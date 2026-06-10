Smart Happy Couples Are Reviving These 10 Old-Fashioned Date Ideas From Their Grandma's Era

In the era of swiping and ghosting and putting down hundreds of dollars for an Uber, cocktails, and dinner, the simplest, old-fashioned gestures of presence and attention feel almost revolutionary again.

There are two reasons smart, happy couples are quietly bringing back the date ideas their grandparents knew by heart: nostalgia and cost. Whether you've been together for 2 months or 20 years, going back to the basics is the way to do it, especially when you realize that inflation has topped 4% for the first time in three years on gas prices.

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Smart, happy couples are reviving these old-fashioned date ideas from their grandparent's era:

1. They take a walk in the park

Getting a little exercise and some fresh air without screens or devices will enhance your romantic connection and give you time together in the moment. Spring has sprung, so you can also try a botanical garden, a nature preserve, or a butterfly conservatory, too.

2. They go ice skating

Even in summer, you can find an indoor skating rink. Fun, non-competitive physical activities will get your blood and your love pumping more vigorously. A little bonus is the hugs you share after one of you falls and needs a little pick-up.

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3. Smart, happy couples sip hot chocolate by the fire

Even when it's hot, recreate a hygge winter moment in the comfort of your home. Blast your AC and cozy up like it's mid-December; there is no denying the relaxing and bonding effect of sharing a hot chocolate, cuddled up by a warm fire.

4. They rent a cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway

Mark Mialik / Unsplash

Research confirms that spending time in nature is relaxing and restorative, and sunshine is scientifically good for the soul, so together, it creates the perfect Mother Nature background for some outdoor bonding time.

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5. They share a dessert by candlelight

Sweets for your sweetie, accompanied by the soft glow of a candle's flame, are sure to ignite your feelings of closeness. As a bonus, feed each other fondue — chocolate and cheese both work!

6. Smart, happy couples cook a meal together

Cooking together is a fun activity that is also nurturing. Though the cost of food is skyrocketing, spending the time and money to prepare food together is a bonding experience.

7. They have a leisurely breakfast in bed

Breakfast in bed, maybe followed by a Netflix movie marathon, can be a great way to start a leisurely day of enjoying each other. Just watch out for those crumbs on the sheets, please.

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8. They spend the evening at the theatre

Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash+

Attending a live play or a movie — or local theatre, doesn't have to be Broadway! — will give you a chance for closeness without the need for chit-chat. Then, when the show is done, you will have a lot to talk about.

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9. They go for a drive to nowhere in particular

Given the gas prices, it might have to be a shorter drive than usual, but at least you can stop whenever inspired to enjoy the scenery or have a picnic. Pick a direction and go; there's no need for an itinerary.

10. They park in a secluded spot

Be sure to have lots of blankets and gaze at the stars. When it's just you two and the moon, the pace slows down. You actually look at each other. You remember why you chose each other in the first place. These old-fashioned ideas from Grandma's playbook work because they create the conditions for both of you to thrive.

You'll notice most of these suggestions don't cost a lot of money: a requisite in this economy. But the truth is, the most romantic thing you can do with your partner is always free, and that's giving each other undivided attention. It's the one thing every couple, in every generation, has come to need most.

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Lisa L. Payne is a life transitions coach, motivational speaker, and author of the book, What If They Knew? Secrets of an Impressive Woman.