People With The Most Diplomatic Personality Type Share These 6 Dark Traits

Each of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types has a positive side and a dark side. We're all human, but sometimes, these negative traits completely go against the true nature of their personality.

For the ESFJ personality type, they have strong leadership skills, enjoy being front and center, and are nurturing and empathetic to the needs of others. But their dark side can be a bit scary.

6 Dark Traits of the ESFJ Personality Type

1. Socially conscious

Everybody wants to keep up with the Joneses, but ESFJs take it to the extreme. They are self-conscious and want people to validate them, particularly with material items.

ESFJs need to realize that seeking validation through materialism isn't a good way to conduct yourself. People may look at this personality type as selfish and self-indulgent because of this trait.

2. Inflexible

ESFJs are very stuck in their routine and won't let anybody change it. They want their voice to be heard in a specific way, and there's no wiggle room.

Their way maybe the highway, but others look at ESFJs and see a controlling person that doesn't want to change. Not everything goes according to plan — that's life. So, if ESFJs are not willing to accept other people's ideas, it can cause tension in all areas of their life.

3. Fragile

Improvising and adhering to new situations is not their strong point because ESFJs are used to having everything planned out. If approached about a problem out of the blue, they become confused and unable to make decisions.

Due to their inability to adapt, ESFJs are easily flustered and unsure of how to deal with everyday situations that are not planned.

4. Sensitive to criticism

ESFJs don't like to hear criticism. With their perfectionist nature, they are used to getting praise on demand, so once they hear something negative, they shut down.

Advertisement

ESFJ have to learn that criticism is just part of life. Learning and growing is essential, and they can't learn or grow if they aren't given feedback. Everything will not be perfect all the time, and not all people will agree with them, which means ESFJs need to develop a thick skin.

5. Needy

ESFJs are often too reliant on other people to get their message across, sometimes making it impossible to get things done on their own.

Teamwork is great, but if ESFJs don't think for themselves and do things without people telling them to, they will be looked at as a burden. It's best for ESFJs to find a balance between needing people and knowing they are more than capable.

6. Selfless

ESFJs love to help people and that's what makes them stand out. They are always willing to go the extra mile to help someone in need, but they need to learn that having time for themselves isn't selfish.

Helping others is wonderful, but when people see that ESFJs can take care of themselves, they are viewed as more competent.

Njeri Dean is a writer and contributor to YourTango, covering astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.