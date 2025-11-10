People with high IQs tend to be happier than their low IQ counterparts, at least according to a study from the Cambridge Core journal. While many of us rely on our habits, routines, and rituals to seek happiness and meaning, truly intelligent people may use them differently — cultivating happiness not as a sign of constant positivity, but as a result of consistent fulfillment and purpose.

That’s why, from their morning routines to their small daily habits at work, people who are smarter than everyone else typically do these things differently. They’re not always in a constant pursuit of mental stimulation, challenge, and connection — they’re finding meaning, while the rest of us rely on escapism or distractions to cope.

People who are actually smarter than everyone else usually do these 11 things differently:

1. They say yes to challenges

Instead of hiding from things they don’t understand or staying comfortably in their comfort zone, where they can’t be embarrassed or rejected, people who are actually smarter than others embrace challenges. They’re not afraid to ask for help, seek advice from others, or make mistakes that let them learn and grow.

This starts with being open-minded and receptive to new ideas, perspectives, and insights. If you’re not open-minded, you’re likely to limit yourself in every aspect of life — missing out on knowledge, conversations, and connections that the smartest people engage in every day.

2. They ask a lot of questions

When they meet someone for the first time, need to ask for help at work, or are even casually talking with a friend, people who are actually smarter than everyone else ask a lot of questions.

They’re not only driven by an innate sense of curiosity, as a study from the Neuron journal suggests, but they’re also interested in making sure people feel heard in connections and social interactions.

By actively listening, asking thoughtful questions, and being intentional about their body language, they can make sure people feel safe, happy, valued, and heard, even if it’s someone they’re meeting for the first time. This is the charisma and charm that many intelligent people bring to their lives — they just care enough to be quiet and listen actively.

3. They're fine with changing their mind

When they’re confronted with better wisdom, a different perspective, or more information, people who are truly smarter than everyone else are completely fine with changing their mind. They’re not closed-minded about others’ knowledge or being wrong about something — in fact, they tend to be more comfortable with being wrong than the average person.

Making mistakes, leaving their comfort zone, and being around smarter people are skills they often brag about. That’s why “openness” is one of their strongest personality traits. They learn a lot and gain wisdom from these experiences, even if the average person strongly avoids them in their own lives.

4. They notice patterns other people miss

Self-awareness is often an integral part of a very smart person’s personality. They not only understand things about themselves that other people may avoid or overlook, but they also accept themselves as they are and make decisions based on their own best interests and habits.

People who are actually smarter than everyone else often have better problem-solving skills and emotional intelligence tendencies because they see patterns others overlook. Both internally and amongst problems in a workplace or with others, they can see the big picture and piece together details that some people ignore.

5. They value alone time

Instead of trying to distract themselves from their inner monologue with mindless entertainment or filling their schedules so completely that they avoid spending any time alone, truly smarter people appreciate and intentionally craft their solitude. Not only do they have many habits and hobbies to occupy this alone time, but it also offers a quiet opportunity for reflection and rest.

Of course, not every intellectual person is introverted, but most of them realize that solitude — and feeling comfortable within it — is essential for living a healthy, grounded, and fulfilled life.

6. They treat failure as fuel

A study from Frontiers in Psychiatry suggests that adversity and hardship often trigger resilience if you have the skills to learn from your mistakes and heal from your trauma. People who are actually smarter than others make a point to seek out challenges, so they have been forced to reframe mistakes not as failures, but as opportunities for growth.

They have the opportunity to learn from others, ask for help, or practice problem-solving in new ways. Of course, the average person may feel very insecure or too afraid of making mistakes to do this at all, but for smart people, it’s a daily thing.

7. They keep their ego in check

Although many truly smart people often feel pressures to “prove” their intelligence and meet their perfectionist standards, many have a level of intellectual humility that carries them through social situations and interactions.

Unlike insecure and unskilled people who may rely on overconfidence to convince other people of their intelligence — even when they’re perceived to be incompetent — smart people leverage intellectual humility.

Instead of leading with their ego, they lead with their openness — trying to learn from other people and soak up as much connection, knowledge, and insight as they can.

8. They always ask ‘why’

Instead of blindly accepting things as they’re presented or following people who seem to have it all figured out, smarter people tend to ask “why” behind things before making decisions. Even with big issues like organized religion, they’re always questioning and looking for deeper explanations to understand things better.

At a basic level, this stimulation-seeking behavior often signals intelligence from a young age, even if it’s sensory and environmental rather than explicitly cognitive. It’s a core part of who they are, so naturally, it influences all of their decisions and habits.

9. They learn because they love it

Whether it’s researching a random topic online or exploring a problem their friends are facing, people who are genuinely smarter than others usually learn just for fun.

Of course, intelligent people are thoughtful about how they learn, not just about what they consume. For example, intelligent people often take longer to solve complex problems than the average person because they are less likely to accept things without questioning and tend to avoid jumping to conclusions. They enjoy learning because they see it as a challenge.

10. They think long-term

Whether they’re having a conversation with their partner at home, thinking about growth at their job, or even making a financial decision on their own accord, people who are actually smarter than everyone else usually consider the big picture first. They’re intentional about considering all the facts, which is why they find debates to be engaging and exciting, instead of anxiety-inducing and stressful.

While other people may dread the approaching future and find ways to numb themselves from addressing it, it’s second nature for intelligent people to consider it.

11. They pause before responding

Instead of reacting immediately, jumping to conclusions, and accepting things as they seem, people who are actually smarter than everyone else tend to pause before responding.

They think carefully about things, even small choices like what to wear to work every day, instead of making decisions without any thought or perspective.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.