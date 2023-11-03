People Who Belong To 5 Specific Personality Types Make The Most Loyal Friends

If you’ve never taken the Myers-Briggs personality test, it’s a great way to understand your personality and ways of interacting with the world by reading up on your type. And while your type determines all different parts of who you are, several Myers-Briggs types stick out for being loyal, good friends.

These types carry specific traits that are associated with strong and lasting friendships.

Who are the most loyal Myers-Briggs types?

Often, people make an error in assuming that those with the "E" letter (Extraversion) rather than the "I" letter (Introversion) are invariably more sociable and friend-like. This is not the case, as several Introverted types are deeply loyal to the tight circle of people that surround them, like the ISFJ and the INFJ types.

In fact, there are several types who make unexpectedly devoted friends. Since the types are incredibly diverse, any ranking of types regarding one trait, such as loyalty in friendship, would be faulty.

Because of the variety of the different Myers-Briggs types and their personalities, it’s best to describe them knowing that the people who fall into these categories are likely to be uncannily loyal and true friends.

The 5 Most Loyal Myers-Briggs Personality Types That Make The Best Friends

1. ISFJ (Introverted, Sensing, Feeling, Judging)

One of the most dependable personality types, ISFJ (Introverted, Sensing, Feeling, Judging), also known as the “Nurturers,” constantly put others before themselves. They enjoy taking care of friends, family and strangers alike in any capacity and are highly sensitive to others’ feelings in order to do so.

Arguably the best trait that they bring to a friendship is their ability to bring out the best in others. Spending time with an ISFJ friend, you’re likely to walk away feeling confident and inspired to be a better "you."

ISFJs also value security in all aspects of their lives, so loyalty comes easily to them. If you have an ISFJ in your life, be sure to thank them for their altruism and care; it’s their main strength.

2. INFJ (Introverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging)

Another introverted Myers-Briggs type with a knack for loyalty in friendship is INFJ (Introverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging), who are also known as “Confidants.” If you’ve only ever met an INFJ on the surface, they are some of the most reserved personalities on the board. However, they are also some of the best listeners and creative problem-solvers.

INFJs have a unique ability to look at a problem from different perspectives in order to find the best solution. Their skill in taking different perspectives comes especially handy in their relationships and friendships, allowing them to understand and feel the plight of others.

They are extremely averse to hurting others’ feelings because of their deep care for others and their own sensitivity. Although INFJs particularly dislike having their principles questioned, they are tolerant of diverse thinking and willing to engage in debate to preserve the friendship.

3. ENFJ (Extroverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging)

ENFJs (Extroverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging), also known as “Givers,” stick out for their need for positivity in their own lives and others’. If this means that they have to be the source, then so be it — they’ll exude positivity and optimism.

They are open-minded and kind, making room for a diverse and expansive group of friends.

It's no secret that their focus on the present and future makes them into ideal loyal friends who will stay by your side through thick and thin. In fact, most people in their inner circle consider them the first person to call when they need a pick-me-up.

4. ESFJ (Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, Judging)

Similar to ENFJ personalities are ESFJs (Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, Judging), or “Providers.” The typical ESFJ is the fun-loving and popular athlete from high school, meaning they are generally well-liked and outgoing.

Although they are extroverted and might enjoy talking over listening, they have an attention to detail and a memory that sticks, so they’ll listen well to remember the small things and use them later on.

They are known to close off from others who differ from them in backgrounds and beliefs, but they are stable friends who deeply value their pack.

5. ESFP (Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving)

ESFPs (Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving), or “Performers,” are another personality category known to be top-quality friends. Like ENFJ, they are generally outgoing and well-liked. They are fun-loving and enjoy basking in the attention of others.

They take rejection to heart and, because of this, they place deep value on their relationships with friends and family who support them. While they crave change and adventure, their main source of stability is often these relationships.

Due to their love of change, they might reassess these relationships regularly, but if you’re loyal to them, they’ll be loyal back to you.

Though these are the five most loyal Myers-Briggs types, honest and loyal friends can undoubtedly be found across all 16 personality types.

Each individual has their own qualities that set them apart from everyone else; these types are simply a framework of loose categories of how different people operate. It’s beneficial to branch out and form friendships with all types of people to find those who really click with you!

Emily Van Devender is a freelance writer based in Colorado, USA. She writes about psychology, politics, feminism, and trending topics.