People Who Are Not Afraid Of Solitude Usually Have 10 Hobbies That Make Them Truly Happy

Humans are naturally driven to be social creatures. Despite that drive, we also need time alone to recharge and work on things that fulfill us personally.

For many who aren't afraid of solitude, alone time is the one thing that helps them detox after a long day. To maximize this benefit, people who know how to make the best of their time alone often dive deep into a few quiet hobbies.

People who aren't afraid of solitude often have 10 hobbies that make them happy

1. Reading books for hours

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People who crave solitude are often overstimulated and drained by daily stress, and that's why they find joy in reading books for hours on end. Sitting on their sofa or curling up in bed feels like getting a big warm hug. Even better, they get to go on a journey their minds take when they open a book, somewhere far away from their daily stressors.

According to the Center for Adult Education, reading for 30 minutes a day has been shown to extend one's lifespan, so these quiet readers are definitely on to something. This is why people should take a page out of their book (pun intended!) and read for a bit. Not only is it fun and restful, it's excellent for overall wellness too.

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2. Journaling their thoughts and brainstorming ideas

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For many who enjoy solitude, journaling is a comfortable alternative to therapy or getting truly vulnerable with a loved one, when they don't need clinical support. By writing every issue, struggle, and frustration down on a piece of paper, they're preventing their negative thoughts from building up.

Even better, it doesn't need to take long. Spending fifteen minutes a day is truly the difference between protecting and damaging a person's mental health.

Journaling for creativity can also be fun and a surprising place to find new ideas. People who enjoy being alone can make the most of it by brainstorming wild ideas for all sorts of projects. This is relaxing when they just allow ideas to flow and don't police them for being unrealistic.

Often, brilliant (and very realistic) ideas come of this seemingly silly process.

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3. Going on long nature walks

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Most people don't want to get up early in the morning. Preferring the comfort of their mattress over the chirping of birds, the average person isn't going to go on walks unless it's work-related or school-related.

However, for those who aren't afraid of solitude, going on nature walks is the best part of their day. It isn't just the health benefits that encourage them (though those are great, too). Those who prefer solitude feel more in touch with themselves when they're outside.

As a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health cited, "Exposure to natural environments has been linked with decreases in anxiety and rumination, which are associated with negative mental health outcomes, such as depression and anxiety."

For people who enjoy being alone, there's nothing that makes them feel more joyful than stepping outside once they've discovered this free, healthy welness hack.

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4. Dedicated gardening time

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Gardening might sound fun, but not everyone enjoys getting dirty, so few people actually give it a real try. Dealing with the beating sun, pesky mosquitoes, and grueling labor, gardening isn't as popular as it once was. According to the National Gardening Association, in 2013, merely 35% of households in the USA grew food.

Still, just because it's no longer as popular doesn't mean it's gone away. Those who enjoy solitude find the most joy when their hands are buried in dirt, even if they need to wear gloves to cope with the dirt. Spending hours planting, pruning, and digging, gardening is the one activity that can truly take their mind off things.

Even better, growing healthy foods instead of or along with flowers or other ornamental plants, encourages healthier eating.

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5. Trying out new recipes for fun

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Not everyone appreciates the quiet joy of whipping up meals in the kitchen after hours at work or caring for kids. But people who enjoy solitude often dive into new recipes as an almost meditative way to switch off their worries and focus on one fulfilling project.

For them, tweaking recipes and baking new desserts feels like playing rather than work, almost like they're mad scientists. Getting lost in the process and feeling that spark of creativity, trying out new recipes helps them escape stress and make something delicious at the same time.

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6. Sketching new landscapes

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Learning to be an artist isn't exactly easy. While YouTube videos and classes exist, perfecting and capturing new scenarios or places takes time and quiet dedication. But, for people who love their solitude, nothing could be better.

Without realizing it, sketching is one of those creative hobbies that make people feel more in tune with themselves. As award-winning cartoonist Malaka Gharib said, "Because when I create, I feel like it clears my head. It helps me make sense of my emotions. And somehow, it makes me feel calmer and more relaxed."

This is one reason introverts often love engaging in something creative. It gives them peace, both inside and out.

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7. Writing stories and poems

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Everyone has a cringe-worthy Wattpad writing phase they've gone through before or an old notebook of scrawled poems and stories from their past hidden away. What they once considered a masterpiece, they now look back on with a mix of horror and disappointment.

Internally swearing to never embarrass themselves like this again, most people have given up on writing stories and poems in their free time. Thankfully, those who enjoy solitude are built differently, as they continue to engage in this hobby to this day.

By therapeutically writing down everything that's on their mind, those who enjoy solitude can receive mental health benefits. Not only is it fun, but it's healing, too!

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8. Going on solo coffee shop trips

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Those who enjoy solitude aren't stuck in their homes 24/7. While they do enjoy lazing around at home, they also find joy in going outside. Exploring their surroundings without a strict schedule, many people find themselves enjoying alone in a little coffee shop, maybe with a book or maybe just people-watching.

It isn't just the caffeine that draws people in (though that certainly helps!), similar to libraries, coffee shops aren't as loud as other environment, but they aren't fully silent, either. They offer a low-level hum from the coffee machines and steamers, along with quiet background conversation, that is both soothing and good for focus.

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9. Listening to podcasts and audiobooks

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Driving to work or cleaning can be boring without a source of entertainment in the background. People with busy minds must find a way to distract themselves while they're doing their day-to-day tasks. This means podcasts and audiobooks are often playing on their speakers or in their headphones.

While extroverts may enjoy talking on the phone during these times, people who enjoy their solitude prefer that time to be spent alone. Unlike podcasts, where you can simply turn them off, people have a way of rambling on forever, a trait that often drives introverts crazy.

Instead, their audio entertainment serves two purposes at once: it's entertaining during boring tasks and they learn and expand their knowledge while they're at it.

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10. Decorating or organizing their home

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Those who prefer solitude will always enjoy spending time at their home the most. Nature walks and coffee shops are fun, but nothing beats cuddling on the couch with a bowl of popcorn in hand or working on making their home even cozier.

This is why, to keep the vibes going strong, those who enjoy solitude may find themselves continually decorating or organizing their homes.

Believe it or not, our surroundings have a huge impact on our mood. As Northern Healthcare advises, "A neat and orderly space can quietly influence mood and focus. Messy or dirty surroundings often increase feelings of stress and disorganization, whereas clean, structured areas bring calm and clarity."

Because they spend so much time at home, keeping their home orderly is the difference between taking care of their mental health and watching it deteriorate surrounded by chaos and mess.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.