or commenting, looking to start an argument? Politics is a major topic for someone like this, but they can act like this over the simplest topics. Local Facebook groups are an easy place for a person like this to get their taste for conflict. There is always something to be argued over. Whether it’s where someone’s parking on the street or a new business that opened, they can find the space to rant all they want in these groups.

A person like this is often considered a troll, or someone who posts solely to get reactions. Studies have found that some people are bored and use trolling to entertain themselves. This behavior is often frustrating for others who want to use local Facebook groups for their regular purposes.

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9. They are anxious

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If you’re in local Facebook groups, you’ve likely seen people who are anxious about what’s going on around them. We’ve all seen those posts where someone asked if the noise they heard was just fireworks. I get it, it can be scary to live just about anywhere these days. However, their constant anxiety can make them post often in these groups, seeking reassurance that everything is going to be okay.

Social media use is linked to anxiety to begin with. When someone anxious turns to Facebook groups to share their every concern, it can be a complicated combination.

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10. They are lonely

It’s sad to think about, but some people who use social media frequently might be lonely. In local groups, they could be hoping to connect with people in their community. If they don’t have people to talk to in person, turning to social media can help them make friends. It’s helpful to have access to other people at our fingertips every day.

Studies have found that during the pandemic, when we were separated from the people we care about, social media helped us feel more connected to others. While social media can have negative effects, some lonely people may find it beneficial for their mental health and social connections.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.