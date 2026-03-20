It can be hard to measure a pet’s intelligence. As a proud fur parent, you want to believe that they’re smart, but human and animal brains work in very different ways. Interestingly, psychologist and canine researcher Stanley Coren, PhD, stated that his work leads him to believe that the average dog’s intelligence is actually on par with a 2-year-old child’s.

According to Coren, dogs can count, recognize certain words, and even deceive others on purpose, so they definitely know more than we realize. Just like humans with high levels of intelligence tend to be a little quirky sometimes, dogs can present that way, too. These are some things you might see your dog do that seem odd, but are actually meaningful and indicate that they’re smart.

Here are 10 odd things smart dogs do that actually mean something, according to research

1. Follow you around

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If you feel like your pup just won’t leave you alone and is following you absolutely everywhere, it may feel annoying, but it’s actually a sign of something sweet. Pet physical therapist Sally Morgan shared, “Dogs are pack animals, and we are their pack.”

Dogs are the kind of animals that are used to roaming around in a pack instead of individually, but when we bring them into our homes, they don’t really have that opportunity anymore. That’s why they turn to the humans they love the most. These furry friends are sometimes called “Velcro dogs” because they stick to their human, like two pieces of Velcro.

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2. Carry a toy

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There are some uncanny similarities between dogs and humans, and this is one of them. Just like a kid (or even an adult) might grab a favorite toy when they’re stressed and seeking comfort, dogs do the same. Veterinarian Wailani Sung explained that the toy acts like a security blanket for the dog, reassuring them that all is well.

If you’ve noticed that your pup often greets you at the door with a toy clutched in their mouth, this could be one reason why. It’s possible they wanted to show you the toy or even give it to you as a gift, but this can also happen when they’re trying to cultivate some confidence they might have needed while you were away.

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3. Steal your clothes

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There are few things as frustrating as trying to find your favorite t-shirt when you’re already running late, only to realize your dog has it. As irritating as it might be, they don’t just do this out of randomness or boredom. Instead, it’s actually all about your scent and the things they can learn from it.

Writing for the American Kennel Club, Jean Bauhaus explained that everyone has sweat glands that release a smell. While humans may be grossed out by this body odor, dogs actually love it. They can even tell what kind of mood you were in from sniffing your clothes. You may have to give up a few pairs of socks in the process, but it’s worth it to know that your dog just wants to be closer to you and learn more about you.

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4. Jump in circles

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Everyone has seen a dog jump around in circles before, whether it was their own pet or a random pup they saw in someone’s yard. This may feel strange, but dogs do it for their health. The experts at Purina said this is officially called Frenetic Random Activity Periods, but more commonly known as dog zoomies.

This natural behavior is a way for dogs to release the extra energy they have built up. This can often occur before they go to bed, in an attempt to release any leftover energy. It may also happen if your dog feels relieved after a bath or nervous during training. It typically lasts for just a minute before you have your peaceful pup back again.

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5. Paw at you

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Chances are that if you’ve tried to get someone’s attention before but you weren’t even on their radar, you’ve had to walk up to them and tap them on the shoulder. In their own way, dogs are doing the same thing by pawing at you or any human they’re interacting with. Certified professional trainer Erika Lessa said that this is a sign of an “unmet need.”

Lessa went on to say that dogs use their paws as a way to communicate pretty much from the time they’re born, when they use them to let their mom know they’re hungry, so it’s what they’re accustomed to. If they paw at you, they expect you to take notice. And, of course, there’s usually a pretty good chance that you will.

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6. Sit on your feet

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Dog owners are all familiar with the feeling of sitting on the couch to rest for a little while, only to find themselves unable to get up again because their pup has taken up residence on their feet. It turns out that your dog actually has very sweet intentions behind trapping you in one place.

According to applied animal behaviorist Dr. Mary Burch, PhD, “Often when dogs sit on our feet, it’s because they want to be close to us. It’s one way a dog shows affection. Think of your dog sitting on your feet as the canine version of a hug or cuddle.”

It might not be the most convenient situation, but a dog sitting on top of your feet is just trying to show you how much you mean to them and to return all the love you give them.

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7. Bark at animals on a screen

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Screen time takes up a significant portion of people’s days, so it makes sense that our dogs would start paying attention to the things we’re staring at, too. And, it turns out that they’re probably seeing more than we realize. A study from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison concluded that dogs not only recognize animals when they see them on-screen, but they also react to them.

Surprisingly, the scientists found that there aren’t many huge differences between a dog’s vision and a human’s. They might not comprehend the plot of a movie quite like you do, but they’re definitely experiencing something. Dogs are particularly perceptive of movement on screens and of other dogs, so if they see either or both of those things, it will probably make their tail wag.

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8. Look guilty

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Dogs are imperfect and make mistakes just like humans, and sometimes they have to be corrected. Part of training them is teaching them what things they shouldn’t be doing. If your dog has ever done something wrong and you’ve had to gently scold them, you might have seen a look in your dog's eyes and on their face that made you feel certain they actually felt guilty about what they did.

Technically, this isn’t true. Research shows that dogs don’t actually feel guilty in the way humans do, but they do understand how to use that look as a way to lessen any tension they pick up on and try to keep you from feeling angry at them. There’s even a chance that they feel some fear, which causes that look to pop up. So, not exactly guilt, but maybe something close.

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9. Refuse to go out during a storm

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A lot of humans aren’t particularly fond of stormy weather, so why should dogs feel any different? If you time it right, you may be able to avoid taking your dog for a walk or out to play during a storm, but you can’t stop them from needing to use the bathroom. If it’s raining, though, they might just try to stop themselves.

Sassafras Patterdale, a certified professional dog trainer, explained that it’s not unusual for a dog to not like the way rain feels, especially when they’re touching the wet ground with their paws and feeling a chill. This can be especially problematic for smaller dogs. This could definitely cause issues, but it also shows how aware dogs are of their surroundings and how they use their senses similarly to a human’s.

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10. Destroy their toys

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No pet parent wants to give their dog some cute, fun toys to play with only to watch them get absolutely decimated one by one, but dogs do have a habit of doing that. Unfortunately, in some cases, a dog will destroy their toys just because they think it’s fun, which is even more upsetting.

However, there’s also a chance that a dog who destroys their toys is doing so because they have predatory instincts. This doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with your pup or that they’re inherently mean. It’s just part of their biology. Behavioral veterinarian Dr. Ana Clara Muñoz said that pouncing on a toy and tearing it apart is very similar to attacking prey, and is enjoyed the most by hunting breeds. It really is just in their nature.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.