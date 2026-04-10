Most frugal people are immune to unnecessary purchases. They don’t have a long-running list of items on their wishlist. Instead, they are thoughtful about their spending. While they may not buy the latest tech or spend money on the trendiest beauty products, they still manage.

In fact, frugal people even find ways to make their lives easier on a budget. Without draining their bank accounts, they are proactive with their money. They plan rather than spend money without intention. These little habits set them apart from others. They find a way to be more resourceful on a smaller budget.

These are 11 small ways frugal people make their lives easier without spending more

1. They shop with a list

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I don’t know about you, but I can walk into a store and completely lose my train of thought. Suddenly, I’m smelling the candles at Trader Joe's and adding flowers to my cart. Did I come to the store with the intention of buying these things? Absolutely not. Somehow, they end up coming home with me.

Frugal people do their best to avoid impulse purchases. One way they do this is by making a list. They plan what they need for the week and stick to it. Instead of buying things they don’t need or ingredients that may never make it into a recipe, they choose to stay focused.

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2. They shop second-hand

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Frugal people were thrifting before it was cool. They knew the importance of buying second-hand where they could. Not only does thrifting save money, but it also reduces waste. They knew they could still get fashion-forward pieces and high-quality furniture without dishing out the big bucks. It’s a habit they implemented to make their lives easier without putting a dent in their bank account.

Thrifting is about more than saving money to some frugal people. It’s also a healthy way to consume items. Even people who aren’t frugal enjoy shopping this way.

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3. They don’t eat out

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Most of us can’t resist a good meal at a restaurant. Whether we’re dining out with friends or ordering in for a night in front of the TV, there is something special about having delicious food with loved ones. Some people eat out more than they cook at home. Given our hectic schedules, it can be easier to grab food than to prepare it ourselves. However, frugal people view this practice as a waste of money. Instead, they’d rather cook their own food at home.

Cooking at home can save money. Instead of paying restaurant prices, the frugal are only buying ingredients at the store. With thrifty shopping practices, they may be able to make their lives easier without forking over unnecessary cash.

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4. They embrace meal planning

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If a frugal person wants to avoid spending money dining out, they likely need to make their cooking experience easier. One way they do this is by practicing a meal plan. This goes hand in hand with their intentional shopping. They make a list of the ingredients they’ll need for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They may prepare them in advance to save time during the week. It’s a way to make their lives easier without breaking the bank.

Meal planning can save money not only by keeping you from dining out, but also by helping you stick to your budget. If they’re looking to save money, frugal people may budget for their weekly meals and stick to it. They won’t be tempted to dine out when they have food ready for them at home.

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5. They wait before making a purchase

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We can get caught up in wanting things. Scrolling on our phones and watching TV have given companies a way into our wallets. Even if you’re watching someone on TikTok, they may be paid by a company to rave about a product. Suddenly, you’re convinced you need it in your life. Even if you don’t actually need it, you want it, and you may splurge without thinking.

Frugal people likely have a practice of stopping unnecessary spending. Instead of adding to the cart, they might pause. Giving themselves 24 to 48 hours can tell them if they actually want the product, or if they were simply convinced by the marketing. This is a frugal habit we all could benefit from.

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6. They frequent libraries

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If you’re a reader, you know that purchasing books can add up. These days, the cost of a new release, especially a hardcover, can be over $30. For frugal readers, they know there are better options than forking over full price for their next read. There’s this magical place called the library that many of us fail to take advantage of. Free and easy, frugal people swear by supporting their local library.

Not only is checking out books free, but supporting your local library can benefit your community. Libraries provide community and support for people in need.

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7. They repair broken items

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I don’t know about you, but when something breaks, I usually replace it. It takes a lot of effort to repair things. Frugal people have a different mindset. Instead of going to the store, they decide to fix things. They know there is practicality in keeping the items they have. It saves them money, and it can be easier than racing to the store to buy something new.

Fixing things is more resourceful. Instead of adding more waste to the landfill, these people are keeping what they have and making the best of it.

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8. They often do it themselves

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Are you looking to update your home? From fixing up the bathroom to renovating the kitchen, home projects can come up at any moment. Let’s face it, it’s pricey to juggle all of these projects. Contractors and supplies are no joke, but frugal people have a solution. Instead of hiring help, they decide to take on DIY projects themselves. They put their handiwork to the test to save money and do things exactly how they want.

Even wealthy people can be frugal. If they can do their own projects, they might jump on it. It’s a way to ensure they are getting what they want without breaking the bank.

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9. They prioritize their savings account

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Many of us are living paycheck to paycheck these days. It isn’t always easy to get ahead. However, frugal people find a way to keep their savings account growing. Instead of spending money on things they don’t need, they put things aside. It’s a trick that makes their lives easier over time. With this practice, they can build an emergency fund.

Frugal people who put effort into saving their money may be able to do so by setting goals.

“Picture the goal: a decent car, home, college, peace-of-mind retirement, even just the psychological comfort of knowing you have a cushion in case of unexpected expenses,” says Marty Nemko, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. “There’s the good feeling of seeing your savings go up.”

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10. They buy in bulk

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Frugal people know what they want. They understand the products they’ll use up, and choose to buy them in bulk. It may seem more expensive to buy a lot at once, but it actually saves you money over time. This is a little habit they’ve taken on to make their lives easier without breaking the bank. It’s helpful, and it’s an easy way to make sure they never run out of what they need.

Lucy Sherriff with the BBC did the math herself. She went to a local grocery store and compared the price of buying oats in bulk to buying individual containers. She found that through purchasing bulk quantities of groceries like coconut oil, she saved a lot of money. She found that she would have spent over $70 on individual jars, but saved nearly $40 buying in bulk.

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11. They use coupons

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Couponing makes a difference. It may seem like an outdated habit. We might associate couponing with our parents. However, frugal people know there is a lot to gain from couponing. The money they save stays in their bank account, making their lives easier without spending too much money.

There can be exhilaration from saving a large amount of money on things like groceries. It can keep people in the practice. Now that most coupons are digital, or instantly apply when you enter your membership number at checkout, it’s more convenient than ever.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.