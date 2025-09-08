It’s not uncommon for people to assume the bigger the word, the smarter the person saying it is. Big words have a reputation for being used by only the most intelligent and professional individuals. However, bigger isn’t always better. Most of the time, it is better to ditch the big words, especially when there is any chance the meaning could be wrong when used in a sentence.

A study from Princeton found that using complex words, particularly in writing, can make the speaker sound less intelligent. They used essays for their research and noticed that the papers with less complex language got higher grades than those that used big words out of place. Using big words for the sake of it is often viewed as unnecessary. It hinders the conversation when these words are said just to sound smart, and backfires when the individual does not use the word correctly. These words may sound intelligent, but only when used correctly.

People who aren't as smart as they think often use these 11 'big words' wrong

1. 'Literally'

Literally isn’t exactly a ‘big word,’ but people often misuse it. They will say ‘literally’ when they mean ‘figuratively.’

A study from Cambridge University discovered that many believe the word ‘literally’ is misused and said far too often. When you say you’re ‘literally dying of laughter,’ you are not actually dying. This is something scholars find troublesome in the English language, and it shouldn’t be said if you are looking to sound intelligent.

2. 'Utilize'

Using the word ‘utilize’ may sound smart, but more often than not, the person saying it should simply say ‘use.’ People who aren’t as smart as they think often use ‘utilize’ because they think it sounds more intelligent. However, in any situation where you would say the word, professionals believe that saying ‘use’ is both better and more likely to be correct.

The definition of the word implies making the most effective use of something, often in a manner not initially intended. An example of this could be utilizing a piece of paper as a bookmark. That indicates the person is using the item in an unintended manner. In more cases than not, ‘use’ should be said in place of ‘utilize.’

3. 'Detrimental'

People who aren’t as smart as they think they are will use the word ‘detrimental’ to explain how important something is. That is a misconception behind the word's definition.

When someone says something like, “It’s detrimental that I attend this meeting,” they think they are saying it’s a highly important meeting that cannot be missed. The true definition of the word detrimental is to cause harm or damage. They’re not going to cause harm or damage by missing the meeting.

4. 'Antithesis'

Antithesis is a word often used by people who aren’t as smart as they think they are. They may think they are proving a point when saying the word, but they are likely misusing it.

Something that is an ‘antithesis’ needs to have a direct, opposite comparison. They may call something the antithesis of another, but unless there is a stark difference between the two, they may be overusing the word to sound more intelligent.

5. 'Caveat'

The word ‘caveat’ is often misused. People who may not be as smart as they think they are use the word as a synonym for ‘addition’ or ‘agreement.’ That is not the correct use of the word.

The definition of ‘caveat’ according to Merriam-Webster is “a warning enjoining one from certain acts or practices,” such as “a caveat against unfair practices.” It should not be used in sentences where the person is trying to say there is an addition or an agreement.

6. 'Digress'

“I digress” is said far too often. People who aren’t as smart as they think they are may find the phrase intelligent, but overusing it in speaking and writing can be a sure sign that someone is not as bright as they claim.

‘Digress’ means to get off topic. When someone is trying to sound smart, they’ll use it as a word that signifies they are not only off topic, but ready to get back on track. This word isn’t always used correctly and can make someone appear unintelligent when they rely on it as a crutch in a conversation.

7. 'Proverbial'

‘Proverbial’ has a precise meaning that those who aren’t as smart as they think they are often misuse. This word speaks entirely to proverbs, idioms, or well-known sayings.

When someone is misusing the word ‘proverbial,’ they often are trying to convey that something is ‘metaphorical’ or ‘figurative.’ If they describe something as ‘proverbial’ that is not a common phrase, they are using it incorrectly.

8. 'Qualitative'

‘Qualitative’ versus ‘quantitative’ can be difficult for those who aren’t as smart as they think they are to use in sentences. Since the words are so similar, but have different meanings, they are often misused in place of each other.

That is not the only way people may confuse the meaning of the word. Some may use ‘qualitative’ as a way to describe quality. The word should only be used to explain data and research, not to describe the simple quality of an item.

9. 'Serendipity'

Many believe that ‘serendipity’ is a word that can be interchanged with ‘fate.’ However, Merriam-Webster states that the words have different meanings.

For something to be true ‘serendipity,’ a discovery must be made simply by chance. Human agency must be included in the process, and the outcome must be positive. When someone says serendipity, they may actually be describing something as ‘fate,’ which is something that happens to a person and could be used to describe negative experiences. ‘Serendipity’ is only used to describe positive things.

10. 'Allusion'

The words ‘allusion’ and ‘illusion’ can be mixed up for people who may not be as smart as they think they are. ‘Allusion’ means alluding to, while ‘illusion’ is a deceptive or misleading appearance.

Not only can the words be mixed up, but people may use ‘allusion’ incorrectly. When used out of context, the word can make someone sound unintelligent.'

11. Intricate

‘Intricate’ is used to describe something complex. An example could be: “The artist used an intricate design for this piece.”

Those who may not be as smart as they think could use the word intricate in passing. They could describe something that is not complicated or complex with the word, occasionally confusing the definition as something simple.

