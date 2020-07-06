The Detailed Truth About INFJ Relationships & Compatibility

What the INFJ?

According to the Myers Briggs Type Indicator, the INFJ personality type is described as someone who seeks "meaning and connection in ideas, relationships, and material possessions."

They "want to understand what motivates people and are insightful about others."

INFJ personalities are "conscientious and committed to their firm values."

Also they "develop a clear vision about how best to serve the common good," while also being "organized and decisive in implementing their vision."

What is a relationship like with an INFJ?

An INFJ personality type is someone who is warm and considerate of their significant other in a relationship.

They feel deeply for their partner and they express their love to their significant other because they enjoy it.

In their relationship, and most of their life, they are perfectionists. This can be frustrating to their partner unless they see perfectionists as charming. Partners to INFJ must appreciate the work an INFJ puts into the relationship because they are showing their sincerity and commitment to their relationship.

INFJs enjoy healthy relationships and they match personally well with extroverts.

What makes an INFJ fall in love?

Being able to bond with their significant other and help them with things is how INFJs fall in love. They view intimacy as a service, which makes them happy and they embrace the opportunity to give their love to their significant other unconditionally. Giving their partner a service in their relationship is how INFJs tangibly show their love.

How do you make an INFJ woman happy in her relationship?

An INFJ woman is very passionate and intense.

It can be hard for an INFJ woman to be in a long term relationship because they sometimes keep themselves from seeing the true form of their newest love flame.

Something important for INFJ women is for them to be patient and wait until the right person comes along. It's much more likely an INFJ will meet that right person the longer they wait to find the right match.

An INFJ woman cannot settle for someone less. But for a relationship to work, the woman must nurture it. These relationships are very rare because INFJs are only about 1% of the population.

If you are the man in a relationship with an INFJ woman, you will learn quite quickly if they reciprocate the same feelings because she is likely to pick up on your emotions and shifts in mood quite well no matter how small.

In a relationship, an INFJ woman must be able to reciprocate the same level of love that they are receiving. She needs that connection with her partner because they need more than just something purely physical.

A relationship with an INFJ is something that is going to last for a long time because INFJs are fiercely loyal and they are not ones to walk away. So, they look for love for the long term.

What does an INFJ need when starting a relationship?

1. She needs you to leave your phone out of sight because she will not like competing with technology.

2. You should give her your undivided attention.

3. Do not press her to try things she is uncomfortable with.

4. Keep your conversation light and meaningful.

5. Try to stay humble and don't brag about all you can provide for her if you have the money to splurge on fancy dinners or stuff because she is not impressed by money.

6. Take your time with foreplay when you start getting intimate because she needs a little help getting coaxed into participating. Try and not surprise her by moving too quickly and just go slow.

7. Kiss her slowly because you don't want to move faster than she is willing to go. So, let her initiate French kissing and then go slowly at first as well.

8. Try and not pressure her to talk about things she is uncomfortable with because this will push her away. Let her open up as she feels comfortable.

9. Never, ever lie to her because she will never trust you completely ever again. So, as soon as you shatter that trust, you will never regain it. So, always be truthful and honest because it can be hard for you to overcome deceit and lies once they happen.

Which 3 personality types are most compatible with INFJs?

INFJ and ENTP

The Myers Briggs describes an ENTP personality type as someone who is "quick, ingenious, stimulating, alert, and outspoken."

They are also "resourceful in solving new and challenging problems," and "adept at generating conceptual possibilities and then analyzing them strategically."

Finally, they are "good at reading other people."

An INFJ and an ENTP personality pairing make a perfect couple because the ENTP person is more of an extrovert while still being compassionate and understanding.

ENTP will bring an INFJ out of their shell while also being creative and resourceful in how they do it.

INFJ and ENFP

AN ENFP personality type is described by Myers Briggs as being "Warmly enthusiastic and imaginative."

They "see life as full of possibilities," and they "make connections between events and information very quickly, and confidently proceed based on the patterns they see."

Also, they "want a lot of affirmation from others," and ENFPs "readily give appreciation and support."

This is a perfect personality pairing because ENFPs are going to push an INFJ out of their comfort zone but they are also going to give the INFJ the love and attention they need to have a meaningful relationship together.

These personalities balance each other out because they both need affirmations and they can give the same amount to each other in their relationship. So, an INFJ is going to thrive in this type of relationship because they can help their partner as much as they need from an ENFP.

INFJ and ENFJ

ENFJ is a personality type described as the Myers Briggs as being "warm, empathetic, responsive, and responsible."

They are "highly attuned to the emotions, needs, and motivations of others."

An ENFJ finds "potential in everyone, want to help others fulfill their potential," and they "may act as catalysts for individual and group growth."

Also, ENFJs are "loyal, responsive to praise and criticism. Sociable, facilitate others in a group, and provide inspiring leadership."

This pairing can be very powerful because they are the best matches for each other. They bring out the best in each other and they make up for what their partner lacks.

INFJ benefits from a person being in tune with their emotions because as someone who picks up emotions, they need someone that will pick up on their emotions and are willing to bring up feelings. This is good because it keeps the lines of communication open between the couple.

And finally, when an INFJ lacks social skills by being an introvert, an ENFJ is sociable. So, they are able to give each other what they need to feel comfortable and happy in life.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.