77 Best Abraham Hicks Quotes To Keep You In The Vortex

While there are many Abraham Hicks quotes that make you really stop and rethink the way you see reality, some may find it confusing that Abraham Hicks is not a person, so to speak.

The Abraham in Abraham Hicks is described as “a group consciousness from the non-physical dimension” which communicates to us about source, energy, love and the Law of Attraction through motivational speaker and author Esther Hicks.

Together with her late husband Jerry Hicks, Esther has written 13 books and was featured in the 2006 film, "The Secret."

They are firm believers that your thoughts determine your reality, and dedicate themselves to sharing what they refer to as Abraham's "infinite intelligence," helping others turn their teachings into a daily practice, getting them into the ‘Vortex,’ or a state of full alignment with oneself.

Use the 77 Abraham Hicks quotes below to learn more about the Law of Attraction or as daily affirmations to keep you in the Vortex.

Best Abraham Hicks Quotes

1. “Look around less, imagine more.” — Abraham Hicks

2. "Reach for the thought that feels better, and allow the natural well-being that is yours." — Abraham Hicks

3. “You can sit and focus out of the Vortex and your life won't change at all. You can sit and focus in the Vortex and your life will change magnificently.” — Abraham Hicks

4. “Everything That Is, is the result of vibration. And if you don't like the result, change the vibration, that's all!” — Abraham Hicks

5. “Your work is to consume your Now with the thought that feels best, wherever you stand, whether you are looking in the past, present or future.” — Abraham Hicks

6. "You are the only one who creates your reality. For no one else can think for you, no one else can do it. It is only you, every bit of it you.” — Abraham Hicks

7. “When something really really really matters to you, let it go! say to the universe: ‘You know what I want. Give it to me in the path of least resistance. Give it to me the easiest way possible. Give it to me in any way I can get it.'" — Abraham Hicks

8. “When you believe something is hard, the universe demonstrates the difficulty. When you believe something is easy, the universe demonstrates the ease.” — Abraham Hicks

9. “Believe in what you want so much that it has no choice but to materialize.” — Abraham Hicks

10. “The universe does not know whether the vibration that you're offering is because of something you're observing or something you're remembering or something that you are imagining. It just receives the vibration and answers it with things that match it.” — Abraham Hicks

11. “If you’re not excited about it, it’s not the right path.” — Abraham Hicks

12. “When you focus on the good, the good gets better.” — Abraham Hicks

13. “The universe is not punishing you or blessing you. The universe is simply responding to the vibrational attitude that you are emitting.” — Abraham Hicks

14. “Life is always in motion, so you cannot be stuck." — Abraham Hicks

15. “You can’t watch out for bad things and allow good things at the same time. It is vibrationally not possible.” — Abraham Hicks

Abraham Hicks Quotes About Love, Self-Love, and Relationships

16. “We are all love, looking for a place to happen.” — Abraham Hicks

17. “Love and appreciation are identical vibrations. Appreciation is the vibration of alignment with who-you-are. Appreciation is the absence of everything that feels bad and the presence of everything that feels good. When you focus upon what you want – when you tell the story of how you want your life to be – you will come closer and closer to the vicinity of appreciation, and when you reach it, it will pull you toward all things that you consider to be good in a very powerful way.” — Abraham Hicks

18. “Forgive because you deserve it.” — Abraham Hicks

19. "If you knew your potential to feel good, you would ask no one to be different so that you can feel good. You would free yourself of all of that cumbersome impossibility of needing to control the world, or control your mate, or control your child." — Abraham Hicks

20. “People will love you. People will hate you. And none of it will have anything to do with you.” — Abraham Hicks

21. “The appreciation that Source feels for you, never-ending, will wrap you in a warm blanket of worthiness if you will allow it.” — Abraham Hicks

22. "It’s time for you to come into your own. Don’t hold back. You are the energy that creates worlds.” — Abraham Hicks

23. “We want to convince you that you are worthy enough, that the mere thought that you would like something, is enough to ensure the receiving of it.” — Abraham Hicks

24. “When you are loving your children and expecting good things for them, you are tapped into the energy of your source and you’re flooding that all over them.” — Abraham Hicks

25. "You are not here upon this Earth to prove yourself worthy of anything, to anyone." — Abraham Hicks

26. “The greatest thing you can give yourself is freedom from what others think.” — Abraham Hicks

27. “There is nothing, nothing more wonderful to do for your children than to live.” — Abraham Hicks

28. “The thing that causes the most disruption in the parent-child relationship is your belief that you have something to control in their behavior.” — Abraham Hicks

Abraham Hicks Quotes About Happiness and Alignment

29. “The greatest gift you can ever give another person is your own happiness.” — Abraham Hicks

30. “The purpose of your life is Joy. Your objective is to seek joy. Your objective is to find appreciation or pleasure or positive thought from wherever you stand, no matter how you got there. And when you align with that Energy, you are fulfilling your purpose.” — Abraham Hicks

31. “Alignment trumps everything. Stay off the subject that disturbs your alignment, and everything that you are about will come into alignment.” — Abraham Hicks

32. “It’s not about action… it’s about vibrational alignment.” — Abraham Hicks

33. “Find something that makes you happy and fixate on it. That is the answer to all things. It’s the answer to getting everything that you want.” — Abraham Hicks

34. “As you practice your more positive better feeling story, in time your pleasure will become the dominant vibration within you, and then as you couple your pleasure with your means of earning, the two will blend perfectly and enhance each other.” — Abraham Hicks

35. “If all you did was just looked for things to appreciate, you would live a joyously spectacular life.” — Abraham Hicks

36. “Being happy is a very personal thing — and it really has nothing to do with anyone else.” — Abraham Hicks

37. “A Vortex is a vibrational state of being that is a precursor of all positive motion forward of all that is. It’s like, encapsulated, condensed, straight-up Source. It’s pure positive energy. It’s the holding tank. It’s the anchor. It’s the touchstone. It’s the place where all dreams and wishes and hopes are held until we find vibrational alignment with them.” — Abraham Hicks

38. “The standard of success in life isn’t the things. It isn’t the money or the stuff — it is absolutely the amount of joy you feel.” — Abraham Hicks

39. “You are joy, looking for a way to express.” — Abraham Hicks

40. “It’s not just that your purpose is joy, it is that you are a joy. You are love and joy and freedom and clarity expressing. Energy-frolicking and eager. That’s who you are.” — Abraham Hicks

41. “Anytime you feel good, you’ve found vibrational alignment with who you are.” — Abraham Hicks

Abraham Hicks Quotes About Money And Abundance

42. “Make peace with outrageous abundance.” — Abraham Hicks

43. “You can get to where you want to be from wherever you are — but you must stop spending so much time noticing and talking about what you do not like about where you are.” — Abraham Hicks

44. “You don’t even have to talk about prosperity, you just have to stop talking about lack!” — Abraham Hicks

45. “As long as you care how much something costs, you have a limitation set on how much money you think will come to you.” — Abraham Hicks

46. “The universe doesn’t know whether you have a million dollars, or whether you just feel like you have a million dollars.” — Abraham Hicks

47. “When you are focused on the desire for the money and taking score of the absence of the money, you are vibrationally defeating your own purpose.” — Abraham Hicks

48. “As you set a financial goal, it is not only about the expansion for yourself. It’s about the expansion of all of those who are involved in that which you are about. In other words, it creates this nucleus, this machine, that allows so many to begin to thrive along with you. It’s much bigger than finances.” — Abraham Hicks

49. “We want you to spend vibrational currency, not money.” — Abraham Hicks

50. “Like the air you breathe, abundance in all things is available to you. Your life will simply be as good as you allow it to be.” — Abraham Hicks

51. “Money isn’t the means to a happy life. A happy life is the means to the money.” — Abraham Hicks

52. “The attraction of money has nothing to do with your ability to earn it. It has only to do with your wanting and believing of your worthiness to receive it.” — Abraham Hicks

53. “Most people have put anything that earns money in the category of things that I HAVE to do. And that is why the money often comes so hard.” — Abraham Hicks

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Abraham Hicks Daily Affirmations

54. “You are loved, and you are worthy, and you are valued and life is supposed to be good for you.” — Abraham Hicks

55. “You are just a few laughs away from letting a whole lot of good stuff in.” — Abraham Hicks

56. “You are just a few kisses away from letting a whole lot of good stuff in.” — Abraham Hicks

57. “You are just a little bit of relief away from letting a whole lot of good stuff in!” — Abraham Hicks

58. “I'm pure positive energy, deliberately choosing contrast for expansion. Not just contrast for my expansion. Contrast for the expansion of the Universe, at large! Contrast for the expansion of the Source, within me. Leading-edge contrast, for leading-edge expansion.” — Abraham Hicks

59. “Be as happy as you want to be.” — Abraham Hicks

60. “You are growth-seeking beings, and as you are moving forward, you are at your happiest.” — Abraham Hicks

61. “A belief is only a thought I keep thinking.” — Abraham Hicks

62. “There is nothing you cannot be, do or have.” — Abraham Hicks

63. “Once you expect something it will come.” — Abraham Hicks

64. “The entire universe is conspiring to give you everything that you want.” — Abraham Hicks

65. “You are powerfully on your path and you are just beginning the best part of your life.” — Abraham Hicks

Abraham Hicks Quotes About Manifesting

66. "If you want it and expect it, it will be yours very soon.” — Abraham Hicks

67. “A belief is only a thought you continue to think; and when your beliefs match your desires, then your desires must become your reality.” — Abraham Hicks

68. “Whatever you’re thinking about is literally like planning a future event. When you’re worrying, you are planning. When you’re appreciating, you are planning… What are you planning?” — Abraham Hicks

69. “Your work is to create the feeling in yourself even before you have the marriage, even before you have the money, even before you have the thing, even before you have the property.” — Abraham Hicks

70. “What you are living is the evidence of what you are thinking and feeling — every single time.” — Abraham Hicks

71. “Never mind what is. Imagine it the way you want it to be so that your vibration is a match to your desire.” — Abraham Hicks

72. “You’re not manifesting, you’re creating the environment that allows the manifestation.” — Abraham Hicks

73. “If you write things you appreciate in others, in life and in yourself, you will have such a dramatic change in 30 days. And if you continued for 6 months, the change will be so powerful, so strong, that others who know you will not recognize the old you.” — Abraham Hicks

74. “If something you want is slow to come to you, it can be for only one reason: You are spending more time focused upon its absence than you are about its presence.” — Abraham Hicks

75. “It is not your job to make something happen — Universal Forces are in place for all of that. Your work is to simply determine what you want.” — Abraham Hicks

76. “The moment you say it the skies will open for you and the non-physical energies begin instantly to orchestrate the manifestation of your desire.” — Abraham Hicks

77. “The Law of Attraction says that that which is like unto itself is drawn. In other words, that which you think, at any moment, attracts unto itself other thoughts that are like it.” — Abraham Hicks

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.