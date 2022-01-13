If you have an incessant itch on your right foot that just won’t go away no matter how many times you take your shoe and sock off to scratch it, you’re probably wondering what it means when your right foot itches.

There could be medical reasons behind your itchy right foot, such as athlete’s foot or dry skin.

But if you can’t find any physical reasons for your itchy feet, one of these right foot itching superstitions and cultural beliefs about the meaning of an itchy right foot might ring true for you.

What does it means when your right foot itches?

Spiritually, the left foot is generally considered the “negative” foot, meaning that an itchy left foot is a symbol of bad things to come.

On the contrary, the right foot is thought of as the positive foot. Therefore, an itchy right foot is typically associated with positive omens.

Itching on the bottom of your foot may also mean someone is walking over the ground of your final resting place, or that you will soon be walking on strange ground.

Some physical causes behind an itchy right foot include:

Your skin may be dry.

If you live in colder climates or participate in activities that might dry out your skin (like swimming or frequent bathing), you might have extra dry skin on your feet.

If your right foot looks scaly or rough, this may be the cause of your itchy foot.

Using strong lotion to restore the moisture in your foot will help relieve the itch, and you may want to see a doctor to make sure the cause of the dry skin isn’t something more serious, like eczema or Psoriasis.

You may have athlete’s foot.

Don’t let the name fool you — you don’t have to be a seasoned athlete to deal with this fungus that causes severe foot itching.

Athlete’s foot is caused by a fungus that usually starts between the toes, and symptoms include an itchy rash between the toes (though it can spread to other parts of the foot as well).

While there are over-the-counter medications you can take to help cure an athlete’s foot infection, you may want to see your doctor for an accurate diagnosis.

You may be allergic to something.

Whether you have sensitive skin or a skin allergy, coming into contact with an allergen (such as the laundry detergent on your socks or even walking barefoot on pollen outside) might cause itchy feet.

If your foot itching lasts more than two weeks, occurs during pregnancy, keeps you up at night, Is accompanied by a severe rash and/or swelling, reddening or yellowing of the skin, be sure to contact your doctor.

What does an itchy right foot mean spiritually?

You’re full of positive energy.

The right side of the body is the positive side, while the left is negative, This means that when you feel sensations on body parts on the right side of your body, positive energy is activated.

You’re going to start a journey.

Itchy feet are associated with walking on strange ground, so when you start feeling itchy feet, it means you’re about to go somewhere new. This could be a physical journey, such as a vacation, or even a new opportunity, like a new job.

When it’s your right foot specifically, it means that the journey requires planning, so it’s important not to be impulsive in your choices but rather make calculated, rational decisions.

The location of the itch also matters.

If the itch is located on the top of the foot, someone associated with your journey is talking about you. If it’s on the sole of the foot, it means that wherever your travels take you, you’ll profit in some way.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Right Foot Itching Superstitions in Different Cultures

Biblical Meanings of an Itchy Right Foot

In the Bible, if your feet itch, it's a sign that you’re ready to live somewhere new. You may or may not have a specific destination in mind, but your itchy feet are telling you that it’s time to move on from your current situation.

Meaning of Right Foot Itching in Asian Cultures

In India and other Asian countries, itching right feet is a sign that you shouldn’t become complacent. This culture believes that an itchy right foot is a signal to keep moving forward on your journey (physical or spiritual), and doing so will lead to success.

Turkish Meaning of an Itching Right Foot

In Turkey, an itchy right foot is a sign of good luck. So if your right foot starts itching before you embark on a new opportunity, having an itchy right foot is a good thing! It means you’ll be successful on your new journey.

Differences In Itchy Right Feet Meanings and Superstitions for Males and Females

While an itchy right foot is, for the most part, considered a positive omen, that’s not the case 100% of the time.

Unfortunately, there are some differences in the meaning of itchy right feet for males and females.

If a man has an itchy right foot: it’s a sign of good luck. In married men, specifically, a right foot that itches towards the ankle is thought of as a sign that wealth is on the horizon.

If a woman has an itchy right foot: the opposite is true. But while an itchy right foot is actually a sign of bad luck for females, when their left foot itches, it means good luck.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.