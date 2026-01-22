Dogs are some of our most loyal and emotionally attuned companions. They help lower stress, ease anxiety, and offer unconditional love, even on days when we’re frustrated by chewed shoes or muddy paw prints. No matter the situation, dogs have a way of reminding us that we’re never truly alone.

While dogs can’t tell us how they feel with words, their behavior says plenty. From how they greet you to the way they stay close or relax around you, dogs are constantly communicating their emotions. If your dog does these sweet things when they see you, it’s a strong sign they love you deeply and feel safest when they’re by your side.

If your dog does these 10 sweet things when they see you, they love you from the depths of their soul:

1. They greet you with pure excitement

marinasealovers | Shutterstock

If your dog meets you at the door with a raised wagging tail, chances are they're excited to see you. After a long day of lounging, your pooch is ready for a walk, treats, and some cuddle time.

Studies show dogs naturally get excited and move toward the people they know best after being apart, which comes from how emotionally bonded they feel. They missed you while you were gone, are happy to see your safe return, and are expressing their love through lots of excited kisses.

Advertisement

2. They make prolonged eye contact with you

michaelbarrowphoto | Shutterstock

If your dog is making eye contact with you, blinking, and maintaining a calm and relaxed demeanor, they are trying to express their love to you. Research shows that when dogs and their owners lock eyes, both experience a spike in oxytocin, the "bonding hormone," which shows trust and affection between you two.

Of course, like any other animal behavior, it’s important to recognize their body language in conjunction with any of these “secret signals.” If your dog is making eye contact with you, not blinking, and looking stressed or agitated, there’s a chance they’re uncomfortable and trying to tell you something else.

Only you can decipher between a loving gaze and an urgent request to go to the bathroom.

Advertisement

3. They bring you their favorite toys

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

If your dog is constantly dumping their toys in your space, carrying them to your bed, or dropping them in your lap, there's likely a wholesome reason why — so, no need to be annoyed! Pet behavior experts believe that dogs, as relatively territorial animals, carry their toys around for a sense of security. They only share their toys or allow other people to touch them when they feel a sense of safety, respect, or love for them.

So, while a slobbery toy might gross you out, it’s just a dog’s way of secretly showing you love and affection. Of course, they may also be itching for a game of fetch.

Advertisement

4. They sprawl out in your bed or personal space

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When dogs feel comfortable, safe, and loved, they take up a lot of space. Whether it’s their big personality or a literal takeover of your bed, they’re not shy in making their presence known.

While single dog owners are more likely to let their dogs sleep in their beds, over 73% of married couples allow it, soaking up as much loving quality time with their pets as possible.

So, the next time you’re fighting for blankets with your dog or getting kicked in your sleep, remember they’re just showing you love.

Advertisement

5. They constantly check to make sure you're nearby

Shchus | Shutterstock

Checking in — on walks, at home, or in the car — is often rooted in affection and love. Dogs who feel a strong emotional bond with their owners often keep checking in, not because they need anything, but because being near their person feels right.

Your dog wants to know where you are, make sure you’re okay, and secretly show you love with some eye contact.

Advertisement

6. They watch you when you leave

marialevkina | Shutterstock

Your dog might just be a part of your life, but for them, you’re their entire existence. Their relationship with you doesn’t leave their mind, whether you’re in the next room or headed to your car outside.

It's why so many dogs experience separation anxiety when their owners leave.

Dogs who follow you around when you’re about to leave and watch you from a window when you’re pulling away are sending you two messages — they miss you, and they love you.

Of course, they may also be watching your car drive away in anticipation of the unsupervised mischief they are about to get into.

Advertisement

7. They sigh deeply when relaxing near you

AYO Production | Shutterstock

While sighs can sometimes be a sign of annoyance or frustration in dogs, they’re most commonly a sign of contentment, especially when you’re relaxing with them.

It can be shocking, comical even, to hear your dog sighing like they’ve worked a 60-hour work week, but it’s truly a sign of love. They’re feeling safe, comfortable, and happy — what more could a dog owner want?

Advertisement

8. They lean against you or rest their body on you

Benevolente82 | Shutterstock

When your dog leans their weight into you, it’s not accidental. Dogs only do this with people they feel safe with. It’s a quiet way of saying, “I trust you.” When dogs feel safe and bonded with someone, they tend to stick close, because being near their person makes them feel calm and secure.

You’ll notice it when you’re standing in the kitchen, sitting on the couch, or even tying your shoes. They press their side, head, or whole body into you and just stay there.

This kind of contact helps dogs feel grounded and calm. Your presence regulates their nervous system, even if you’re not actively petting them.

To your dog, leaning on you feels like comfort, protection, and closeness all wrapped into one.

Advertisement

9. They get visibly happy when you talk to them

Alexander_Evgenyevich | Shutterstock

Dogs may not understand every word you say, but they absolutely recognize your voice. Research shows dogs can actually tell your voice apart from other familiar voices and will often look toward you when they hear it, which is a clear sign they know it’s you speaking.

When their ears perk up, their tail starts wagging, or their face softens as soon as you speak, that’s emotional recognition. Your voice signals safety and familiarity. Even a simple “Hey buddy” can change their entire mood.

Many dogs respond to their owner’s voice more than any other sound in the house. It tells them you’re present and paying attention.

To them, hearing you talk is reassurance that everything is okay and that their favorite person is right there.

Advertisement

10. They choose to be near you even when nothing is happening

Inna photographer | Shutterstock

If your dog follows you from room to room or lies nearby while you’re doing something boring, that’s a big deal. Studies have found that dogs stick closer to their owners than to other people, which is a strong sign that they feel safe, bonded, and emotionally connected to you. They’re not looking for food, walks, or playtime. They just want to be close.

Dogs don’t waste energy hanging around people they don’t feel attached to. Choosing your company during quiet moments shows genuine affection.

You might notice them lying at your feet, sitting nearby while you work, or curling up close without asking for attention.

For your dog, being near you is the reward. Your presence alone makes them feel safe and content.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories