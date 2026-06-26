Smart & Happy People Usually Stop Tolerating 10 Specific Things As They Get Older

Most people become healthier and more secure versions of themselves with age. Yet, there are still kinds of ideas and beliefs that age is synonymous with decline. But with the right lifestyle choices and habits, that couldn't be more misleading.

Self-esteem and self-respect grow with age, so smart and happy people stop tolerating certain things and people as they get older. We grow into our own identity and value system, providing stability compared to our aimless selves in the early years of life.

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Smart, happy people stop tolerating these things as they get older

1. Convenience over health

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Many people leverage convenience to their advantage, outsourcing errands and labor to others in order to appreciate free time, but some take it too far. Growing too reliant on convenience for the sake of comfort and laziness, it brings these people down. It shields them from the growth that comes from minor inconveniences.

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That's why the smartest, happiest people tend to stop trading health for convenience as they get older. They're not interested in everything being easy for the sake of it, but use ease thoughtfully to better their lives.

2. Isolation

It might seem unsuspecting, but so many people begin to tolerate isolation as they get older. It's easy to stick to what you know. It's comfortable to spend time at home when the world is changing around you. It's sometimes more fun to be alone when you know who you are.

Alone time is vital, for introverts and for everyone, especially with age. However, spending too much time alone and isolated from the world tends to breed disconnection and ignorance. By pushing back against the norm and stepping outside of their comfort zone to build community and maintain strong relationships in person, the happiest aging people build a social routine with intention.

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3. Sleep problems

For baby boomers and Gen Xers today, who have been taught to normalize burnout and even glamorize exhaustion as a badge of honor, it's easy to accept sleep problems as an inevitable part of aging. So many older individuals deal with these changes and a lack of sleep for decades without changing anything.

However, with the right routine and healthy habits, aging people can protect their well-being by investing in sleep. The better they sleep, the better they feel, and the easier it will be to feel happy. That's why the smartest people invest in their sleep, especially as they're getting older and need it to flourish.

4. Avoidance

Whether it's putting doctor's appointments they need to schedule on a to-do list they never look at or ignoring the kinds of conversations they need to have in relationships, avoidance is a disease. For aging people, who sabotage their well-being and time by avoiding opportunities for growth, avoidance can make life so much more miserable.

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Not only does it create more stress and tension in our lives in the long run, but it also brings up all kinds of shame and internal mistrust that we recognize instantly. By choosing to stop tolerating these insecure mental mistakes and avoidant spirals, aging people boost their intellect and happiness instantly.

5. Stagnancy

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Staying in their comfort zone and adopting a "right" and "wrong" mentality about life is how people sabotage their well-being as they get older. Refusing to adopt an open mindset about newness and novelty can make their lives unhappy.

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Even in a literal way, not moving their bodies and getting regular exercise can quickly sabotage longevity and happiness. Stagnancy is an all-around negative thing for everyone, which is why smart people, experiencing a growth in self-respect and security, make time for it, even when it's not always easy.

6. Rigid and close-minded people

On top of personal stagnancy, the smartest people also avoid close-minded people. They like to be around people who challenge their ideas and actually bring interesting perspectives to the table, instead of a one-liner they grabbed from the internet or a rigid belief system.

Considering that learning new skills and ideas is a huge part of staying healthy as they get older, the smartest people make an effort to keep their teachers and challengers close.

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7. False urgency

Aging adults who regularly practice mindfulness and savor the present moment in their routines tend to boast higher rates of happiness than their younger counterparts. It's a powerful skill to be able to slow down, even in a culture that's constantly promoting a false sense of urgency.

Yes, it might feel like time is moving faster as we get older, but that's usually because we stop experiencing new things and leaving our comfort zones. The more present and appreciative we can be, the more we can savor life and slow down the clock.

8. The 'it won't happen to me' mentality

Preventative screenings and healthcare are seriously influential ways to protect healthy aging. Some people don't have access to this kind of healthcare or are facing financial barriers, but for those who can make time and space for preventative healthcare, it's a blessing in disguise.

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No, it's not always fun in the moment or easy to schedule, but pretending like you're safe by ignoring preventative measures only puts you at risk. The happiest, healthiest people avoid tolerating this blissful ignorance, and instead balance worries about the future with real, tangible action.

9. Convenience relationships

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From friendships they've completely outgrown to relationships they've only kept up with because they're convenient, healthy adults stop tolerating these kinds of social obligations with age.

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At least, if they want to protect their happiness and intelligence, they stop draining their energy on people who wouldn't put in effort, even if they asked for it. Instead, they craft the art of letting go, even when it's difficult, so they're not wasting energy on people who don't deserve it.

10. Feeling responsible for other people's well-being

With adult children who can take control of their own lives and partners who are fully capable of taking accountability, the happiest people let go of their responsibilities as they get older. It's easy to cling to these roles and identities as a form of protection, especially when we need to feel "needed" by others, but it's healthier to invest in ourselves.

The more you stop burdening yourself with anxiety and obligations around other people's happiness, the more you can appreciate their company and the relationship without constant pressure.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.