Chronically Nosy People Have No Shame Asking These 11 Questions

While the psychology of nosiness is somewhat under-researched, despite many people experiencing it in the workplace and among family members or friends, at least one study found that prying behavior stems at least in part from a biologically-based desire to protect ourselves and those closest to us.

Despite the potentially beneficial side of being nosy about the choices made by the people who matter to us most, most people understand that asking about personal matters can be off-putting to others, to say the least. However, chronically nosy people seem as though they couldn't care less, as they have no shame in asking certain questions that often come across as intrusive and inappropriate.

The 11 questions chronically nosy people seem to have no shame asking:

1. ‘How much money do you make?’

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Even though we’ve grown as a culture, unwinding once-taboo money conversations into more transparent discourse, asking people directly how much money they make can still feel intrusive for many. Especially when wealthier people are working to keep up a working-class charade in our current economy, asking people directly to say their income out loud can feel like a personal attack.

While talking openly about money can relieve stress, improve relationships, and boost well-being, in the wrong environments and with people you just met, there’s still a level of taboo around these conversations that feel wildly uncomfortable. Especially when there’s shame or another complex emotion wound up in someone’s financial situation, it’s usually a question that’s better left unsaid.

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2. ‘Why don’t you have kids?’

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Especially for younger generations today, who are increasingly choosing not to have children for personal or financial reasons, it’s not surprising that questions like “Why are you still single?” or “Aren’t you having kids?” feel intrusive.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, most people argue that whether or not you have kids has little to do with building a fulfilling life, so why do we keep upholding traditional family lifestyles as the norm? While it might seem like a normal question to someone who’s followed and accepted traditional norms for their entire lives, for some, it’s appalling.

Whether it’s health problems, a personal choice, financial barriers, age, or something else, someone who chooses not to have kids doesn’t want to feel pressured to explain their decision, especially to a nosy person who can’t understand basic elements of manners and respect.

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3. ‘Have you gained weight?’

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While research reveals that parental attitudes and language toward their children’s weight and body image can lead to long-term psychological issues and mental health struggles into adulthood, the pervasiveness of beauty standards and conversations later in life can be just as harmful.

As a rule of thumb, talking about someone’s body, especially their weight, is a no-go. Don’t tell someone they look good because they lost weight. Certainly don’t ask if they’ve gained weight. However, nosy people can’t help but ask these incredibly inappropriate questions, often because they’re projecting certain misguided norms, standards, or insecurities onto others.

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4. ‘Why don’t you drink?’

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While modern culture is shifting to appreciate “sober curious” mindsets and destigmatizing the desire not to drink, many people still feel a need to justify their personal decisions. Especially in a world where so many are yearning for external validation and using peer pressure to drive people into bad decisions to make themselves feel better, it’s nosy questions like this that lead to a lot of turmoil, resentment, and guilt.

Nobody owes you an explanation for their personal choices, and if you take offense to someone drinking water in a bar or going out without needing to drink for social courage, that’s a reflection of you, not of them.

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5. ‘Why didn’t you invite me?’

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While it’s true that feeling socially rejected, excluded, or ostracized can often lead to emotional pain that’s incredibly similar in the brain to physical illness, asking questions like “Why didn’t you invite me?” isn’t always appropriate. Especially in adulthood, everyone should have the internal security to accept that they’re not welcome or invited everywhere, and that it’s not a personal attack.

Friends can hang out one-on-one. People can choose to spend time with someone without making it an open invitation for all of their friends. As adults, we should have the emotional perspective and wisdom to even encourage it. So, if you’re guilting people for spending time together or going out without you, either they’re not actually good friends, or you’re projecting a kind of shame and social pain that’s meant to be personally mediated.

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6. ‘What really happened?’

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Intrusive questions and demanding answers are the last way someone will feel safe enough to open up. So, even if nosy people want in on all the drama, asking questions like “What really happened?” only pushes them farther away. Much like unsolicited advice feels intrusive, these questions overlook the emotional support people truly need to be vulnerable.

If someone wants to share a piece of information with you, they’ll tell you. If they’re not telling you or fabricating the truth in some way, there’s a reason for it, whether it’s internal dishonesty or a sense of distrust in the conversation.

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7. ‘What did they say about me?’

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While keeping intentional secrets from people can often cause emotional instability and stress, sometimes setting boundaries around conversations with loved ones actually bolsters bonds. If you’re talking about someone, there’s an expectation that they won’t tell the person directly what was said, unless, of course, there are nuanced secrets or relationships happening.

However, many nosy people weaponize guilt, shame, and obligations in relationships to learn what others are saying about them behind their backs. They’re not afraid to make someone feel guilty for withholding someone else’s words, especially when they’re always operating from a place of needing validation and reassurance from others.

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8. ‘Why don’t you just leave them?’

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Toxic relationships are more nuanced than someone who hasn’t experienced them has the capacity to understand. From manipulative tactics like isolation or gaslighting to a growing sense of distrust in their own independence, someone being subjected to a toxic partner doesn’t always have the simple decision to "just leave.”

Especially when there’s a bigger picture of control, codependent finances, kids, mental health concerns, or other personal issues involved, a question like “Why don’t you just leave them?” can feel incredibly invalidating and dismissive to someone’s situation. However, a nosy person who cares more about the “drama” and their own attention than truly understanding.

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9. ‘Why don’t you talk to your family?’

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Family dynamics often play an incredibly influential role in our adult lives, as they’re intertwined with our feelings of self-love, belonging, stress, and history. However, they’re also incredibly personal in many ways, and it’s not surprising, considering that our families have often seen us through every season of life.

While some will bring up conversations about their families and speak openly about their relationships, prying into someone’s family dynamic when it’s clear there’s stress or turmoil there is something only chronically nosy people do. Especially when they’re around strangers, co-workers, or people they don’t know well, a question like “Why don’t you talk to your family?” can be more than intrusive.

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10. ‘How much did that cost?’

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Many Americans find comfort in following subconscious “money scripts” to protect their privacy and emotional well-being when speaking about finances. Especially with someone they don’t know well, they can touch on money by using these scripts to have productive conversations, without crossing a line into discomfort.

However, nosy people consistently overlook those scripts and overstep boundaries by asking inappropriate questions like “How much did that cost?” or “How much do you actually make?” Whether it’s a doorway to brag or talk about themselves, they often isolate themselves by oversharing and overstepping.

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11. ‘Why did you call in sick yesterday?’

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According to a Boston University study, authentic sharing at work can make the experience and workplace culture better, but nosy co-workers who feel entitled to ask intrusive questions can make our lives much more difficult. Not only do they attempt to blur healthy lines between work and personal lives, but they also often force us to answer with misguided questions and keep up an inauthentic act.

Even if it’s something like “Why did you call in sick yesterday?” that feels inappropriate and accusatory, a nosy co-worker can cultivate more stress and anxiety in our routines, which should largely be focused on professionalism and productivity.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.