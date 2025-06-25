11 Things Overly Sensitive & Opinionated Gen Z People Do That Everyone Else Secretly Admires

Beneath Gen Z's sensitivity lies a remarkably brave exterior of expression and self-discipline. They are able to express their feelings and stand firm on their principles. These young individuals extend themselves beyond observing the world to challenging it, pushing boundaries and demanding change.

Making progress isn't as easy as it looks to others, and there are many things that "overly sensitive and opinionated" Gen Z people do that everyone else in older generations secretly admire. Gen Z is unafraid to push the envelope and speak up for causes in ways that may threaten the foundations of society, but while some may think they're just being difficult, they believe they are doing what they do for the good of us all.

Here are 11 things overly sensitive and opinionated Gen Z people do that everyone else secretly admires

1. They call out injustice

One of the most admirable qualities that Gen Z has is their ability to call out injustices within society. Similar to the Baby Boomers, Gen Z is now known as an anti-war movement generation. Known for their deep involvement in movements like Black Lives Matter and March for Our Lives, Gen Z has a way of making causes go viral and getting people involved.

Around 32% of Gen Z regularly engage in activism or social justice work. This is an admirable quality because it's setting a new standard for civic engagement and social responsibility, not by waiting their turn or asking for permission, but by showing up and speaking out. While it might ruffle a few feathers, it's also a necessary push toward progress.

2. They normalize open discussions of mental health

Mental health has become Gen Z’s most triumphant cause, which has led many companies to take into consideration the mental well-being of their employees. Roughly 85% of respondents to a recent survey believe that people are more open to therapy now than they were five years ago. This is in large part due to Gen Z opening the door to the discussion about their struggles with anxiety and depression.

Other generations wouldn't have dared to step out of line to discuss these types of topics for fear of being shunned or chastised. However, Gen Z’s persistence in getting the adults around them to listen has been astonishing. Their so-called 'sensitivity' has literally become a superpower for them.

3. They champion inclusivity

At the heart of Gen Z's identity is an unrelenting push for inclusivity. Around 77% of Gen Z want their workplace to be more inclusive and diverse. This goes across race, gender, neurodiversity, ability, and thought. This expectation of workplace culture to represent the real world might seem like too much to some people, but one thing everyone needs to understand about Gen Z is that they fight for progress for everyone, not just themselves.

Many generations will benefit from Gen Z policies like raising wages, so to have pushback against it can be odd for them to witness. Their inclusivity isn't performative like it was for other generations. Whether or not people admit it, there's something deeply respectable about a generation that's so willing to put others first in pursuit of a more just society.

4. They question authority

Arguably, the most striking trait of the overly sensitive and opinionated Gen Z is that they relentlessly question everything, including authority. When people think about this, they tend to think of parents and teachers, but it has less to do with people in their personal lives. The authorities that they question are the people in power at the center of society, like politicians, corporations, and government agency officials.

Gen Z dislikes the system, not the people who have to serve it. This is where the disconnect happens. In their minds, we don't have to live this way. Where previous generations accepted society for what it was, Gen Z is actively trying to challenge the status quo.

5. They use aesthetics as a form of protest

Gen Z will go above and beyond to make a point when it comes to protesting. Not only will they take to the streets, but they will hit companies directly in their wallets. By boycotting goods and going with alternatives that follow their value system. It's a matter of making a bold political statement by using your dollar and making sure people know that you are against the capitalistic system.

With the help of social media platforms, Gen Z has taken normal protesting into the new digital age. Movements can now start with a touch of the record button. Gen Z blends what they know best together in this aspect: their love of technology and their love of social justice.

6. They educate via social media

Speaking of Gen Z's blend of technology and change, they have mastered social media tutorials. This also goes beyond just teaching people basic life skills. They now use their platforms to report news and educate people on civics in their countries. Around 75% of Gen Z users reported learning about social justice and politics through TikTok.

TikTok has allowed everyday users to become independent journalists, relationship gurus, and financial coaches. Many Gen Zers dive deep into research, cite reliable sources, and develop discourse in their comment sections to challenge long-held beliefs. They turn every scroll into a learning experience, and whether you agree or disagree, their impact on public awareness is almost impossible to ignore.

7. They quit jobs that don't align with their values

To older generations, quitting your job because it didn't align with your values may seem dramatic and impulsive, but not to Gen Z. Rather than viewing work as something to endure for a paycheck, Generation Z wants to be fulfilled and happy at the same time. Whether it's them wanting mental health days or basic respect when being spoken to, nothing they ask for is too much.

This approach is slowly changing the workplace. Companies are beginning to take employee values and happiness into consideration. At the end of the day, it's about not compromising on what matters the most, even when it's inconvenient.

8. They stand up for themselves

Gen Z has a unique way of standing up for themselves that many secretly admire. Their sensitivity means they're more in tune with their feelings and values, which fuels their courage to speak out when something doesn’t sit right. They don't shy away from confrontation or difficult conversations because they know the only way to solve a problem is to talk about it.

Their willingness to stand firm shows a strength that others find impressive. This empowers them to protect their boundaries and stick up for others who may not have the same confidence. This outspoken attitude inspires others to come forth and do the same, creating a coalition of social justice warriors.

9. They demand better entertainment

Gen Z has slowly become the generation to call out lazy storytelling, outdated tropes, and problematic content in the media that we all consume. Over the course of a couple of years, other generations have joined in with them in calling out studios who do this. A lot of the criticism has come from the lack of diversity in film, video games, and television. Nearly 70% of all consumers enjoy watching TV shows or movies that help them learn about cultures different from their own.

This shows that people want to see new stories and actors who represent them on the screen. When Hollywood is making money off the audience's viewership, then it is perfectly reasonable for the audience to want better entertainment. They're not asking to be in the writer's room, but do want great stories that make them think and entertain them at the same time.

10. They speak their truth

Speaking their truth is a way of life for Gen Z. They grew up in an era when authenticity matters and silence equals complicity. In standing up for what they believe in, they model a kind of courage that many wish they'd had in their youth.

What makes this so admirable is the unapologetic honesty with which Gen Z approaches the world. They're not afraid of anything. While other generations might not admit to it, they respect the way Gen Z refuses to conform just to keep the peace.

11. They dream bigger than other generations

Even when met with criticism, Gen Z holds fast to their visions of the future. They envision a better world for everyone, even generations who they believe may have been responsible for the struggles that they now must endure. It's an admirable thing to continue the fight for peace and utopia while everyone is going up against you.

It's also not easy to do with the hand that they've been dealt. Crippling debt, high living costs and low wages. This is far from where they want to be. They instead choose to dream beyond what is expected and hope that others will join in on the cause to better society for everyone, and not just a select few.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.