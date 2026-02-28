Gen X kids were almost always told these 11 lies by their boomer parents

Gen X kids often grew up hearing a whirlwind of advice from their boomer parents. All of these sayings and rules were presented as truths, but looking back, a lot of them didn't quite match reality. Boomer parents meant well, but sometimes it was as if they were giving life lessons and advice that were so far removed from the life their Gen X kids were living. Whether it was old wives' tales about digesting gum or not needing to worry about the future, Gen X kids were almost always told these lies by their boomer parents.

As psychotherapist Mike Brooks pointed out, parents are always trying to teach and guide their children. They want their kids to be successful and turn into well-adjusted adults. Boomer parents were trying their best with the tools they had and weren't trying to put their Gen X kids on the wrong path. These lies weren't malicious, they were coming rom a place of wanting to protect, even when they were imperfect.

1. Money doesn't grow on trees

Growing up, Gen X kids were probably hearing the classic lie that money just doesn't grow on trees as a way to make sure they weren't asking for too much. The intention behind the phrase was boomer parents wanting their kids to be responsible and appreciate the value of money. They wanted their kids to be smart with money, but it might not have been the best lesson to help them learn about finances.

Psychology researcher Max Alberhasky insisted that parents should be facilitating open conversations with their kids about money and teaching them concepts about budgeting and saving. During the time when boomers were raising their kids, money definitely wasn't a topic that was talked about much in the household.

2. Your eyes will get stuck in the back of your head if you roll them

For kids who grew up hearing this from their parents, they were often scared it might turn out to be true, so they refrained from rolling their eyes at all. Unfortunately, Gen X kids were almost always told these lies by their boomer parents, and it may have made them afraid to try at all.

The warning came from parents not wanting their kids to show them any kind of disrespect. But rather than talking to them about it, they would put this fear of their eyes getting stuck in the back of their head into them to deter them from doing it in the first place.

3. Life is fair if you work hard

One of the most repeated pieces of advice Gen X kids heard from their boomer parents was that they could get anything they wanted in life just by simply working hard. It sounded motivating, like a promise that putting effort in would make everything else pay off.

For a lot of kids, that was an idea they held onto for dear life. Boomer parents definitely thought that was true at the time, and they weren't wrong at all. But as Gen X kids entered adulthood, many things shifted greatly from when boomers were becoming adults in their own time.

Sometimes, opportunities may not happen for people, and it's not because they aren't working hard; rather, it's often just pure luck. Parents didn't mean to mislead, but they might have oversimplified it in a way that might not have been the best preparation.

4. You can't go swimming 30 minutes after eating

Every Gen X kid was reprimanded by their boomer parents at least once for even thinking about swimming right after eating. It was a life-or-death rule, or at least that's how it was delivered.

At the time, it definitely felt like an annoying and unnecessary thing to be told, especially when it was such a warm day and all of their friends were taking a dip into the pool. But because it had been ingrained into them, they didn't want to take a chance.

Experts have since debunked that theory. Family medicine doctor Mark Messick explained that a person's biggest danger with swimming after eating is probably getting a minor cramp at best. But boomer parents made it sound as if their kids might end up drowning if they even stepped a toe into the water after eating. To a child, it definitely sounded scary enough to obey.

5. Don't question authority

Boomer parents often said this to their Gen X kids as a way to make sure they were staying safe and avoiding trouble. They didn't want them talking back to any kind of authority figure, themselves included.

Many Gen X kids grew up learning that questioning authority could be risky. If you spoke up or challenged your parents or even your teachers, it meant there might be some kind of punishment. It created a generation who ended up being more cautious than they should have when it came to speaking up.

Gen X kids were reprimanded for even trying to ask questions. But being inquisitive and asking the question of "why" is something that should be nurtured within kids, especially if it's not coming from a bad place.

6. Coffee will stunt your growth

Boomer parents said this as if it was law. They made their kids believe that if they even had a single sip of coffee, it would stop them from reaching their full height. The thought of caffeine made Gen X kids probably more terrified than they needed to be.

Experts have since debunked that myth. In fact, there's been no scientific evidence to suggest that coffee can stunt a person's growth. Sure, children shouldn't be consuming coffee at all, but a deterrent of them not drinking it shouldn't have anything to do with their growth.

But, of course, boomer parents were just trying to make sure their kids were drinking age-appropriate beverages, like chocolate milk or apple juice.

7. If you swallow gum, it stays in your stomach

Whether it was being told gum stayed in their stomach for seven years or that it can stick to your intestines, Gen X kids were almost always told these lies by their boomer parents. It made Gen X kids often chew their gum in secret and panic if they accidentally swallowed it.

The idea was definitely horrifying. The thought that a simple swallowing of gum could possibly lead to a medical emergency was scarring for Gen X kids for quite some time. Boomer parents, as always, were simply coming from a place of concern. They didn't want their kids choking or consuming too much gum.

But it's a complete myth. Gum doesn't stay in the stomach at all; rather, it passes through the digestive system just like any other piece of food. The exaggerated warning, though, showed how boomer parents would use fear to teach a lesson.

8. Homework is more important than sleep

Boomer parents treated their Gen X kids doing homework as something that needed to get done, no matter what. They were expected to cram all of their assignments and projects into a single evening. It even meant they were supposed to sacrifice their rest without question.

Academic achievements were meant to come first. The problem laid in the fact that many kids ended up internalizing this. They believed that staying up late to finish their work was a badge of honor. Gen Xers learned, sometimes painfully as kids, that no matter how hard you worked, if you weren't getting enough rest, it would sometimes ruin all of that.

9. Your blood is blue until it hits the air

If you were a Gen X kid, chances are you probably heard wild things about your body. One of those lies had to do with the blood being blue until it hits the air. Parents said this with great certainty to their kids. It meant that some kids were often pressing on their veins to see what was hiding underneath their skin.

But biologists have maintained that it's not true at all. Your blood is red whether it's in your body or not and, if anything, your blood just gets darker as it's exiting the body. For kids, it was a bit spooky. But it also created a sense of awe that kids felt about their own bodies and is part of a long list of myths that made them question what adults actually meant.

10. You don't need to ask for help

Because there was a big focus on making kids independent, Gen X kids were almost always told lies about not needing to ask for help by their boomer parents. It was to the point where boomer parents might have driven home the idea that they don't need to ask for help with anything at all.

It was expected for them to be able to handle things all on their own. This was because boomer parents were concerned about their kids being able to deal with anything that came their way when entering adulthood.

While it's encouraged for parents to teach their kids how to be resilient, it doesn't mean telling them they shouldn't be asking for help. Asking for support is the biggest indicator of being self-sufficient.

Clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone encouraged parents to always make sure their kids know they can lean on them for comfort during moments where they might feel overwhelmed or frightened, even in the midst of teaching them independence.

11. You don't need to worry about the future

Boomer parents would sometimes wave off big questions their Gen X kids might have had about the future. They treated it as if it were some faraway reality. At the time, it might have felt comforting for kids to hear that, as if someone else had everything handled.

Boomer parents wholeheartedly believed that things would work out the way they were meant to. So telling their kids not to worry came from a place of optimism, and maybe even a little bit of protecting. Boomer parents didn't want to burden their children with stress about things they couldn't control yet.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.