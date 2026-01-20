Gen X grew up during a time when independence was expected. For the most part, they learned early how to problem-solve, entertain themselves, and handle responsibility without constant guidance or reassurance. Those experiences quietly shaped a value system rooted in resilience, self-reliance, and personal accountability.

Many of the meaningful Gen X values that younger generations now seem to have lost along the way were formed in a cultural moment that rewarded figuring things out the hard way and standing on your own two feet. As millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha have grown up in a more connected, structured, and emotionally expressive world, some of those values naturally shifted or faded. That doesn’t mean one generation is better than another, but certain Gen X values now feel rare, even surprising, to younger people who grew up with different supports and expectations.

Here are 11 meaningful Gen X values that younger generations seem to have lost along the way

1. Don't take everything so seriously

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

One of the meaningful Gen X values that people in the younger generation seem to have lost along the way is not taking everything so seriously. Understandably, life can be stressful with rent, groceries, and college debt on the rise. Many can't afford to live on their own, and if they do, they're living paycheck to paycheck.

Stressing over every little thing is bound to leave younger generations feeling overwhelmed, so embracing this Gen X value might come in handy. Learning to let more things go and take life in stride is the greatest way to manage stress.

2. Be skeptical and do your own research

Perfect Wave | Shuttetstock

Younger generations seem to have lost the Gen X value of skepticism. Raised on the internet and the instantaneous information it offers, younger generations have forgotten that skepticism and research are important ways to stay well-informed.

Gen X grew up in an era where they were challenged to question authority and think for themselves. If they wanted to stay on top of politics, they had to read the daily newspaper or head to the library on their bike or on foot. In the eyes of younger generations, this might seem like too much work. However, this level of research and reading benefited Gen X, as reading increases vocabulary, world knowledge, and abstract reasoning skills.

3. Have an entreprenuerial mindset

voronaman | Shutterstock

If there's one value younger generations seem to have lost, it’s Gen X's priority for having an entrepreneurial mindset. As they graduate from college, people in younger generations may feel passively swept away to work for some random company. They think that for the next twenty years, they'll be expected to sit behind a desk typing away on their laptop.

This is unfortunate, as having an entrepreneurial mindset can lead to better avenues, including more opportunities, fulfillment, enjoyment, and financial success. A survey from Enterprise Research Centre found that entrepreneurial households earn significantly more money than other households. Additionally, they found that self-employed people with employees earned the most revenue compared with self-employed people without employees.

4. Maintain a solid work-life balance

fizkes | Shutterstock

Work-life balance is another meaningful Gen X value that people in younger generations seem to have lost along the way. Yet, this isn't necessarily their fault. In 2023, ADP Research reported that Gen Z workers aged 18 to 24 worked 8.5 hours of unpaid overtime per week, including weekends. Additionally, Cigna found that the younger generations are stressed about finances, with 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials expressing that money is their leading cause of stress, compared to 29% of 50 through 64-year-olds and 21% of those older than 65.

Younger generations might want to take a page out of Gen X's book and put their foot down. Refusing to answer emails or messages after hours is a great place to start.

5. Be self-reliant

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Picking yourself up by the bootstraps and not depending on others is essential to becoming independent and self-reliant. It's also a meaningful Gen X value that younger generations seem to have lost. Many people in younger generations don't have as much independence, as they often depend on their parents for financial support.

Though it’s understandable that they might be financially dependent when they're still young, things like not driving or doing basic tasks like setting up appointments aren't due to increased expenses but rather to a lack of self-reliance. This is a stark contrast to Generation Xers, highlighting the large gap between generations that could use a little closing.

6. Be financially frugal

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Being financially frugal is another Gen X value that most people in the younger generations seem to have lost. In the past, Gen X were the Kings and Queens of thrifting. They adored the vintage look and loved getting clothes at discounted prices. Back then, the shoes people wore or the brands of clothes they had on didn't matter as much. As long as it was presentable and looked good, who cared if it was worth pennies or hundreds of dollars?

The era of being frugal has long been forgotten. People want the new Jordans or need the over-hyped Stanley Cup. They need the new iPhone to fit in because "all of their friends have it." This type of thought process leads to overspending and can quickly put someone in financial debt if they're not careful.

7. Use face-to-face communication instead of depending on your phone

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

When the younger generations need to get a hold of their friends, what do they do? Typically, they might send a quick text message and wait for a reply. And though texting is efficient, it isn't always great for your health. Gen X understands this, which is why they might decide to pay a visit or ask to hang out. The younger generation seems to have lost this quality altogether, which is pretty unfortunate.

Research published in Scientific Reports found that face-to-face communication is more impactful on mental health than digital communication. This doesn't mean that digital communication is completely useless. The same study found that digital communication was also great for mental health. But compared to in-person communication, it unfortunately didn't measure up.

8. Embrace criticism

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Gen X is used to getting harsh criticism from their parents, bosses, and teachers, all of whom pressure them to be better, but the value of embracing criticism as helpful is one that younger generations seem to have lost.

If their boss says they did a terrible job on a project, the younger generations take those comments to heart. They'll spend way too much time obsessing about how rude their boss was and how unhelpful their critics are, not realizing that embracing criticism can be a great tool for self-improvement. Learning from past mistakes fuels people to improve and find ways to make a change. This, in turn, leads to an increase in self-confidence as they find pride in how far they've come.

9. Go outdoors and get grounded

Melnikov Dmitriy | Shutterstock

When someone is feeling drained, it's good to take a step back and explore the world outside. Unfortunately, this Gen X value is one that younger generations seem to have lost.

Gen X understands that an old-fashioned BBQ or a hike with friends is often the best way to unwind after a tough workweek. These practices also ease their worries and anxieties, as, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, there is an association between nature and improved cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health, physical activity, and sleep.

10. Give back to your community by volunteering

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Our communities are there to support us in both good times and bad. But the Gen X value of giving back to your community by volunteering is another one that younger generations seem to have lost.

When people volunteer, they make bonds that last a lifetime. They also gain a greater perspective in life, which motivates them to do better. Besides benefiting the community, a research paper published in VOLUNTAS: International Journal of Voluntary and Nonprofit Organizations states that volunteering benefits people's overall health by reducing mortality, increasing quality of life and motivation, enhancing social support, and providing a sense of community, all of which are important for living a long and happy life, and all of which can benefit the younger generations for the better.

11. Delayed gratification

Antonio Guillem via Canva

Delayed gratification is one of the most defining and increasingly rare values Gen X grew up practicing. Waiting for things was simply part of life: saving up for purchases, working years before advancement, or sitting with discomfort instead of immediately escaping it.

Psychological research consistently shows that this ability to postpone immediate rewards in favor of long-term benefits is strongly linked to better life outcomes, including higher academic achievement, healthier relationships, and greater emotional stability. Classic and modern follow-ups to Walter Mischel’s delayed gratification research have found that people who can tolerate waiting tend to show stronger self-regulation and coping skills well into adulthood.

What made delayed gratification especially ingrained in Gen X is that there were fewer instant alternatives. Entertainment, validation, and solutions weren’t available on demand, so patience became a necessity rather than a virtue. Younger generations, raised in a culture of instant feedback and rapid rewards, often haven’t had the same structural opportunities to build this skill because the environment no longer requires it in the same way.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.