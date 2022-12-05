What The Universe Is Telling You When You Have Back Pain

If you or someone you know suffers from chronic back pain, you know how disruptive and painful it can be.

The back is one of the most important parts of your body. It supports all functions from head to toe. So, naturally, any injury to it can lead to total debilitation.

The emotional and spiritual cost of discomfort in your physical body is just the tip of the iceberg. Studies show that over half of adults that struggle with back pain also suffer from anxiety and depression.

It’s clear that pain can affect people in many different ways. The physical, mental, and emotional toll can be high, but there might be a spiritual reason for your agony.

What does back pain mean spiritually?

From a spiritual perspective, back pain tells us that the universe has a message and, if we pay attention, we can receive it. These communications can help us to understand where we are in life and what direction we are traveling in.

Generally, pain in the back is associated with the past, but all back pain is not created equal. The spiritual meaning varies depending on whether the pain is in your upper, lower, or mid-back.

The lower back is where your sacral chakra, is located and where your feelings about safety and security are housed.

The middle back is also known as the back of the heart. This is where we generate energy to care for others, but it can be impacted by a lack of self-care.

The upper back represents both parts of your consciousness. On the right side is your conscious, and the left side represents your subconscious.

In Louise Hay’s book, "Love Your Body," she attaches back pain to a lack of emotional or financial support or guilt. The positive affirmations she shares are helpful in getting to the root of the problem.

10 Spiritual Meanings of Back Pain

If you are suffering from back pain and don’t have medical issues, it may be time to address the underlying causes. Now that we know that back pain symbolizes a need to release something from your past, we can dive into the specifics.

1. You're putting forth too much effort and not getting the intended results.

Back pain can be a sign that your intense labor has been fruitless, only leading to burnout and exhaustion.

It’s time to press pause, heal your body and think about why you are not seeing the expected results. Re-evaluate your steps and modify your actions to achieve optimal results.

2. You need to release any negative emotions and toxic energy.

Negative energy is connected to emotions like fear, depression, anxiety, or self-doubt. When you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, it can present as back pain.

If you are carrying hate, anger, vengeance, depression, loneliness or jealousy, do the work to rid yourself of these feelings. If you don’t know how, seek spiritual guidance or professional help.

3. Drop your past baggage.

Back trouble can stem from carrying a heavy load in the physical world. The same applies in the spiritual world, except the load is mental and emotional.

You may be hauling around a burden because of bad choices you made in the past. It’s time to release the guilt and shame and look toward a vibrant future.

4. You need to find a support system.

We all need someone to lighten our loads once in a while. Persistent back pain can tell you that you can’t do this alone and need help.

You need to first pray for the right supportive people to enter your life, then put yourself in position to receive them. Join community events or social circles to meet new people.

5. You're headed in the wrong direction.

Sometimes, the universe sends back pain to course-correct. It’s a message that you are being careless and frivolous with your life and need to change that immediately.

Consistent pain tells you that you are not learning from your mistakes and are doomed to repeat them over and over. Heed the message and adjust your approach to life.

6. You have self-limiting beliefs.

Every person in the world has strengths and weaknesses. But if your primary focus is on what you don’t have, the universe will come knocking to prompt you to fix your train of thought.

Back pain can indicate that you are not living up to your full potential and need to grab ahold of the opportunities that lie ahead. The message is to feel the fear and do it anyway.

7. You're struggling with low self-esteem.

If you have been down on yourself and feeling unworthy, it can show up as pain throughout your back. This can present as imposter syndrome or low self-esteem.

Get around people that lift you up. Step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Most importantly, use positive self-talk and affirmations to boost your confidence.

8. You're fixated on a missed opportunity.

Having "what ifs" is a normal part of life, but at some point, you have to accept the loss and let it go. If you are having back pain you may be suffering from dissatisfaction with life.

Understand that by living in the past, you are missing new chances in the present and future. Everything happens when it is supposed to. It’s never too late to be what you might have been.

9. You're in the midst of a spiritual awakening.

Lower back pain is a signal that you have become spiritually sensitive. This shows up as a sharp, stabbing feeling and is an important part of your spiritual journey.

It’s imperative that you be on the lookout for divine signals and seek clarity. Meditate and do spiritual exercises to push through the process and come out better on the other side.

10. It’s time to make important choices.

Pain in your lower back can indicate that there are big decisions to be made in your life. You may be at a crossroads.

The universe is telling you to use discernment to make your next move your best move. Seek the wisdom needed to make an educated decision.

