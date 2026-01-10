While there’s plenty of research to suggest that pet owners, specifically dog owners, are often happier than non-pet owners, there’s much less content investigating dog behaviors and happiness on a daily basis. For example, subtle behaviors like spending time in a different room or whining often at home can be easily overlooked by owners with busy and chaotic lives, but if your dog has any of these habits at home, he’s likely not happy.

Recognizing signs of depression, anxiety, and happiness struggles in pets is nuanced, considering they can’t speak or ask for help, but not impossible. As an owner, the more intentional you are with reading into your pet’s behavior, recognizing patterns, and taking action, the healthier and happier your pet will be.

If your dog has any of these 11 habits at home, he’s not happy

1. He isolates himself

Serhii Smirnov | Shutterstock.com

If your dog spends more time trying to stay out of the way, isolating himself from the family or his owner, there’s a chance he’s not happy. While this behavior can often be a sign of physical illness or pain, some experts suggest it’s a detachment behavior that’s commonly associated with depression, much like humans experience.

While it can be fleeting and these behaviors can be hard to notice right away, research suggests that more than 75% of dogs express depression-related symptoms during their lives. So, if you notice your dog spending time in rooms you’re not in and tucking themselves in corners of your home, chances are they’re unhappy and require some kind of support or intervention to get back to a new normal.

Advertisement

2. He sleeps more often than normal

AlexandriaBryjak | Shutterstock.com

While each dog has their own sleeping behaviors and unique routines, there’s no denying that their sleeping habits play a role in reminding owners about how they’re feeling, according to a study published in the Animals journal. If he’s sleeping more often, and you notice it’s a shift in the pattern of their typical “normal,” that could be a sign that they’re unhappy.

Of course, dogs with healthy coping skills in their environments do tend to sleep more often, but if it seems like they’re resting too often or avoiding things they used to love in favor of sleep, that could be a red flag.

Advertisement

3. He eats less than normal

Viktorya Telminova | Shutterstock.com

A change in appetite and food consumption in dogs is often rooted in a range of different situations and experiences. From mild stress to physical illness, and even depression, if a dog is experiencing a long-term change in eating habits, it should be a red flag for owners.

If your dog has this habit and isn’t experiencing stress or another physical illness, it could be a sign they’re not happy at home.

Advertisement

4. He follows you around anxiously

CL Shebley | Shutterstock.com

While dogs are commonly anxious attachments, especially with owners that they’re used to having around all the time, if they’re following you around more than they typically do, it could be a sign that they’re unhappy and yearning for your attention in a different way.

Especially if you’re dealing with stress in your life and struggling to maintain your own happiness, your dog can sense that energy. So, if you notice they’re following you around or seeming more restless, it could be because they’re matching your own energy.

Advertisement

5. He whines or sighs often

CarbonImages | Shutterstock.com

Whining and sighing are just another form of communication that dogs use with their owners and the people around them. From excitement to anxiety, stress, and seeking attention, there are a million things these noises could mean, and it’s important for pet owners to notice how their communication varies depending on the situation.

So, if your dog has any of these habits at home, he may not be happy. Of course, notice patterns of their behavior. Just because your dog is whining doesn’t necessarily mean they’re unhappy. Chances are, they’re looking for your attention. But if their tone shifts and their body language tells you a different story, it could be a red flag.

Advertisement

6. He seems restless

Pic Media Aus | Shutterstock.com

Resting patterns and restlessness are often indicators of a dog's well-being, according to a study from the Applied Animal Behavior Science. While this research is measured amongst shelter dogs and their adaptability to stressors in an animal shelter, the same assumptions can be applied to domestic pets in your home.

If they’re sleeping less, pacing around, and generally adopting a restless demeanor, they may be feeling stressed and less happy.

Advertisement

7. He loses interest in toys

Ross Lewin | Shutterstock.com

Playing with your dog and engaging in activities with them can lower your general stress and cortisol levels, making your daily routine happier, but if they’re not interested in this playtime and their toys, that can become an issue. Especially if their disinterest seems like a new pattern of behavior or a change from their “normal,” they could be unhappy.

Much like humans experience a disinterest in things that used to bring them joy when they’re feeling depressed, according to a study published in the European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, dogs are very similar.

Advertisement

8. He seems ‘checked out’

yvasa | Shutterstock.com

While anxiety disorders are common in dogs and not always something to fix, if your dog seems more restless and occasionally checked out than normal, there’s a chance he’s unhappy and needs interventions.

Whether it’s needing to spend more time exercising during the day, needing a change in diet, or a more comfortable space at home to relax, if your dog is showing you these signs that he’s uncomfortable or unhappy, don’t ignore them.

Advertisement

9. He’s unable to relax

Valentina131313 | Shutterstock.com

If your dog is feeling restless and is always struggling to relax, it could be a physical illness or stress, but there’s also a chance he’s dealing with another internal struggle, like anxiety or depression.

Whether it’s getting up to pace around in bed or moving throughout the day to pace around the windows, it’s this kind of restlessness that should be alarming to a dog owner. Even if it just takes a walk outside to calm them down and boost their mood, you have to first notice and acknowledge this behavior.

Advertisement

10. He’s more vocal

Mary Swift | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s barking, sighing, or whining, if your dog seems more vocal throughout that day than they normally are, there’s a chance they’re not as happy as they used to be.

According to a study published in the Applied Animal Behavior Science journal, dogs communicate vocally with their owners more than they may realize. While decoding their noises and communication often takes practice and requires an appreciation for recognizing patterns, they can be signs of unhappiness in a dog that’s changed its behavior.

Advertisement

11. They lick their paws constantly

KPhrom | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Behavioral Processes journal, dogs often respond to emotional stimuli with random behaviors, such as licking their paws or repeating certain behaviors over and over again. If your dog has any of these habits at home, and it’s a complete change in behavior from their normal, carefree self, chances are they’re coping with something like unhappiness.

Sometimes, it’s stress, and other times it’s unhappiness, but if your dog is licking more often, they’re dealing with something internally.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.