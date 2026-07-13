10 Old-Fashioned Hobbies From The 70s & 80s That Were A Lot More Fun Than Scrolling A Phone

Life in the 70s and 80s, a time with no streaming TV or scrolling smartphones, was full of both excitement and boredom. Hanging out with friends and heading into the neighborhood to find something to do was always an adventure, and people developed hobbies that lasted a lifetime back then.

It's not just that hobbies are different these days, people actually have less hobbies overall. And, while life back in the day wasn't perfect, but many people in their 40s, 50s and beyond can't help but look back at their childhood and feel fond of the memories they made and the skills they learned from the freedom to follow their own passions.

Old-fashioned hobbies from the 70s and 80s that were a lot more fun than scrolling on a phone

1. Playing arcade games

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Whether it was on the weekends with friends or by yourself after school, arcade games were a big part of the Gen X childhood experience. Surrounded by bustling strangers and bonding with friends, it was more than just playing a game, it was standing a machine in a room full of whirls and dings with your friend rooting you on.

Unlike scrolling on the phone, going out and playing arcade games forced people to socialize. Kids met new people, formed friendships, and, yes, probably got in a little trouble, too. But that was part of the wild fun of the era.

These days, even if you go to an arcade, the games aren't the same and neither is the community. That's why so many people this age mourn the good old days of the arcade.

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2. Rollerskating

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Once upon a time, rollerskating was extremely popular. Especially in the 70s and 80s, kids would spend hours outdoors skating with friends as a form of entertainment and sometimes even transportation.

There's nothing wrong with staying indoors for a hobby, but time spent outside is fairly important. According to the American Psychological Association, spending time outside is linked to improvements in mood, mental health, and emotional well-being.

Yes, people loved to visit the roller rink and skate together in a big circle, but saking outdoors was almost always available. This made rollerskating one of the most accessible, healthy activities of the era. As long as you didn't fall, of course.

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3. Building models

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Music and dancing weren't the only sources of joy in the 70s and 80s.

While it may not have made up a huge part of most people's life, model-building was a hobby that was a lot more thrilling than scrolling on the phone. Was it time-consuming and slightly frustrating? Absolutely, however, this didn't destroy people's joy.

For those who don't know, model-building was when you would buy a kit at a store, usually a hobby shop, full of hundreds and even thousands of tiny parts. You would then follow intricate instructions and assemble the model, often with super glue, until you got a final product that was a tiny replica of something in real life: a fancy car, a rocket ship, a skyscraper or even a speedboat.

This was a great way to zone out without turning into a couch potato. People even had special desks with magnifying lights and tiny paint bottles for the ones that required painting. What a cool thing!

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4. Tabletop roleplaying games

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Dungeons & Dragons still esists and is still well-loved by a lot of people.

But back in the 70s and 80s, tabletop role-playing games were all the hype. Setting up times and meeting with friends, people would spend hours playing together and laughing together. Going on countless adventures, tabletop roleplaying games were better than scrolling on a phone.

It wasn't just D&D, games like Tunnels and Trolls and many others existed and were played by people of many ages.

Without realizing it, the more they got into it, the more therapeutic it felt. Feeling connected and a sense of belonging, it wasn't just a fun way to past time, it was an activity that truly boosted people's mental health for the better.

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5. Macramé

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It's not to say that people don't sew nowadays. Despite popular belief, the new generation is just as creative and bright as everyone else. However, with only so many hours in the day, scrolling on a phone or binging a show has become more and more popular.

According to macramé site Hemptique, "Macramé has been popular for centuries as a method of crafting a textile or various decorations that use several types of knots to form a basic shape."

This craft became popularized once again in the 70s, with people making clothing, accessories and all sorts of household items with their own hands. It's totally something that could come back today and be very popular again, too!

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6. Drive-in movies

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It sucks, but as the years pass by, drive-in movies have become less and less popular. With the rise of convenience and advanced technology, most people aren't itching to go to the drive-in movies every Friday night. This old hobby sometimes shows up in nostalgic settings, but not regular movie-viewing.

With community centers and social functions popping up less and less, drive-in movies are one thing we need to bring back. Sure, it might not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those looking to spend a little less time on their phone, this could be another fun way of going about it.

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7. Garage bands

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Music has always been something that moved people. Whether it's classical or hard rock, music has a way of setting trends and inspiring everyone around you. From the 60s to the 2000s, garage bands have been a way people could create a whole career out of nothing, jamming away (and probably annoying the neighbors, too).

Did they ever accomplish those dreams of becoming the next Janis Joplin or Aerosmith? No, but it didn't matter. They lived in their authentic truth and their friends and bandmates were along for the ride.

These days, modern technology makes it easier for people to be a one-man band, so to speak (or woman!). You can record single tracks by yourself in your own home, on your computer and mix them to sound like a band.

No, it doesn't have the same heart and depth as a band rehearsing and learning together. That's a big reason to bring garage bands back in a big way.

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8. Saturday morning cartoons

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Don't get it twisted: the older generations were just as obsessed with screens. They might not have been scrolling screens, but they were absolutely tuning into their morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal in hand. Obsessively watching TV, Saturday morning cartoons was another 70s and 80s hobby that was a lot more fun than scrolling on the phone.

It's hypocritical to say it; however, there's something about morning cartoons that feels different. As writer Charles Moss explained, "From the 1960s until the early 1990s, animated features such as Mighty Mouse, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Super Friends, and Spider-Man dominated American television sets from the hours of 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays."

Saturday morning cartoons eventually faded out of style with the popularity of cable TV and eventually On-Demand and streaming. While it's nice to have convenience, for Gen X kids, waking up on Saturday morning and running to the TV to watch a show they'd been waiting for all week was a truly magical weekly experience.

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9. Riding bikes with no plan or destination

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Life feels a lot more complex nowadays than it did in the 70s and 80s. Back in the day, you didn't need a destination to hop on a bike. You just rode around, anywhere and everywhere. Kids would stop by their friends' houses and soon enough there'd be a pack of kids on bikes exploring the neighborhood.

Adults, too, would hop on bikes and just cruise around for fun. According to Phred, a bicycle news and archive, "The bicycle boom during the 70's was the biggest the United States has ever had, and it was especially remarkable because it was such a tremendous jump."

Kids today often don't have the freedom to find their own way on a bike and, sadly, adults often don't have the time. That's why this is one we should try to bring back.

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10. Working on cars

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The final old-fashioned hobby that was a huge source of fun and almost totally gone is working on cars just for fun, and tinkering around on projects just in general.

Nowadays, people don't know how to fix or enhance their own cars. This is partly because of how technologically advanced cars are now, with all their computer chips and over-the-air downloaded updates.

It's also because we are busy and caught up with surviving, so most people aren't spending their valuable Saturday morning trying to change their own oil or rebuild an old jalopy in the garage.

Auto mechanics is an incredibly useful skill, but one that is being lost between generations. With the cost of automotive repairs these days, this might be one hobby that's not just fun, but could save younger generations money in the future.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.