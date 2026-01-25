While pretty much everyone is experiencing the negative effects of rising housing costs, inflation, and the “luxurification” of necessities like groceries or utility bills, younger generations are facing additional financial stressors like new student loan debt, an insecure job market, and the anxiety of adulthood. While Gen X is in the similar position, most of them at least had the opportunity to thrive when they were younger. But, unfortunately, with the changing financial landscape, Gen X experienced certain everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people.

Many young people now can't even begin to envision a future of financial comfort. According to a survey from Experian, 51% of Gen Zers feel worried about not being financially secure enough "to do what they enjoy later in life." Another survey from the Bank of America found that nearly one-quarter of households live paycheck-to-paycheck. With this in mind, it's no wonder even the simplest experiences are now unaffordable.

Gen X experienced these 11 everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people

1. Going on vacations

Barely making enough money, oftentimes from multiple jobs, to pay for basic necessities, many people struggle to invest in relaxing experiences like vacations, going out, or planning events with the people in their lives. Feeding into the cycle of isolation and loneliness that greatly impacts Gen Z, who is the loneliest generation, some are even opting to take on additional debt to fund these ventures.

According to a LearnVest study, three-quarters of Americans have taken on debt to fund vacations, unwilling to sacrifice the genuine benefits of social connections and a break from work. While they’re often criticized for seemingly irresponsible spending habits, the majority of younger generations have no larger financial aspirations — like buying a home — that they feel pressured to save and sacrifice for.

2. Meeting friends in community spaces

Compared to older generations who could meet new people in shared community spaces like a public park, coffee shop, or free community events, most people in younger generations, especially, are experiencing higher rates of loneliness due to the deterioration of these “third places.”

Met with rising prices — like $10 for a latte at a nice coffee shop — and lacking funding for public areas like libraries and community centers, they're left to maintain connections solely online. And while communicating with people online has been shown to decrease loneliness and isolation, the disappearance of those community spaces has far-reaching consequences.

Because even social events like book clubs and public park entrance fees have become subtle luxuries for younger generations that feel pressured into saving every penny for housing costs, loan payments, and basic necessities.

3. Buying a home

According to a study conducted by Intuit Credit Karma, nearly 57% of surveyed respondents, with a large chunk being Gen Zers and millennials, say they can’t afford to purchase a home, despite having a stable income. While their parents could save for a home, build financial comfort, and invest into retirement and savings accounts with their first few jobs in adulthood, younger generations are feeling consistently left behind.

While Gen X experienced these everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people, first-time home buyers are struggling to even make down payments. Despite working long hours and multiple jobs, burning themselves out, and sacrificing their personal time just to afford necessities, they have no extra money (or mental capacity) to consider investing into future planning or big investments like a home.

4. Frequently dining at restaurants

According to Vericast's 2024 Restaurant TrendWatch, 67% of respondents say dining out at restaurants has become too expensive for their current financial situation, leading to larger grocery bills, time spent preparing meals, and less social connection with their friends and peers in public.

Nearly 40% name inflation as the biggest barrier to dining out, as it’s contributed to rising costs of most things, from booking a ride-share, to splurging on a meal, to going out for drinks afterwards.

The isolation and negative effects of loneliness on most people who tend to be younger in age, like social anxiety, also backhandedly contribute to their tendency to eat at home. With high levels of “menu anxiety” while ordering serving a own unique barrier, it's no wonder they feel unable to afford simple everyday things like a meal.

5. Traveling internationally

A report from the Bank of America Institute found that although tourism and travel spending had a slow start in 2025, travel picked up into the summer. But among lower-income households, they were more inclined to vacation within the United States, whereas higher-income homes traveled overseas.

For younger generations, they likely feel pressured by friends or family to take trips they can’t afford, oftentimes resorting to taking on credit card debt to feel a sense of belonging and connection with their more financially comfortable peers. Unfortunately, for most people, international traveling is no longer affordable, even for the most basic of trips.

Whether it’s a domestic road trip or an international summer vacation, the costs of airfare, hotels, and general travel expenses have become a luxury for younger people, compared to older generations like Gen X that often had the ability to save for these outings.

6. Owning a pet

While the power of owning a pet is immense — lowered stress levels, reduced loneliness, and a boost in mood — in today's economic landscape, it's becoming less affordable than ever. In fact, according to a survey from Redfield & Wilton Strategies, nearly 72% of pet owners say that the cost of pet ownership has drastically increased in the past year alone.

From veterinarian bills, to grooming costs, and even buying food, the financial burden of having a furry friend isn’t feasible for many people who are already struggling to afford basic necessities like rent, groceries, and monthly bills.

Although they’re generally self-aware and their own personal development and overall well-being, which our animals positively contribute to, pet ownership is something Gen X experienced that are no longer affordable for most people.

7. Investing in a retirement fund or savings account

According to a Bank of America survey, nearly 57% of Gen Zers don’t have enough money in their savings account to support them through an emergency, which would typically be between three to five months of expenses. In addition, only 15% of those workers have enough money at the end of the month to contribute to a general savings account.

For most people, though Gen X experienced the ability to invest in a retirement fund or savings account, these everyday things are no longer affordable. Even after acquiring a college degree, they’re contributing near nothing to larger investment accounts, compared to Gen Xers at the same age. Living paycheck-to-paycheck, they have no choice but to focus on the present moment.

8. Going out to clubs

Many Gen Zers, in particular, are feeling “nostalgic” for a club culture they never had the luxury of experiencing. Whether it’s post-pandemic consequences or rising costs, they aren’t going out to clubs and bars to the same extent that people in the 1990s and early 2000s did at the same age. In the last year alone, following steady trends from previous years, the cost of a cocktail increased by over $1, according to a CGA by NIQ report.

Already struggling with affording rising rent payments and necessities like groceries, spending nearly $150 on an average night out, from drinks, to ride-shares, to dinner, just isn’t an option for many people. Again, this lack of social connection and shared going out experiences are partially contributing to rising rates of loneliness amongst younger generations, with a study from Gallup finding that nearly 30% of people aged 19 to 29 feel persistently lonely.

9. Buying a new car

From the purchase price to repair and maintenance costs to paying for gas and insurance, the affordability of getting a new car seems largely impossible for many people. According to a 2024 study, the average cost of owning and operating a car is now $12,297 annually, an increase of $1,380 per year from 2023.

Compared to 2014, when the costs of owning a car were closer to $8,000 per year, the reality of the growing financial burden most young people experience today is impossible to ignore. In fact, due to high costs and perhaps better access to public transportation, younger generations seem to consider owning a car as less important to them.

Statistics from the Department of Transportation suggest that the many younger people aren't even getting their driver’s licenses at all. This has been attributed to their experiencing higher rates of anxiety, financial factors, and the accessibility of ride-share options, with many simply rely on their parent’s cars or public transportation to get around.

10. Having a big wedding

The average cost of a wedding in 2025 was around $36,000, up $3,000 compared to 2024. And with such a high price tag, many younger couples are instead opting to elope. Unfortunately, while Gen X experienced these everyday things, they are simply no longer affordable for most people.

Of course, attending and being a part of other people’s weddings has also subtly become a luxury for younger generations, as bridal party members are often expected to contribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for bachelorette parties, bridal showers, trips, and gifts. Some guests are even now expected to “pay for their plate” with cash and wedding gifts.

For parents, especially, finding childcare for weddings can be an added expense and stressor, especially if there aren’t grandparents or other family members available to provide no cost care.

11. Expensive hobbies

While there are plenty of cheaper hobbies — reading, hiking, or learning a new language — a lot of people are interested in things that do cost money. From traveling to sailing to skiing, many popular hobbies that Gen Xers had the luxury of jumping into are grossly inaccessible for younger generations.

Not only do younger people struggle with finding the free time, with an Ernst & Young study revealing that many are working several jobs just to get by, they also don’t have the extra money to spend on gear or investing in resources.

Generally prioritizing and valuing work-life balance and personal development more than Gen X, many young people have resorted to reimagining parts of their daily routines — like exercise — in a fun way, in an attempt to reap the benefits of their personal time without investing too much extra money or time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.