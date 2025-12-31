We have all heard the phrase, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ It’s important to keep an open mind when meeting someone new. You never want to assume someone is a certain way just because they look it. While we mostly use this ideology to prevent ourselves from concluding that someone is unintelligent, sometimes, we need to hold that open mind when meeting someone who may look smarter than they actually are.

Few of us want to seem unintelligent. We often measure people’s worth and ability based on how smart they appear. It’s easy to pretend to be smarter than you actually are to prevent judgment from those around you. However, when someone wants to look smarter than they are, they will do strange things that may not sit right with the average person. Whether it’s a defense mechanism or a way to wiggle themselves into opportunities, you will be able to tell someone isn’t as smart as they look when they do these certain things.

People who aren’t as smart as they look do these 11 strange things

1. They overuse complicated language

Some people think that by saying ‘big’ words, they are impressing people. Using a word that some may not understand does not make you look as smart as you think it does. A study from Princeton University found that readers of graduate school admissions essays preferred those with more ‘basic’ words than those packed with complicated ones. These larger words appear clunky and often don't fit in conversations the way the person who says them believes they will.

Sometimes, the ‘smaller words’ work best. Using words out of context will make you appear less intelligent. Instead, stick with words you know fit well into the conversation. The smartest people do not feel they need to stuff their sentences with complex jargon.

2. They interrupt often

When someone is less intelligent than they look, they will try to convince you they are by interrupting conversations. People who are chronic interrupters are looking to bring power into the conversation. They believe that they are smarter than everyone else; however, when they chime in with irrelevant things, it makes them appear unintelligent. When someone believes they are smarter than they actually are, they want to interject with their ideas, as they think they are better than everyone else’s. However, this is far from the case.

Smarter people are comfortable letting others say their full sentences before adding to the conversation. They do not feel threatened by the opinions of others. People who are not as smart as they look find conversations an opportunity to show themselves off. However, they often end up looking less intelligent.

3. They talk more than they listen

When someone is not as smart as they look, they take every opportunity to talk. Whether it’s about themselves, their achievements, or their work, anything they can think of will be said. Sometimes, they will feel the need to contribute to conversations they know nothing about. Some people talk a lot because they believe they are smarter than others. They get lost in their own thoughts instead of taking the time to listen.

When you listen, you are learning. By actively listening, you are absorbing information. If someone is filling the air with their own voice, they are not allowing themselves to hear what is being said around them. Instead of learning from others, they’d rather hear themselves, and that makes them less smart than they look.

4. They overvalue credentials

People who value how smart they look over how intelligent they truly are put a lot of weight into credentials. Of course, working hard towards a degree or a certification is something you should celebrate. It shows your dedication to learning. However, when someone lacks life experience to back up their intelligence, they may stress the importance of their achievements. It is an easy way to portray smarts.

Higher education is important. It is something we all can benefit from. However, it is not always a true look at intelligence. Some psychologists argue that diligence shows up in the academic space more than intelligence. While this isn’t the truth for all, some who overvalue their credentials do so to prove they are smart, rather than showing it in their day-to-day lives.

5. They get defensive

Have you ever tried to correct someone who got extremely defensive? It’s not an easy challenge to take on. People who are not as smart as they look will go on the defensive when they believe they are being called out for being wrong. They need to maintain control over the situation because they are constantly trying to prove their intelligence. When someone tries to interject and let them know they are wrong, they may shut down or lash out. Someone as smart as they look will always have open conversations with people, never becoming defensive.

“Defensive individuals often have control and power issues, and perceive anyone confronting them or holding them accountable as a threat. They are uncomfortable with feelings in general and managing their own,” says Seth Meyers, Psy.D., for Psychology Today. These individuals are more concerned about looking smart than actually being it, and become defensive and uncomfortable when confrontation occurs.

6. They speak even if they are unsure

I adore my partner, but he does something that makes me laugh. I am not saying he is unintelligent, but he does speak with confidence on things he isn’t sure of. It’s always small, silly things, like what’s on TV at a certain time or if a restaurant serves a dish or not. These are innocent blurbs. When someone is not as smart as they look, they will speak on topics with such confidence, even if they are not completely sure of what they are saying.

People who know very little often think they know a lot. We all know that one person who has the confidence to talk about controversial topics without backing it up with facts. Whether it’s politics or social issues, someone who thinks they are smarter than they actually are often gives their opinions. It can be frustrating, and they end up looking smarter than they actually are.

7. They are dismissive

You will soon realize that someone is not as smart as they look when they become dismissive of others. Their arrogance makes it difficult for them to understand other people. Whether it’s dismissing their ideas or comments, they think they are smarter than everyone else in the room. Instead of listening and expanding their thoughts, they are quick to ignore contributions from others. It can be frustrating to have a conversation with someone who thinks they know everything and is quick to dismiss the others around them.

“Arrogance is often a cover for the lack of confidence. Whereas confidence comes from self-measurement (how am I doing compared to last time), arrogance stems from other-measurement (how am I doing compared to others),” says Marcia Reynolds, Psy.D., for Psychology Today. “They fear being seen as incompetent. They look at others as less than or better than and must put other people down who challenge their ideas. Every conversation is a test or opportunity to be smart and right.”

8. They dodge questions

A tell-tale sign that someone isn’t as smart as they look can be found in the way they respond to questions. If you’re having an intellectual conversation with someone and want them to expand on what they are saying, you will ask them questions to continue the conversation. Intelligent individuals enjoy answering questions that make them think. They are also interested in hearing what others think about their ideas.

When someone isn’t as smart as they look, they will dodge questions to avoid looking unintelligent. If they are speaking on something they do not know much about, they may try to wiggle their way out of questions to avoid showing the holes in their logic. There is a playbook for successfully dodging questions, and these people have mastered it to save face.

9. They never admit when they’re wrong

It takes intelligence to admit when you are wrong. Our egos can be fragile. We have a hard time saying that we make mistakes, even though there is no such thing as being perfect. When you are confident in yourself, you have an easier time admitting that you are wrong. It’s not scary to be vulnerable.

People who are not as smart as they look struggle to come to terms with their shortcomings. They are convinced that they know everything. They refuse to admit their faults, as they never see mistakes in their words or actions.

10. They care more about how they look than others

Unfortunately, we are a society that puts pressure on appearance. Studies have found that we base our first impressions on looks. If someone looks intelligent, we may assume they are. Since we place pressure on how we look, some people may care more about looking smart than actually being smart. They care more about looking the part, which can sometimes be enough to get them through.

While we may claim we do not judge a book by its cover, we certainly do. If someone is skating by on looks alone, it will crumble as they begin talking. It’s strange to place so much weight on appearance, but it can play a role in how we are perceived.

11. They name-drop

Have you ever tried to have a conversation with someone, but they are focused on name-dropping? Maybe it’s someone cool they know. Or, it could be the company they work for that they keep casually saying in conversation. They want to impress. Instead of showing off their smarts, they do this strange thing where they drop comments that they believe will make them look smarter than they actually are.

If someone attended an impressive university, they may mention it often. Of course, it’s something they should be proud of. However, it’s a way to look smarter than they actually are. When they lack the information to support their claims, they may drop the name of their university, company, or mentor to show off. However, it’s not always successful.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.