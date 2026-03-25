9 Things Gen X Did Growing Up That Kids Today Literally Can't

Gen X was raised differently. Known as ‘latchkey’ kids, they were left alone while their parents were working. It’s not that their parents didn’t care, it was simply a different time.

If you’re a Gen Xer, you probably look back on your youth with both awe and a little bit of concern. Why did adults let you do all these things that would certainly send current parents into a tizzy? It likely made you a stronger person. You did some questionable things and survived, proving you are resilient. From handling dangerous chemicals in classrooms to riding in the back of a truck, you lived life on the edge.

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These are nine things Gen X did growing up that kids today literally can't:

1. Handle mercury in class

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Now, everything is digital in our classrooms. However, when Gen X were growing up, things like thermometers were made with real mercury. Some kids used to break open these thermometers and play with the mercury as if it were a toy.

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Teachers likely tried to prevent this, but they allowed their students to handle a complex chemical. Aside from not knowing what a thermometer with mercury in it was, kids these days would be floored by having active chemicals in the classroom.

Although the chemical was in small quantities, serious health problems could arise from mercury exposure. From immune system issues to nerve damage, it was a risk. Kids today literally can’t handle complex chemicals like this, and it’s probably for the best.

2. Ride a bike without a helmet

I’m a millennial, and growing up, I was taught to ride a bike with a helmet. In fact, my parents wouldn’t let me get on a bicycle without one. We know now that protecting our heads from injury is important.

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However, while Gen X was growing up, there was less information about cycling-related injuries. Biking became a popular hobby in the 70s, and by the 90s, mandatory helmet laws were created in the United States.

Gen X enjoyed the freedom of riding their bikes with the wind in their hair. Kids today likely can’t imagine such a thing. They were probably taught from day one that when riding a bike, you need to wear a helmet. Gen X was raised differently.

3. Ride in the bed of a truck

If you are a Gen Xer and grew up in a small town, you probably rode around in the back of a truck bed. Those empty country roads made it feel safe. Not only that, it was fun. However, riding in the bed of a truck was risky. It’s not surprising that this is completely illegal now. Kids today can’t do this without breaking the law.

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Now, a truck bed must have federally recognized restraints for it to be legal to ride in. Gone are the days of bopping around on a dark country road in the bed of a truck.

4. Buy and use fireworks unsupervised

Fireworks are a controversial item. In some states, it is still legal to buy them. However, many states have outlawed the purchase of fireworks for personal use. If you want to see a fireworks show, you likely have to wait for a holiday where a professional team puts one on. Gen Xers grew up with fireworks at their fingertips. It might sound a little scary, and it probably was.

Sometimes, you may drive down the road and see someone selling fireworks. In their day, Gen X kids could grab some for themselves. Now, in states where fireworks are legal, there are likely age requirements, making it literally impossible for children to buy and use fireworks unsupervised.

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5. Play with lead-based toys

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Now, we know exactly what is in our children’s toys. We’ve become mindful of harmful chemicals and prioritize health over inexpensive materials. However, this wasn’t always the case. For previous generations, things were less well-known. Certain things feel like common sense to us now, but weren’t studied then. Lead-based toys are an example of this.

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Lead was a popular chemical used in paints and plastics when Gen X was coming of age. Playing with lead, especially if placed in a child’s mouth, could lead to serious health problems. Now, lead is not used in toys, so most parents today do not have to worry about the risk.

6. Watch unrestricted TV without parental controls

When TVs in homes were a relatively new concept, the idea of limiting screen time wasn’t popular yet. Often, Gen X’s parents spent long days at work. When they returned home from school, the kids likely relaxed in front of the TV.

While this is something many kids do today, there are new controls that keep them from having free range like Gen X had. Parental controls and timers that limit screen time have changed the game. Now, kids can’t spend every waking hour in front of the TV screen.

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Parental controls have changed the way kids watch TV. Now, they do not get to channel surf the way Gen X did. This may be for the better.

7. Ride in a car without a seatbelt

Click it or ticket. That’s a phrase we are all familiar with at this point. If you’re not wearing a seatbelt, you can be pulled over and issued a ticket. It’s for good reason. It helps keep us safe, and in 2024, 91.2% of people said they used their seatbelt every time they got in a car. This is another example of something that has changed with time. Now that we know the risks, we all buckle up before hitting the road.

Gen X grew up in a different era. Parents were once relaxed about letting their kids ride in the car without wearing seatbelts. Today, kids literally can’t. Their parents could face serious legal trouble if they were caught.

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8. Call someone without them knowing who was calling

I grew up without a caller ID. The thrill of wondering who was calling was fun. Could it be your best friend wanting to chat? Or a bill collector calling to harass your parents for money? You never could be sure. Now, there is no secrecy when you use the phone. We have phone screens that tell us who is calling because, likely, we have their numbers saved.

Gen X kids had fun with the freedom that came with calling without people being able to track them down. Prank calls were popular, and kids these days don’t get to experience this anymore.

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9. Do something stupid without worrying that it would be caught on video

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Back in Gen X’s day, they could do anything they wanted without the fear that it would haunt them in the future. Being kids was easier. They were able to enjoy themselves. Sometimes, we have to be goofy and carefree. However, with cameras in everyone’s pockets, sometimes it can come back to bite you. If you fall and your friend catches it on camera, you can become a viral sensation online.

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Gen X had a bit of anonymity that generations today lack. You could get away with doing stupid things without the fear of everyone you knew finding out.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.