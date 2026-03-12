Men Who Were Raised In The 1970s Usually Have 11 High Value Traits That Are Hard To Find Nowadays

The majority of people raised in the 1970s were Gen Xers who often had to fend for themselves without being constantly watched and guided by the kind of overbearing parents modern kids today are usually raised by.

While they might have complained about or struggled through these experiences when they were young boys, the truth is that men who were raised in the 1970s usually grew up to have many high-value traits that are hard to find nowadays because of what they learned along the way. From loyalty to resilience, these men live by a code that guides them each and every day to be the best they can possibly be.

Men who were raised in the 1970s usually have 11 high-value traits that are hard to find today

1. They’re loyal

Especially given that they often had parents who fostered a sense of loyalty and integrity in every aspect of their lives, from the workplace to their personal relationships, it’s no surprise that men raised in the ‘70s tend to be loyal.

From leaning into hard work in the office out of loyalty to an employer to staying faithful to a partner at home, these men lean into the challenges of commitment and don’t run from difficult situations in favor of personal comfort.

2. They lean into challenges

Instead of being protected from difficulties or discomfort by their parents, men who were raised in the 1970s had to be comfortable making mistakes when they were kids. Especially considering that learning and maturing were personal responsibilities, mistakes and challenges were inevitable. Their ability to lean into the discomfort of life today is partly shaped by their childhood experiences, but it also protects their ability to grow in adulthood.

From leaning into hard conversations to addressing conflicts in the moment, these men are comfortable with regulating their emotions and accepting challenge.

3. They’re patient

From learning to manage their feelings on their own to handling boredom when their parents weren’t around, men raised in the 1970s developed a deep sense of patience as they were growing up.

Compared to kids today who learn to seek convenience and instant gratification from gentle parents and distracting screens, these men had to sit with discomfort and learn the art of waiting.

4. They’re hard workers

Men who grew up in the ‘70s understand that effort and hard work aren’t inconveniences, but a part of daily life. Especially considering independence and hard work were obligations in their childhoods, they come as second nature today.

According to a study from Harvard University, doing chores at home teaches kids to build a strong work ethic. For men raised in the ‘70s, without praise or allowances to look forward to, completing these chores out of obligation helped develop their resilience. They don’t expect constant praise and validation for completing obligations and responsibilities, because they understand that these are simply facts of daily life.

5. They protect their loved ones

Seeing their fathers largely expected to be providers and protectors, men raised in the ‘70s do the same in their own adult lives, but in their own way. By creating safe spaces for conversations for their wives and children, these men protect their loved ones with transparency rather than avoidance.

Of course, there’s a fine line between protecting your loved ones and taking their power away completely, but men from this generation often have the resilience and self-assurance to protect others in a healthy way.

6. They communicate directly

Men who communicate directly don’t run from their issues. They don’t avoid hard conversations or conflict, choosing instead to lean in with intention.

Of course, it’s possible to be both direct and caring with your communication. Just because these men avoid passive-aggressiveness and speak with intention doesn’t mean they’re not still warm and accepting of the people around them.

7. They don’t need constant praise and validation

While experts like psychologist Daniela Owen argue that praise is essential for kids’ development, especially from their parents, too much of it or urging kids to craft self-worth around other people’s opinions can lead to dependence and low self-esteem.

For men who grew up in the ‘70s, navigating daily life without parents around for validation or assurance was the norm. Their own independence and maturity were an obligation they learned quickly, alongside self-assuredness and a sense of self-reliance that they could do things on their own.

8. They’re resourceful during tough times

Men who were raised in the ‘70s were taught how to fend for themselves. Compared to kids today with overprotective parents who cater to their desires and shield them from discomfort, these kids were left to their own devices and taught to mature out of obligation.

Rather than seeking constant ease and comfort, they had to practice resourcefulness. They had to make the best of boredom and learn to work through issues without someone to swoop in and save the day.

9. They have tons of practical skills

Rather than being taught to cave to consumerism, easy replacements, and constant comfort, men raised in the 1970s were taught many practical skills, including how to fix things. They were taught to conserve their resources and be responsible about spending, even for small gadgets and furniture pieces at home.

Fixing tangible things is just one of the many practical skills kids from the ‘70s learned at home, alongside others like reading physical maps, making meals from leftovers, running errands, and managing money. These kids learned resourcefulness and grit, while modern kids today learn codependency and seek instant gratification.

10. They have a strong moral compass

Of course, parents greatly influence their childrens’ belief systems later in life, but for men in the 1970s who spent a lot of time alone, crafting integrity and values was largely on their shoulders. Especially during a time when social norms and traditional values were shifting greatly, they had to craft “right” and “wrong” through their own time and actions.

From assessing risk while babysitting their siblings at home to learning to treat others with respect when talking to strangers on a walk to school, men from the 1970s have the high-value trait of a strong moral compass and sense of personal integrity.

11. They appreciate silence and solitude

While loneliness and isolation are common issues today for men and boys, according to a 2025 study, alone time tends to get a bad rap. Not only does this solitude, and, more importantly, the comfort of sitting with personal company, allow people to craft their identities, relieve stress, and reflect on their days, but it also serves as a buffer against feelings of loneliness.

The more intentional and thoughtful someone is about their alone time, rather than leveraging constant distractions and screens to avoid it, the better it feels. The less negative feelings a man has about spending time alone, the more beautiful and powerful it becomes.

Especially because men raised in the 1970s were forced to fill their boredom and entertain themselves without constant stimulation from cell phones, they can appreciate it and the benefits it brings as adults.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.