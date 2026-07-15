People Who Are True Introverts Usually Have 10 Hobbies That Make Them Happy

Most people don't mind spending time with loved ones, but true introverts often feel happiest when they have time to themselves. That alone time isn't a sign that they're lonely or avoiding the people they care about. It simply gives them room to recharge their energy and enjoy activities at their own pace.

People often crave social connection and use their downtime to connect with others, whether they're playing games, exercising, or simply hanging out. True introverts love their friends and family too, but they often prefer hobbies that let them recharge alone after a busy or socially draining day. When they need a break from noise, demands, and conversation, these 10 hobbies can help them relax, process their thoughts, and feel happier.

People who are true introverts usually have these 10 hobbies that make them happy:

1. Reading for hours without being interrupted

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Many true introverts feel drained or overstimulated in loud environments. Easily overstimulated and drained, they find happiness in reading for hours on end without interruption. Whenever they're home, there's little that appeals to them more than curling up in their room with a good book.

After several socially demanding days, true introverts often look for a way to decompress. As Baylor College of Medicine explained, "Reading helps to reduce stress and anxiety and takes your mind away from other things happening in your environment." This is why they're quick to shut themselves off and deep dive into literature. It may seem boring to some people, but for true introverts, reading can calm their thoughts and make them feel happier.

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2. Journaling about their thoughts and feelings

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Life can feel chaotic and overwhelming at times. From work obligations to family matters, everyone has to find healthier ways to ground themselves. This is probably why true introverts journal to process their thoughts and emotions. Outside of the mental health benefits, there's something joyful about getting it all out on paper.

Introverts are often in their element when they can write in silence and reflect on their feelings. Journaling gives them a private space to be honest with themselves, free from distractions or outside opinions.

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3. Spending time gardening

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Most people aren't too keen on getting dirty. Given how much they hate the idea of dirt on their clothes and sweat on their face, it's safe to say that gardening isn't for everyone. However, for true introverts, nothing brings them greater joy than gardening for hours on end. Sure, it isn't the cleanest hobby out there; however, it's one of the most rewarding.

As a 2018 study cited, "There is increasing evidence that exposure to plants and green space, and particularly to gardening, is beneficial to mental and physical health." This is probably why gardening brings introverts joy. When they're feeling anxious or overwhelmed, gardening can help introverts feel calmer and more grounded.

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4. Going on peaceful solo hikes

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Given how chaotic and busy life is, every single one of us has to find ways to detach and focus on what's most important. For some people, this may mean hanging out with friends and family on the weekends. For introverts, a hobby that helps them re-focus and feel joyful is solo hiking.

Solo hiking can be physically demanding, but the peace and time outdoors often make it worthwhile. Regardless of the weather, there's a huge benefit to spending time outdoors. As the Mayo Clinic Health System said, "Spending time outdoors has been shown to reduce heart rate and muscle tension. Sunlight lowers blood pressure and increases vitamin D levels." This is why introverts are huge nature lovers. Not only is it beneficial, but it also helps them focus on what's most important.

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5. Painting or drawing at home

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It sucks, but introverts can't always spend countless hours outdoors. While they may enjoy soaking up the sun and silence, true introverts also love staying inside the comfort of their homes. As a result, a hobby they love is painting and drawing, which brings them happiness.

Are they always the best at it? No, however, this isn't the point of painting and drawing. There's something both calming and exciting about embracing the creative mess and making whatever comes to mind. Spending hours on end mixing paint and drawing random lines, the joy of creating beats the messiness of it any day of the week.

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6. Baking something from scratch

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After a stressful day at work, extroverts may be tempted to go out and rant to their friends over a glass of wine; however, for introverts, relieving stress and finding happiness look very different. Needing a break from the chaos of it all, introverts often make themselves feel better by baking.

Scrolling on TikTok or Facebook, introverts are quick to try something new. Many introverts enjoy the creative process of mixing ingredients, following each step, and watching their baked goods rise. It's time-consuming; however, there's no denying that baking makes for a good stress reliever.

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7. Relaxing while listening to podcasts

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Introverts aren't always energetic and in the mood to get up. After spending 40 hours a week dealing with nonsense, introverts sometimes don't have the energy to go out. Preferring the comfort of their beds, true introverts may relax by listening to podcasts.

Sure, their murder mystery podcasts may be gloomy for some people; however, introverts love them. Podcasts can give introverts the comforting feeling of listening to a conversation without requiring them to participate. As Oprah Daily explained, "Many revealed they were just as guilty of using audio (mostly podcasts) as a coping mechanism for loneliness, anxious thoughts, and fear."

So, the next time someone catches an introvert listening to their podcast, don't interrupt them. Other people may not understand the appeal, but introverts often love sitting back and becoming absorbed in an interesting story or conversation.

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8. Searching thrift stores for unique finds

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Believe it or not, thrifting isn't as popular as social media makes it seem. According to Capital One Shopping, "16 to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores in a typical year." Although many people prefer shopping online or buying new items, some introverts especially enjoy the calm treasure hunt that thrifting provides.

They can't always explain it; however, something is exciting about discovering something new. While regular stores have the same old furniture, shirts, and blouses, thrift stores are unique. From antique lamps to old books, shoppers can find something different every time they visit. Combined with the fact that there are never that many people, it's no wonder introverts find joy in thrifting compared to the average person.

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9. Knitting or crocheting while they unwind

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Knitting and crocheting might not be as popular as they once were, but this doesn't mean this hobby has been abandoned completely. For introverts who don't like the outdoors but want to keep their hands busy, knitting or crocheting is another hobby that brings them plenty of joy.

It isn't messy like paint, and it doesn't require them to think too deeply. Because these hobbies keep their hands busy without demanding constant concentration, introverts may find knitting and crocheting especially relaxing. As the New York Times said, "Knitting and crocheting can lower heart rate and blood pressure and reduce harmful blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol."

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10. Getting lost in single-player video games

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Finally, the last thing true introverts do that brings them happiness is play single-player video games. They love their friends, but they don't always want to deal with screaming in their headphones every night. When they need to decompress and take their mind off the day, single-player video games can check all their boxes.

From enjoying an immersive story to taking their mind off stress, playing video games in moderation can be an enjoyable way to unwind. According to Boston University, gaming can actually reduce stress and improve emotional resilience. So, if someone spots an introvert lost in their own little world, let them enjoy it. Extroverts might not understand it, however, it's one of the few hobbies that makes them feel grounded.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.