While "red flags" of low intelligence are often hard to read, largely because people overestimate their skills, knowledge, and abilities in everyday life, according to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, there are small, everyday observations people can make about someone with very low intelligence.

From avoiding hard conversations to leaning on overconfidence to assert their points, it's often pressure, loudness, and attention-seeking that reveal a person's intelligence levels. While higher-intelligence people boast certain emotionally intelligent traits, open-mindedness, and mindfulness, their low-intelligence counterparts are fighting for attention and validation.

Here are 11 everyday observations people make about someone with very low intelligence

1. They distract themselves from discomfort

Whether it's doomscrolling on their phones in uncomfortable social situations or leaning on mindless entertainment to distract themselves from solitude they don't enjoy, distractions are one of the things people with very low intelligence leverage often. That's part of the reason why low-intelligence people, both tangible and emotional, have lower well-being.

They're never acknowledging the emotions they feel on a daily basis or addressing issues as they come up, but suppressing them and cultivating resentment, at the expense of personal and relational well-being.

2. They overestimate their abilities

A 2017 study found that consistently overconfident people tend to be less skilled than their intellectually humble counterparts. They overpromise things, but almost always underdeliver. From being louder than others for attention to taking on more than they can handle at work, they regularly try to seem more intelligent and confident than they are, at the expense of true productivity and outcomes.

Instead of being humble and reasonable about what they can handle, and boosting relationships and personal growth by asking for help, they over-exaggerate.

3. They overcomplicate simple things

According to a study from WIREs Cognitive Science, people who overcomplicate simple topics and language are often less intelligent, because high-IQ people care about making interactions accessible and easy to understand.

They want people to view them as complex, nuanced, intelligent, and important, but instead of proving it through actions and intention, they exaggerate, overcomplicate, and lie.

4. They lie about praise

Many people who only find a sense of comfort and stability in external validation may regularly lie to gain the attention they need to avoid distress. From exaggerating praise they received at work to lying about job titles and salaries, they compensate for their lack of internal confidence and security by relying on misguided lies.

Their lack of tangible intelligence and critical thinking is interwoven with their lack of emotional maturity — adding strain to relationships and subtly breaking down trust.

5. They interrupt people constantly

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychiatry, people with low levels of intelligence, specifically in social environments, often cause more conflict and distress in their interactions and conversations. Prone to interrupting people to seek attention and leveraging overconfidence for a sense of control, they often sabotage connections before they acquire any depth.

They don't have the emotional intelligence to pause before responding or reacting, so they instead step in and interrupt at everyone else's expense.

6. They struggle to accept constructive criticism

Many people who can't handle constructive criticism don't have the self-assuredness, big picture mentality, or self-regulation skills to embrace it without viewing it as a personal attack. They view the "not knowing" as a weakness, often because their low intelligence has altered their social perception or self-worth in some way, instead of an opportunity to learn and grow.

According to psychology researcher Dr. Rob Nash, struggling with accepting feedback can be uncomfortable for most people, regardless of intelligence, but for low-IQ individuals, it can feel more emotionally charged.

7. They spread fake news and misinformation

People with low intelligence, who also often feel a level of powerlessness and anxiety, may spread misinformation and lean into conspiracies for a sense of control, at least according to a study from Current Directions in Psychological Science.

It's one of the everyday observations people make about someone with very low intelligence. They're some of the first to share misleading headlines on social media and aren't afraid to make big claims about controversial issues without understanding the big picture.

8. They are bad 'big picture' planners

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people with very low intelligence struggle to make predictions about the future, which often sabotages their long-term goals, planning, and relationships. Compared to their high-intelligence counterparts, who often think about the big picture when making decisions, these people are too focused on their present situation and comfort to care.

Especially if they're caught up in seeking external validation and "proving" their worth in environments like the workplace, it's easy to start living too heavily in the present. They're not thinking about the future because they don't even know what they want, outside of acceptance and attention.

9. They perceive disagreements as a personal attack

For someone who knows how to approach and engage in disagreements, they can actually boost mental health, relationship satisfaction, and social adjustment, according to a study from Social Development. However, if a low-intelligence person perceives differing opinions as a personal attack, they can quickly sabotage connection and understanding.

Highly intelligent people appreciate conversations where they can gain perspective and learn from someone different from them, but their low-IQ counterparts hardly make it to a point where understanding is possible.

10. They avoid challenges

While high-intelligence people perceive challenges as an opportunity for growth and learning, even going as far as to seek them out in their daily lives, if someone avoids these moments, they're likely lower in intelligence. They prefer to be comfortable all the time, protecting their own time, convenience, and self-worth with avoidance.

Of course, growth isn't always comfortable, like psychologist Bruce Wilson suggests, but without discomfort, people remain stagnant forever. While a low-intelligence person may find predictability and fleeting control more comfortable, they miss out on opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others.

11. They default to anger when they're questioned

Instead of appreciating active listening, follow-up questions, and vulnerability in their conversations, low-intelligence people seek sheer attention and validation. Without the emotional regulation skills and perspective to appreciate a bit of fleeting discomfort in a hard conversation, they often get angry and defensive in the face of feedback or concerns.

Conversations are essential to our well-being, but only if they're approached with intentionality, respect, and a certain level of emotional intelligence.

