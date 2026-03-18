Sharing a candid moment online, a Gen X woman joked that aging into what society has labeled as being "ugly" might have actually been one of the most freeing experiences of her life.

In a TikTok video, Jennine Jacob shared her opinion about another woman who had taken to social media to rant about the fact that no one had prepared her for "being ugly" in her mid-40s. Jacob admitted that, for the first time in her life, she's actually enjoying being able to move through the world without being constantly evaluated for her looks, and other Gen X women are in total agreement.

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Gen X woman 'so grateful' to finally be considered 'ugly.'

"Okay, so there is this woman on here talking about how nobody prepared her for being ugly in her mid forties, and I wanna talk about," Jacob began in her TikTok video. "I thought that was really interesting, but I wanna talk about one thing no one prepared me for."

@jenninejacob No one prepared me for how GOOD it would feel NOT caring. ✨ ♬ original sound - Jennine Jacob

She explained that no one had prepared her for the fact that she wouldn't care at all about what people thought of her looks, especially men. Jacob admitted that she feels incredibly comfortable with how she looks at her age. She pointed out that, while she may have gray and frizzy hair and all the other "conventionally bad" traits that come with age, none of that matters to her at all.

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Many women experience a confidence boost as they age.

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There is definitely a level of freedom that comes with age for many women. The pressure to constantly look attractive slowly fades altogether. The things that once felt like these huge insecurities suddenly don't seem as important anymore.

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A 2023 survey found that at age 38, women begin to grow in confidence and their self-esteem actually skyrockets. To add to that, a study from 2025 found that a whopping 43% of menopausal and post-menopausal women feel younger than they actually are, and 7 in 10 women feel more in tune with their bodies than ever.

Rather than worrying about every gray hair or wrinkle, many women shift to just feeling comfortable and confident in their own skin. So many women felt they had to keep up with beauty standards when they were young, like in their 20s and 30s. But, thankfully, with age comes wisdom, and seeking validation and acceptance from others becomes secondary to seeking validation and acceptance from oneself.

The Gen X woman proclaimed that she's 'aged out' of participating in the patriarchy.

It's a journey that Jacob is familiar with, and a big part of that freedom comes from simply not caring about the male gaze anymore. Jacob admitted in her video that she's done her time in the patriarchy; she's aged out.

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"I am done with that. I have never felt more free being so ugly. And honestly, that's been the most freeing feeling I have ever felt in my entire life. And I am so grateful for it," she added.

In the comments section, other Gen X women resonated with Jacob's proclamation that she had done her time. Many admitted they understood exactly what she meant about the sudden sense of freedom that can come with aging. In their eyes, aging wasn't the end of something at all, which is often how aging is framed. That mindset can definitely help women feel far more empowered, because at the end of the day, being able to age is a true gift.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.