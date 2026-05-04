Our beauty routines have gotten out of hand. My multi-step skincare routine often changes depending on what products are new and popular. I hate to admit it, but I am a sucker for trying the latest trends. I’m a millennial, so it makes sense. Gen X women, however, see things differently.

Gen X looks younger for their age than their mothers and grandmothers did. While many factors make this statement true, it comes down to how well they take care of themselves. Gen X women are motivated to maintain healthy habits. From moving each day to staying hydrated, these little things keep them on track and looking good. Growing up in the age of Jane Fonda exercise videos and the height of the yoga movement, they don't mess around when it comes to staying healthy. They stay true to themselves, and they look really good doing it.

These are 11 odd little habits that keep Gen X women looking way younger than they really are

1. They stay loyal to what works for them

Monkey Business Images via Canva

If you’re like me, you live to follow the latest trends. My social media feeds are filled with product reviews and the latest skincare drops. This isn’t a healthy habit for my skin or my wallet, if I’m being honest. While I know these things, I can’t stop keeping tabs on every new product. Gen X is different. They know what works and stick with it. If I take any advice from Gen X, it might be this one.

Research has found that Gen X women are dedicated shoppers. Instead of trying new products and following every new trend, they’d rather keep their routines. They know a thing or two about beauty fads and how quickly they change (and frankly, rarely work). They know what works and want to keep it that way. Looking good comes naturally, and they aren't interested in diverting from theirs.

Advertisement

2. They don’t sweat the small stuff

ozgurdonmaz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Stress takes a toll on our skin. Studies have found that the brain secretes hormones that release cortisol, a stress hormone. This can wreak havoc on our skin. Inflammation, acne, hair loss, eczema, hives, and more can be triggered by high cortisol. Sweating the small stuff can make a big impact on our skin. Managing stress is easier said than done, but Gen X women might have the upper hand.

Gen X is sometimes called the ‘whatever generation.’ They’re famously apathetic. While some people may be offended by their blasé attitude, it might be why they look so young. They can be better at letting go of stress than other generations, which could lead to better skin health.

Advertisement

3. They say no when they have to

fizkes from Getty Images via Canva

With Gen X’s apathetic view on life, it’s not surprising that they may have an easier time saying ‘no’ to things they don’t want to do. Other generations may feel pressured to accept everything that comes their way. Whether it’s plans with friends they aren’t actually interested in, or accepting opportunities when they know they deserve more, saying ‘yes’ is their default. Some may think being agreeable is the way to go. What they don’t know is that it could be causing them unnecessary stress that will take a toll on their skin over time.

Women often feel like they can't say no, but Gen X women are different. They put their foot down when something doesn't serve them. It could be why they look so much younger than they actually are. They refuse to accept less than they deserve, and surely will not do something they aren’t interested in. Growing up as a latchkey kid, they likely had to make their own decisions and sacrifices from a young age. Taking on parenting roles at home kept them from doing things, and they've taken that habit of saying 'no' into adulthood. They’re used to it.

Advertisement

4. They apply sunscreen daily

eyecrave from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. It not only protects our skin from harmful UV rays but also helps keep us young. We all know the sun can cause serious diseases like cancer, but some may not know the impact it has on aging. Premature aging is a common side effect of excessive sun exposure. It’s something Gen X women learned at a young age, and may be why they keep the habit of applying sunscreen.

Tanning is something Gen X women likely grew up doing. However, in the 1970s, research into prolonged sun exposure became prevalent. Coming of age when skin cancer was at the top of everyone’s mind, Gen X women likely adopted the habit and stuck with it through adulthood. It keeps their skin both safe and young.

Advertisement

5. They move their bodies

Felicia Manolache's Images via Canva

The fitness craze took off in the 70s and became a movement through the 80s. Growing up with the hype around health and fitness stuck with Gen X women. They may be more inclined to move their body. Whether it’s an exercise video on YouTube (inspired by the Jane Fonda days) or yoga (they watched the rise of the movement), moving their bodies may be ingrained in them. It can also help maintain their youthful looks.

Movement has been proven to keep you young. Keeping active can help slow down the aging process. You may hear longevity as a buzzword these days, but it’s something you may be able to achieve through exercise. Gen X may be ahead of the trend.

Advertisement

6. They keep a simple makeup routine

Capuski from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I am envious of people who look good without makeup on. You know that person who puts on a touch of mascara and moves on with their day? That’s how every Gen Xer in my life is, and they look younger than I, a millennial, do. Packing on a lot of makeup may actually make you look older than you are. Gen X, who isn’t as easily convinced by marketing to buy products they don’t need, is more likely to keep their makeup routine simple.

As some people age, they may become a bit heavy-handed with the makeup brush. They could think it makes them look younger, but in reality, thick makeup may settle into fine lines and creases. Gen X has a different method, and it keeps them looking good.

Advertisement

7. They stay hydrated

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

Did you know that poor hydration can speed up the aging process? Restricting water may actually shorten our lifespans. Is Gen X more hydrated than other generations? They might be! An odd habit they had growing up, and a bit of an overused stereotype, is how they drank from the hose as kids. Did their passion for outdoor drinking on the go convince them to stay hydrated through their adult lives? It could be!

Gen X’s hydration can make them look younger. By drinking lots of water, they can preserve the elasticity of their skin and keep their health in check. Hopefully, it’s not from the hose this time.

Advertisement

8. They laugh a lot

fizkes from Getty Images via Canva

Laughter is the best medicine, or at least that’s what I’ve been told. For Gen X, it may be true. Often accused of not taking things seriously, Gen X’s love for joking and not taking things to heart may be keeping them young. It’s an odd habit that you may not equate with aging, but it’s true. Laughter keeps stress away, and stress plays a significant role in the aging process.

Laughter stimulates our organs, and skin is our largest organ. It also relieves stress and anxiety, which can keep Gen X looking youthful.

Advertisement

9. They don’t compare themselves to younger generations

Rido via Canva

We’ve all seen people trying to keep up with the younger generations. Whether it’s copying their style and trends or getting work done to look younger, it’s not always easy to watch. Sometimes, this seems desperate, and they are holding themselves to an unattainable standard. It’s not easy to feel this way, and comparing yourself to those who are younger than you can hurt your mental health. Gen X knows there’s no point to this; instead, they choose to age gracefully.

Gen X women aren't keeping tabs on the latest TikTok trends. Instead, they are devoted to their habits. Maybe it’s staying loyal to their style and favorite products, but it can be odd how loyal they are to their typical routines. However, it may be what keeps them looking young.

Advertisement

10. They stay true to their style

Rido via Canva

You might wonder why Gen X isn’t as open to change as other generations are. It’s an odd habit, but they are proud of their legacy. The flannels, the bright colors, whatever their favorite trend may be, they likely stick to it. They know what works for them, and don’t feel the need to stray. Other generations may not be so loyal to their roots, but Gen X is built differently.

Gen X has some odd habits, and staying true to their original style influences is one of them. Of course, not every Gen Xer is still stuck in this habit, but those who are may look just as young as they did when they first rocked the look.

Advertisement

11. They don’t let anything disturb their sleep

an Krukau from Pexels via Canva

When you think of every 80s movie you’ve seen, what comes to mind? For me, it’s someone hitting the snooze button or stumbling out of bed angry about having to get on with the day. Gen X has been notorious for sleeping in and goofing off more than other generations. The good news? This odd habit may be keeping them looking youthful.

Sleep is the key to looking younger. How many times have you heard someone say, ‘You look tired,’ and know it’s a passive-aggressive comment? Gen X women who prioritize sleep will likely never hear those comments. Instead, they get their beauty rest, and it shows.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.