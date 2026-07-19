People With Deep Personalities Usually Have 10 Hobbies That Make Them Really Happy

When you meet someone with a shining personality, it's obvious. They stick out from everyone else, who just avoid accountability and live their lives on autopilot. They find joy in their interactions with others who share a similar mindset, and their conversations are effortless.

But aside from their connections with others, their deep personalities require something that gives them a sense of fulfillment. They have hobbies that make them truly happy at their core, and while not everyone around them may understand it, they don't need to explain themselves to anyone.

Hobbies people with deep personalities have that make them incredibly happy

1. Keeping a diary

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Even when you're struggling in life, small habits like keeping a daily diary can be truly beneficial for managing negativity. Journaling and expressive writing also improve cognitive skills, like working memory and boosting general psychological health.

While all of those reasons are wonderful for someone to get into writing, many people with deep personalities do it out of necessity. They're self-aware people, so to process their feelings and emotions in a healthy way, writing them down is often the best way to get everything out in the open.

They're happier people when they have a space to release and process emotions, which is part of why keeping a diary is such an essential hobby.

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2. Reading across genres

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One day, they may pick up a nonfiction memoir, but the next they're reading a sci-fi and fantasy book. Someone with a deep sense of depth often enjoys reading across genres and formats. They might like one thing more than the next, but when a book offers the opportunity for them to expand their perspective, it's worth leaning into.

Even when it's uncomfortable to try something new, even cracking open a book they wouldn't normally gravitate toward, these challenges make them happy. Luckily, the discomfort of it all also offers a chance for them to grow as people.

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3. Birdwatching

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As a study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology explains, birdwatching can seriously improve well-being. It's also a calm, casual way to connect with nature that doesn't require any kind of resources to indulge.

It does require something that most people lack: the capacity for mindfulness. If you can't slow down and sit quietly to truly observe, regardless of where you are, you're probably not getting any benefit from birdwatching. But people with deep personalities appreciate the joy in these seemingly mundane activities.

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4. Reading and writing poetry

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Much like viewing artwork and writing down our thoughts help create a sense of belonging and understanding, reading and writing poetry from other people can be just as profound. Not only does it promote better psychological well-being, but it serves as an outlet for so many people.

In moments of uncertainty or when someone's grappling with loneliness, this connection to art can be vital. It's what makes people truly happy because they feel seen, even when they aren't socially connected or feeling their best.

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5. Having deep conversations

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One of the most obvious, noticeable signs of a person with depth is how much enjoyment they get out of deep conversations. While the average person may run from vulnerability at any chance, these people lean in.

They ask thoughtful questions. They appreciate listening and making others feel heard. They revel in the joy of expanding their worldview, even when speaking with people they may not agree with.

It might not seem like a hobby, but these conversations and connections are a seriously important, often fun part of their lives.

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6. Meditating

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When they can ground themselves outside or appreciate nature, meditation is such a wonderful addition to these individuals' lives. They have deep, vivid imaginations and minds, but sometimes, simply being present with their bodies is enough to bring them joy.

Meditation boosts happiness and offers a sense of calm in just a few minutes that most people can't find with hours of time on their hands.

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7. Volunteering

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Giving back to their communities and helping people who need it most are all reasons why people with depth offer time and resources to volunteering. Even if they have a lot going on in their lives, it's these moments that remind them of their meaning in life.

Even if they haven't dedicated their entire lives to a specific cause, these small actions contribute to bigger spirals of goodness and joy in the world. They're happier because being able to support and help someone gives us purpose.

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8. Painting or drawing

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Painting and drawing are therapeutic activities. Expressing creativity, in general, whether it's painting or just creating something from scratch, improves happiness and well-being.

That's why it's usually a hobby that people with deep personalities make space for. Yes, they love connecting with other people's work, but there's something to be said about creating more than they consume.

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9. Trying new restaurants and social events

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Getting out in their home to try new things and even meet new people are hobbies for these individuals. They love connecting with novelty, whether it's new food or the perspective of someone they wouldn't have met in their daily routine.

Even when it's not always easy to spark conversation or break the flow of a routine, they enjoy building their worldview. They don't shut down when they don't know what to expect, choosing instead to lean into the excitement of uncertainty with an open mind.

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10. Hiking or walking outside

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Movement is an essential part of life for someone with a deep mind, because no matter how much cerebral processing and self-awareness they have, their body needs to work through complex emotions and experiences. Whether it's hiking and walking, or simply stretching outside, moving their body and connecting with nature can instantly boost their mood.

With the kind of depth that most people sabotage with mindless entertainment and distractions, they need this space to find peace.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.