People Say This Simple Test Proves That Your Thoughts Create Your Reality

Whether you call it ‘The Secret’ or have given a manifestation technique or two a try, what you’re really doing is employing the Law of Attraction.

The Law of Attraction is a philosophy based on the belief that your thoughts and vibrational frequency become your reality. This means that whatever you focus on and put your energy into will come to fruition.

It’s closely related to the science of quantum physics, which teaches that nothing is fixed. Rather, everything is made up of vibrations, including your thoughts. Your thoughts, therefore, affect your existence in that whatever your focus on receives that vibrational energy.

This explains all of those little coincidences, or synchronicities, that pop up in your life. For example, getting a random text from someone you were thinking about.

Not quite convinced?

There’s a quick test people are saying offers proof that your thoughts create your reality.

Recently, one TikToker named Vanessa B. shared a quick and simple experiment you can try using nothing but your own two hands to "prove" the theory that your thoughts create your reality.

Said to have been created by the master of positive thinking himself, Jack Canfield, author of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, this quick test offers an immediate way to text just how easily you are influenced by nothing but your own words and thoughts.

Here's how it works:

1. Look at your wrists.

You should see a line on each wrist at the base of your palms.

2. Align the lines on each of your wrists.

With your palms facing you, put the sides of your hands together so that the lines on each wrist align with each other.

3. Bring your palms together.

Your hands should be in a praying formation with your wrists, hands, and fingers together.

When you look at the tips of your fingers, you’ll see that one hand is a bit shorter than the other.

4. Take your hands apart and look closely at the shorter hand.

While focusing on this hand, repeat this phrase 7 times: “Grow longer.”

5. Align the lines on your wrists and then your hands once again.

Once again, align the lines on your wrists and place your hands together in the praying position. Both hands should now be the same size.

While your other manifestations may not come true as quickly, it’s a reminder to think positive thoughts and send positive vibes out into the universe.

According to the Law of Attraction your mindset is the lens through which you see the world.

If you’re constantly focused on the negative, that’s what you’ll see and what the universe will return to you. A positive mindset, on the other hand, will reward you with more positive experiences.

Of course, this test isn’t scientifically proven.

However, the point of the Law of Attraction is to trust the universe, not fight it.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.