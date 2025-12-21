Intelligence is largely characterized by your ability to digest and apply information, but that doesn't mean there aren't ties to personality traits and behavioral quirks. For example, a study from the Journal of Research in Personality found that open-minded and flexible people are more likely to boast intelligence, even if changing their mind makes them "seem" less smart to the people around them. From the kind of morning routines they follow to the flexibility they have in relationships, people who are smarter than they look do these strange things.

At the root is emotional intelligence. Even if they don't seem smart or conform to stereotypes around gifted, intelligent people in society, emotionality in someone's personal life and routines is connected to their expressions of intelligence. So, if someone is open-minded, emotionally regulated and collected, even amid chaos, they might not be immediately labelled as "smart," but they're intelligent at their core.

People who are smarter than they look do these 11 strange things

1. They change their mind often

A PNAS study argues that "openness" is one of the only connections between intelligence and personality, meaning that people who are more open-minded and flexible in their thinking are often smarter than they look.

From accepting other people's opinions, even when they're different from their own, to changing their mind in environments like the workplace, people who are smarter than they look are open to all kinds of information, debates, conversations, and theories.

2. They spend more time alone

While people who socialize more often do tend to be happier, people who are smarter than they look genuinely enjoy their alone time and intentional solitude. Whether it provides space for them to reflect and regulate or opens time for them to reconnect with themselves through hobbies, alone time isn't scary for them — it's invigorating.

While we often misconstrue confidence, loudness, and extraversion with intelligence, it's usually quiet, introverted people who boast higher levels of intelligence.

3. They pause before answering

While confident people may be louder and more secure in social situations, we tend to misconstrue their social presence with intelligence. Just because they immediately jump into conversations and answer questions without a second thought doesn't necessarily mean they're smart — it just means they're comfortable.

That's why people who are smarter than they look tend to adopt a quieter, more intentional presence in conversations. They pause to reflect and regulate before they speak and even make space for more productive silence in conversations that an overconfident person may immediately, and selfishly, fill.

4. They admit when they don't know something

Even if it feels counterintuitive that a person's intellect is hidden in phrases like "I don't know" and "I need help," the truth is that overconfident people — who lack a level of intelligence on all fronts — usually cover this admission up with misguided defensiveness. They think that admitting they don't know something is a "weakness," but really end up missing out on opportunities for growth and learning by hiding their lack of knowledge.

This is where a truly smart person's open-mindedness comes into play. They know it's impossible to know everything, but when a gap in their knowledge becomes apparent, they're not afraid to learn, rather than stay ignorant with defensiveness and overconfidence.

5. They use simple language

People who are smarter than they seem often use simple language to make their conversations more inclusive, clear, and accessible. They care about leveraging clarity above misguided overconfidence, so that everyone feels valued and appreciated in social situations.

This seemingly strange habit is backed up by research, with a study from WIREs Cognitive Science arguing that the most intelligent people care about getting their points across with simple language, rather than overcomplicated, misguidedly professional lingo.

6. They overperform, rather than oversell

Instead of being overconfident and making promises they can't keep, people who are smarter than they look actually overperform by underselling themselves. Whether it's in the workplace or at home, they'd prefer to be humble about their skills and abilities, so they can overperform, rather than consistently disappointing people in the end.

This also often leads to better, more collaborative relationships across a smart person's life, as it opens space for asking for and receiving help from others. They make other people feel valued by asking for support in ways that an overconfident person regularly misses out on. They let people underestimate them, but are careful with their effort and humility.

7. They avoid rigid labels and debates

The flexible nature of a person who's actually smarter than they look often urges them to avoid rigidity. Whether it's "black and white" thinking, binaries, or personal labels, they prefer to lean into the complexities of ambiguity and change, rather than immediate definitions and constrictive debates.

This is why they're open-minded and resourceful. This is why they build better connections. This is how they end up learning a lot from people they don't agree with, because they're not afraid to seek understanding, rather than "right" and "wrong."

8. They lean into curiosity

A study from the Journal of Individual Differences found that curiosity is often intertwined with intelligence and the pursuit of knowledge. The most curious people are often also the most subtly intelligent, even if their pursuit of knowledge extends farther than reading, educational contexts, and conversations.

From having conversations with people who have different opinions to asking more questions at work, people who are smarter than they look do these strange things that others may immediately overlook or write off.

9. They don't over-explain themselves

People who are smarter than they seem may lean into humility, while others over-explain and justify their moves. From keeping personal goals and achievements to themselves to letting their results speak for themselves, they don't try to prove themselves worthy of attention or success.

While these tendencies may be a coping mechanism for internal feelings of insecurity or inadequacy, intelligent people are self-assured. They are happy to achieve and celebrate themselves on a personal level, rather than constantly seeking praise and attention from others.

10. They observe quietly

In the same way, we are affected by our environments and childhoods, learning through observation habits follow us into adulthood. When we can harness the power of sitting back, noticing things, and observing the world around us, we can soak in information and learn lessons without having to go through these situations ourselves.

So, even if someone is quiet in a conversation or seemingly disconnected from social interactions, they may be smarter than they look, observing people and learning from what's happening around them.

11. They question assumptions

People are most likely to make assumptions and turn to conspiracy theories when they feel anxious and powerless, according to a study from Current Directions in Psychological Science. However, intelligent people often have a level of self-awareness that protects them from accepting fake news as fake.

People who are smarter than they look may indulge in learning about conspiracies, but for the most part, they question assumptions and leverage their quiet critical thinking skills to dive deeper into the heart of these conversations.

