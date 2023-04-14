10 Spiritual Reasons Your Tongue Is Itchy

There are many things that naturally occur in our bodies that we brush off as totally normal. But there are some who believe that things like a bout of hiccups, ringing in your ears, back pain, and headaches have both a physical and spiritual meaning.

Even things that are completely explainable like a broken blood vessel in your eye, freckles on your face, and even freezing cold hands are thought to be attributed to the universe sending you spiritual guidance or trying to warn you about something.

But one strange issue that people think occurs for spiritual reasons is an itchy sensation in your tongue. Though it might not be life-threatening, an itchy tongue can definitely be an annoying nuisance that is hard to ignore.

What does an itchy tongue symbolize?

Depending on who you ask, if your tongue is itching you might be in for a period of good fortune. On the other hand, there are some cultures that believe that if your tongue starts to itch, it is definitely a sign of impending bad luck.

When the universe and our spiritual guides want to be heard by us, they can send messages through our physical bodies. They show up as irritations, overheating, getting cold, or in this case, itching.

According to TikToker Emma Louise, random itching anywhere on the body is a sign of protection. The universe is trying to keep you safe. But dependent on where the itching occurs, different messages are being sent.

Keep in mind that there are many bonafide medical reasons your tongue might itch. An allergic reaction due to food allergies is one of the most common. Food allergens can be deadly if you have an extreme reaction to them like anaphylaxis. Bug bites can also cause similar reactions, making your tongue swell and itch uncontrollably.

An itchy tongue can also be a side effect of an injury to your tongue such as a burn, bite, or cut. As the tongue begins to heal and build scar tissue, an intense itching can occur deep inside of it and, because you can’t scratch it, that itch can drive you crazy.

Some of the more disgusting reasons your tongue might itch are bacteria from poor mouth hygiene, infections, and viruses. It is important to maintain good dental health and see a doctor to confirm there are no illnesses or diseases afflicting you if you are concerned about your tongue itching.

10 Itchy Tongue Spiritual Meanings

There are also spiritual reasons you might suddenly experience itching in your tongue.

If you’ve ruled out the medical possibilities, it might be time to consider that the universe may be sending a word of warning or spiritual guidance to keep you on the right path. Here are 10 spiritual meanings of an itchy tongue.

1. You need to release hate and resentment.

One of the reasons your tongue might be itching is that you are holding onto negative feelings about someone or something. Those bad vibes are hindering your progress in life and leaving you bitter. Let it go and live your life in peace and harmony.

2. Something is getting under your skin.

An itchy tongue can be an indication that you are extremely bothered by something. There is a problem in your life that is plaguing you, and until you address the issue, you won’t be able to move forward.

3. A spirit is trying to get your attention.

Sometimes, an itching tongue can be a warning. Your guardian angel may be trying to let you know of danger ahead or point you in the right direction. Pay attention to where you are in life and consider the risks and possible rewards in every decision you make.

4. You will experience harmony soon.

This can also be an indication that whatever trials and tribulations you are experiencing will soon come to an end. Sadness and despair will soon disappear, and you will be at peace with yourself and the world around you.

5. Your relationship is in trouble.

Your tongue itching could be a sign that your relationship is not going well or is headed toward disaster. Pay special attention to the dynamics between you and your partner to cut any issues off at the pass.

6. Keep an eye on your health and well-being.

The symbolism of your tongue itching could be that you need to focus on good health. Get a checkup and make sure you have no underlying medical problems you are unaware of. Practice self-care and make yourself a priority.

7. You should make meaningful connections.

If you have an itchy tongue, the universe may be encouraging to build good relationships with people around you. Focus on quality over quantity and be open to new connections and bonds with others.

8. Prosperity is in your future.

Wealth is something that might be on the way when your tongue itches. But when you consider prosperity and wealth, it is not limited to money and finances. Abundance can happen in each and every aspect of your life.

9. People are hating on you.

When your tongue itches, someone might be sending you hatred from afar or they could be resenting your right under your nose. Take stock of who you are around and how they speak to you and treat you. Remove anyone who has ill intentions for you from your environment.

10. You will be successful.

If you’ve been wondering if you will succeed at a project or business venture, an itchy tongue might be the sign you need to push forward. Expect to be successful and know what your next steps will be after your achievements.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.