3 Easy Steps To Get Everything You Want In Life, According To 'Manifesting Queen' Roxie Nafousi

We all know how it feels to be hopeless. For some, the feeling that passes easily. For others, hopelessness feels like walking through a swamp where your feet are stuck and it's hard to find your way out. Fortunately, "Manifesting Queen" Roxie Nafousi has an answer.

As an Iraqi girl in mostly-white Oxford, Nafousi knows what it's like to feel stuck. "Islamophobia was everywhere," she told Andrea Miller on the Getting Open podcast. She was bullied and left out of the other kids to the point that she even changed her given first name to fit in better, telling people she was from Jordan instead of Iraq.

"Until I discovered manifestation, I really struggled," she shared. "I recognize now that what I was doing was completely rejecting who I was." Ultimately, she discovered that manifestation was all about self-worth. "We manifest what we believe we are worthy of receiving," she explained.

In that moment, she took responsibility for how she viewed the world, sharing, "I realized I had the power to keep myself stuck and I had the power to get myself out of it." The best news? We can learn from Roxie how to manifest a better future for ourselves.

Roxie Nafousi's three-step manifestation system to get everything you want in life

Step 1: Be clear in your vision

As Nafousi explains, you can’t get where you want to be unless you know what you want. To make this work, you need to be clear, specific, and direct. Avoid saying things like: I want to feel better in 2025. Instead, try: I want to wake up with more energy in the morning and smile more throughout the day

When manifesting alongside a partner, have some honest conversations about what you want 2025 to look and feel like, specifically, so you can be as clear as possible about what you want to build together.

Step 2: Remove fear and doubt

Identify what fears, anxieties, insecurities, and other low-vibration feelings are holding you back from your step-one goals. Yes, that means naming them and exploring how they’re getting in your way, and that can be uncomfortable at first. But it’s worth it! To do this, Nafousi suggests positive affirmations, journaling, and changing the way we talk to ourselves.

The bigger changes won’t happen overnight, but when you set an intention and a goal to remove these obstacles, you’ll probably notice a difference in your energy almost immediately – even if it feels a little hokey at first!

Instead of saying: I’m always screwing up, try saying: I’m someone who learns from mistakes and recovers quickly.

“There is a deeper journey to go on, here, and there are so many different healers and therapists who can help you. That can be hypnotherapy, somatic healing, counseling, group therapy, whatever means are available to you,” Nafousi explains. “Really what is important is to understand that our wounds, our trauma in our past is always going to influence how we view the world unless we start to process it.”

Step 3: Align your behaviors

“This is all about taking action, doing the actual work that you need to do to get to where you want to go,” says Nafousi. Step forward as the person you want to be in the future – don’t wait for a total change to live the life you want. That means “aligning your behavior with your future goals through your routines, your behaviors, [and] your habits.”

Instead of: Making a list of what you want to do in the future and waiting for that ‘future’ to arrive. Try: Choosing one thing “future you” would do every single day

Joanna Schroeder is the managing editor of YourTango Experts and author of the upcoming book Talk To Your Boys (Workman, 2025).