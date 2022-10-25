What The Universe Is Telling You When You Accidentally Bite Your Tongue

Things that happen to us on a regular basis are often attributed to spiritual messages by those who believe.

Twitching in the right eye has long been thought to be a sign of good luck in Egyptian culture, while a left eye twitch is a warning sign to watch out for any bad luck on the horizon.

Another bodily phenomenon that is seen as a spiritual message is ringing in the ears. This is known to be a sign of energetic shifts in your life. Even sneezing is seen as your soul leaving your body, only to return when someone says “bless you” in some cultures.

Biting your tongue is painful, but nothing is worse than someone asking you, “What’s wrong?” when you are dealing with the initial shooting pain in your mouth. Chomping down on your tongue is no accident, though.

Although uncomfortable, there may be spiritual reasons for biting your tongue.

What is the spiritual reason for biting your tongue?

On its surface, biting your tongue is an excruciating inconvenience that most of us would rather not go through. But outside of the physical discomfort, there are reasons for biting your tongue.

1. You're in danger.

Biting your tongue could mean that you need to be aware of the hidden dangers surrounding you. Be cautious in your dealings.

The danger that you are being warned about could also be internal. The universe is imploring you to learn from your past mistakes and avoid them in the future.

2. You need to control yourself.

If you have been lacking self-discipline, biting your tongue might be the universe telling you to take the driver’s wheel in your life.

You could be struggling with overeating, drugs, alcohol, or a toxic relationship. It’s up to you to figure out where you are falling short and take control.

3. Someone is talking behind your back.

It may not be you that needs to bite your tongue. Someone you trust could be sharing the things with others that you told them in confidence.

You need to find out who the untrustworthy person in your life is and get them away from you. By removing them from your presence, you will get rid of the negative energy.

4. You have to stop lying.

Maybe you don’t see yourself as a liar. Perhaps you are just telling little white lies that you believe are necessary. If so, stop.

Biting your tongue could be a sign from the universe that you need to stop telling lies, no matter how small, and be honest with the people around you.

5. You're ridding yourself of negative energy.

The pain that comes with biting your tongue is a sign that you are in the process of releasing negative energy from your life.

Holding onto bad vibes leaves your body, mind, and spirit in an unhealthy state. Biting your tongue signals the last blockage as you release the negative and prepare to receive the positive.

6. You need to stop using foul language.

It's been said that people use foul language when they have nothing intelligent to say. Cussing and using abrasive words can also indicate that you are harboring negative energy.

Letting go of the hateful feelings inside of you can help to cleanse your energy and free your mind to speak in a more compassionate and loving way.

7. You need to keep your mouth shut.

You know how it goes. Someone calls you and tells you something that they had sworn to keep to themselves. They trust you to keep it to yourself, but like they did, you tell another person.

It’s time to stop betraying the trust of others. Whatever you have been sworn to secrecy on should be held in confidence.

8. You should watch your words.

Sometimes things that are said are open to interpretation. What is positive to one person may be negative or disrespectful to another.

It’s important that you consider how your words will be received when talking with other people. Monitor your tone and phrasing so you don’t hurt others or are misunderstood.

What does it mean when you bite your tongue in your sleep?

Biting your tongue while sleeping is an ominous sign that you may soon find your marriage in conflict and turmoil.

Healthy communication, active listening, and understanding can help with managing any negative energy that intrudes on your relationship.

What does the Bible say about biting your tongue?

The Bible speaks indirectly about biting one’s tongue in multiple instances:

James 1:26: "If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person's religion is worthless."

This is a message of self-control and discipline, similar to the spiritual meaning. It’s about knowing what to say and when to say it.

James 3: 9-12: "With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing."

This passage is akin to the spiritual reasons you bite your tongue and the message the universe has for you. Being aware and careful of how you speak to others is reiterated.

