There's nothing wrong with having hobbies, but some husbands' hobbies result in their wives doing more work at home. While husbands are allowed and should be encouraged to do what they love most, like anything, there's a need for balance.

Sometimes a husband's hobby can unintentionally create a rift in his marriage. His wife may feel unnoticed, becoming lonely and neglected over time. Feeling the weight of everything on her shoulders, it's understandable for her to harbor resentment that, if left unacknowledged or unaddressed, could eventually result in the marriage ending. Husbands can pursue their hobbies, but some require careful attention. As frustrating as it may be to acknowledge, these hobbies can demand excessive time and unnecessary extra work for the wife.

10 husband hobbies that result in his wife having to do more of the work at home:

1. Spending all weekend golfing

The first husband's hobby, which often results in his wife having to do more work at home, is golfing. There's nothing wrong with men going out and having fun with their friends. Socializing and getting out there is what men and women need to be happy and content.

According to a 2017 study, the more diverse the socialization, the happier people will be. However, husbands need to understand that everything has a time and place. While there's nothing wrong with golfing, always golfing on the weekends and refusing to stay at home only puts extra responsibility on their wives.

With no breaks and help from their husbands, wives are forced to carry on the heavy load on the weekends, causing them to grow resentful and bitter in the marriage. This is why husbands should offer to trade places every other week. That way, wives can catch a break and do what they want, and husbands can enjoy their golfing hobby with zero complaints.

2. Gaming for hours after work

Now, gaming isn't inherently bad. For many men, it can be a stress reliever or a way to connect after a long day of work. However, there comes a point at which gaming must take a backseat to make room for their wives and their needs. From helping with the kids to cleaning, a husband's hobby that results in his wife having to do more of the work at home is gaming.

Gaming can quickly become consuming if men aren't careful. According to a study published in 2023, video game addiction and depression are linked to one another. On top of this, gaming can worsen a wife's duties as husbands get so caught up in the game that they forget the most important rule: be quiet when the baby is sleeping.

Unfortunately, many husbands don't get the memo, causing their wives to do more work at home. To avoid this, come up with a schedule that works for both parties. For instance, if the baby goes down at eight, maybe that might be a better time to game. That way, husbands are attentive to their wives' needs without completely abandoning their passions in the process.

3. Going on all-day fishing trips

There's nothing quite like the thrill of reeling in fish after hours of patiently waiting on a boat for that fishing rod to bend. Not only does it spare their partner a grocery trip, but honestly, there's no better joy than preparing a meal from their own catch.

This hobby frequently leaves a partner to handle all the household responsibilities while he's away. While fishing can certainly serve as a form of relaxation and a way to spend time with friends, it's worth noting that it can also be incredibly time-consuming, keeping him out of the house for the entire day.

While it might not seem like a huge deal for a husband, it can quickly become frustrating for a wife, who feels abandoned and left to fend for herself at home. Over time, this can lead to significant stress for a wife. A 2021 study found that individuals who feel household chores are unfair are considerably more likely to face long-term impacts on their health, well-being, and relationship quality. So, while fishing is a productive and great hobby, always check in to make sure that it's scheduled in advance of the weekend. Otherwise, husbands might come home to an angry wife when they get home.

4. Restoring cars or bikes nonstop

Another great hobby that many men have is restoring cars or bikes. On the surface, this may appear to be an innocent enough hobby. After all, repairing cars or bikes not only provides the possibility of having an additional vehicle in the driveway in case of emergencies, but it can also be sold to generate another income stream.

Still, the issue with this hobby boils down to one thing only: his wife having to do more of the work at home. As most people know, restoring a car or bike takes a while. Determining the problem, purchasing the parts, and repairing everything on their own can take weeks to months, depending on the severity of the vehicle's issues.

This is why husbands need to talk to their wives before starting a new project. While it might feel draining and unnecessary, wives, like anyone else, want to feel heard and understood. According to a study in 2023, feeling heard is important for self-esteem, better relationships, and well-being. While it may frustrate husbands to postpone a fun project, it's important to find a schedule that accommodates both partners. This approach helps maintain a strong marriage, as it makes the wife feel appreciated.

5. Training for marathons

Participating in a 5k or marathon is serious business. It requires daily preparation, often spanning several months to a year. If a husband is running in a marathon, it often means his wife ends up shouldering more household responsibilities.

Don't get it twisted: husbands should compete in the marathon. If it's something they feel passionate about, there's no reason a partner should stop them from doing what they love. Even so, it's important to discuss scheduling beforehand. Otherwise, their wife might feel frustrated by their lack of participation in the household and communication in the marriage.

According to author and marriage consultant Melissa Orlov, "If the two of you don’t schedule your priorities, as Covey suggests, you will lose track of your partner." So, while it might be difficult to figure out a time that works, in the end, it is better to figure out a solution together than to leave one partner to clean up all the messes at home.

6. Watching sports like it’s a second job

Another husband's hobby that causes his wife to do more work at home is watching sports. There's nothing more frustrating than husbands shouting late at night while their wives attempt to settle the kids for bed or catch a nap after a long day at work.

Yet, despite this common pain felt amongst wives, husbands still struggle to figure out how to balance their love of watching sports with being outstanding husbands within their marriage. From yelling at night to inviting strangers over and becoming unreasonably upset about a losing game, husbands need to find ways to satisfy their wives' needs while managing their emotions during sports events.

According to a study in The Quarterly Journal of Economics, there's a 10% increase in violence after a loss by their favorite NFL team. This is why watching sports is a difficult hobby for wives to tolerate. While husbands should pursue their passions, a quick sports game can easily turn violent when men fail to manage their emotions. So, if husbands become so engrossed in a game that they become temperamental or neglectful of their duties at home, it might be best to take a break, at least until both parties can figure out a better solution.

7. Going on frequent camping trips

Everyone has seen a movie involving a camping trip. Regardless of whether wives grasp their husbands' desire to camp, one thing is clear: men will continue to seek out those adventures for the foreseeable future. Whether it's the shared experience or the allure of the wild, a husband's hobbies often lead to his wife taking on extra responsibilities at home, especially during camping trips.

It should go without saying that camping trips are extensive. Leaving on a Friday night and returning on a Sunday morning is the quickest way to guarantee a wife is in a bad mood. And while husbands might not want to see it, going on these trips puts a huge toll on their wives regarding household chores and duties.

Everything from grocery shopping to changing diapers is left up to the wife to handle on her own. A 2021 study reveals a significant link between loneliness and depression. So, if a man plans to go camping, it's important to avoid doing it every month. While camping can be enjoyable, a wife needs her husband to be engaged and supportive at home. If husbands genuinely value their marriage, they will gladly make the effort to be present.

8. Playing in a local band

In the past, their wife might have found it charming to see her husband playing in a band with his friends. Back when life was simpler and came with fewer responsibilities, staying up late to perform or practice might not have been such a big deal. Life is always changing, and as it does, we often find ourselves needing to spend more time at home. This is why some hobbies, like playing in a local band, can sometimes lead to a husband inadvertently leaving more of the household tasks to his wife.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being in a band, even while being a father and husband. However, it’s important to establish a clear schedule. If not, his wife may end up feeling neglected and lonely at home.

For some, this might mean sacrificing certain weekends to give their wife a weekend off for herself. For others, it might even mean struggling to manage it at all. Yet, once someone gets married and decides to settle down, they should understand that marriage requires sacrifice, even if the sacrifice is particularly challenging.

9. Hosting regular game nights

Although people may be more antisocial now than before, some husbands still enjoy hosting game nights as a hobby. Previously, organizing a game night wasn’t such a significant event, given less chaos and fewer responsibilities at home. But as life has evolved, home responsibilities have made spacing out game nights more necessary.

Regrettably, some husbands still haven't realized this, leading to another husband's pastime — hosting game night — that forces his wife to pick up more of the work at home. Let's be real: hosting game night can be more challenging than it seems. There’s a lot to manage, from cleaning the house to arranging for someone to look after the kids. All these little details make preparing for a fun evening with friends feel like a big deal.

For many wives, most of those responsibilities fall onto their shoulders, causing them to grow resentful as they feel abandoned by their husbands. So, if husbands are going to keep this hobby alive, they should take on the responsibility; otherwise, there may be turmoil in their marriage.

10. Collecting things that take over the house

Lastly, another husband hobby that leads to his wife taking on more of the household work and responsibilities is collecting. Whether it's figurines or rare currency, many men boast extensive collections they are proud of. They invest time and money, and even lose sleep, to maintain their collections meticulously.

While there's nothing wrong with having this as a hobby, it can quickly grow out of control, causing their wife to do more of the work at home. Like an episode of Hoarders, there are men out there who don't know when enough is enough. In turn, this causes their wife to stress out as they lose more space and their home becomes more chaotic.

So, while having this as a hobby isn't bad, it's important not to let it get out of control. Husbands should ensure that it doesn't impact finances or space at home, so their wives have less work to do.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.