What A Broken Blood Vessel In Your Eye Really Means

Our bodies can do unexpected things that are harmless yet annoying. Charley horses, eye twitches, itchy palms, muscles spasms, and itchy feet are just a few of the phenomenon we routinely overlook.

But one condition that always looks a lot worse than it is, is a subconjunctival hemorrhage, or a broken blood vessel in your eye.

From a medical perspective, they are usually harmless, but what makes the bursting of a tiny blood vessel in the eye spiritual? After all, the eyes are the windows to the soul.

Spiritual Meaning of a Broken Blood Vessel in the Eye

If you’ve lived long enough, you have more than likely had a blood vessel in the white part of the eye burst or know someone who has. Blood in the eyes looks scary, but many people believe there is a spiritual meaning behind this medical condition.

1. Check your health.

A red blotch in the eye represents a need to focus on your health. This condition in the eye is a sign that your health may be headed downhill and that you need to be aware.

Think of it as the universe warning you to make a change in your lifestyle and put your self-care first. Doing so will improve and help to maintain your health in the future.

2. Big change is coming.

Many see a broken blood vessel in the eye as a symbol of an impending change. You are being put on notice that you will need to be open and flexible soon.

The changes in your life will be positive and the universe is sending a message that you should keep the faith, prepare to face any challenges, and know that everything that is happening is for your own good.

3. You will soon have a breakthrough.

Another interpretation of a burst blood vessel in the eye represents a positive step forward. You are on the verge of a positive breakthrough. It is a signal that you are about to escape the monotony of your life.

You can expect your life to change for the better. The world around you will begin to be bright and colorful, filled with abundance and success.

4. It's time to change the way you think.

Maybe you have had a negative outlook, or perhaps your perspective has been one where you see yourself and the people around you in a negative light. It’s time to change how you see the world.

The damaged blood vessel in your eye is a result of your guardian angels wanting you to change the way you see things, especially yourself. It is important to pay attention here and re-evaluate yourself, as well as your family and friends.

Spiritual Meaning of Broken Blood Vessel in Right Eye

The right side of the body is associated with how you relate to the world around you. A burst blood vessel in the right eye reminds you to use your consciousness and intuition (your logical intuition) instead of your emotions.

You should forego your fears and anxiety about what the people around you will think of you, strive to come out of your shell, and have the courage to be your true self. Bring less emotion, and more intellect and clarity to anything or anyone you encounter.

Spiritual Meaning of Broken Blood Vessel in Left Eye

A broken blood vessel in the left eye means you are too reliant on your emotions right now and must learn to control them. Although emotions are one of the most important components of human life, it is easy to become overly dependent on them.

The feminine energy that creates emotional connections between people and the universe should be celebrated. But when it comes to making decisions, facts, intelligence, intuition and vision are what yours should be based on.

You can learn a lot about yourself from considering the spiritual reason for a broken blood vessel in your eye. No matter which you choose to believe, that understanding will only enhance your life.

