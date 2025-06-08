Most people would probably admit to wishing they had a higher IQ. There seem to be endless benefits to having a high level of intelligence and no downsides. However, there are certain things high IQ people do daily that normal people avoid at all costs if possible. So, someone with a higher IQ could lead to some serious discomfort.

As psychology educator Kendra Cherry noted, "High IQ people are flexible and willing to try new things and explore different ways of approaching a problem." This kind of flexibility may not be something that comes naturally to normal people. In fact, it may be something that makes them uncomfortable and that they prefer to avoid.

Here are 11 things high IQ people do daily that normal people avoid at all costs

1. Read things that are hard to understand

fizkes | Shutterstock

Anyone can enjoy reading and pick up a nice novel or even a nonfiction book that makes them think. People with high IQs really take this to the next level, though. They'll go for really challenging reads, whether it's a book that causes them to think deeply, or even a research article in an academic journal.

Best-selling author Peter Economy, known as "The Leadership Guy," shared his thoughts on the link between reading and intelligence. "Reading boosts our ability to understand new concepts — such as when one encounters a scenario, setting or people they haven't yet had exposure to — and our capacity to incorporate these new ideas in our existing everyday lives," he said.

By reading something that's a bit more challenging to comprehend, high IQ people are expanding their minds and their horizons. Instead of just reading for enjoyment, they're making the active choice to read to learn on a near-daily basis.

Reading is not just a fun activity for them, but their link to increasing their intelligence even further. Normal people are likely to look at reading as just an activity for entertainment.

2. Debate with others

Pormezz | Shutterstock

A lot of people would say they prefer to stay out of arguments. Of course, a debate isn't really the same thing as an argument, which may be one way high IQ people differ from normal people.

Those with a high IQ understand there is value in hearing opposing viewpoints and remaining open-minded and willing to consider others' perspectives. They would never want to just stick to what they know because it's easier or more comfortable when there are possibly better views out there.

While debates can happen between anyone in everyday life, they are a particularly present part of life for students. According to the American Debate League, students who participate in debates are more likely to graduate and excel more in school when they reach the college level. It's also a gateway to developing better communication and public speaking skills.

A debate consists of at least two people sharing their opposing points of view on a certain subject. By participating in debates, high IQ people show that they are willing to consider more than just one perspective and want many different opinions to inform their own.

3. Spend time alone to think through and solve problems

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Spending time in solitude and silence is not most people's idea of a good time. However, for high IQ people, it's essential. When they have a problem they want to work through, or something they need to devote real thought to, they're likely to spend time alone. This doesn't mean they're lonely. Quite the contrary is true, actually. They're making the most of their alone time and using it to their advantage.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Lori Lawrenz explained that not spending time alone can actually be detrimental to your mental and physical health. Not only that, but it can also have a negative effect on productivity and performance, particularly for creative people. Alone time may feel uncomfortable to people who are used to always being around others, but it has countless benefits.

People with high IQs naturally want to spend time alone so they can work through complex problems and give their heavy thoughts the space they need. Someone with that much intelligence is bound to have a lot going through their mind, and trying to work through it with the help of someone else isn't always the best.

4. Reconsider their own beliefs

fizkes | Shutterstock

The average person takes no pride in questioning what they believe in. After all, who wants to face the possibility that their deeply held beliefs might be wrong? But it's one of the things high IQ people do daily that normal people avoid at all costs.

High IQ people find it necessary to constantly take stock of their own beliefs and possibly reconsider and question them. Because of their high IQs, it's important to them to know what's right, even if it doesn't line up with their own opinions.

Psychotherapist Denise Fournier, PhD said this all comes back to confirmation bias. "Whatever we believe about ourselves, other people, the world and life in general shapes what we see," she revealed. "And it gets trickier. According to the psychological principle of confirmation bias, we are skewed to notice things that confirm our beliefs and ignore things that contradict them."

This means that it takes work to truly question your beliefs. We're all hardwired to pick up on the things that naturally confirm what we already believe to be true. High IQ people are willing to put in the effort it takes to wonder if they're wrong.

They want to have the most accurate view of the world as possible and not be looking at it through rose-colored glasses, so they do what it takes to examine their opinions and decide if they are worth holding onto.

5. Master skills instead of doing them adequately

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It's easy to think that once you're good enough at something, that's all you need to worry about. Being good enough is just fine. You don't have to truly master a skill when you can just perform it adequately and move on to the next thing.

High IQ people understand the value of actually mastering something and working to get better at it even though they might have reached a point of being acceptable. They don't just want to be passable, they want to be the best.

According to psychology researcher Alice Boyes, PhD, there are two facets to this. "When you're both a fast and deep learner, that's a combination that can help you achieve phenomenal success," she said. "Being a master learner isn't just about learning fast. That will tend to only make you a good technician. When you're a deep learner, that will open up worlds of creativity, innovation and profound personal growth and satisfaction."

Mastering something isn't about doing it perfectly as much as it is about putting all of yourself into the effort. High IQ people see that there are serious benefits to doing this instead of just reaching a point that's good enough. They take the extra time and put the extra energy in so they can become true masters of their craft because they care that much.

6. Learn from mistakes

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

The easiest thing to do when you make a mistake is to ignore it. No one likes to shine a spotlight on their failures. But people with high IQs know that there is much to be learned from the times things didn't go according to plan, no matter how embarrassing they may be. Mistakes are like personal workshops for improving and becoming a better person, and for getting better at certain things.

Leadership coach Dede Henley shared, "It's not the end of the world if you mess up — as long as you learn from your mistakes and don't make the same ones repeatedly. Think back to some of the 'failures' you've had in the past. Didn't you learn a lot? Can you apply what you've learned in this current situation?"

Someone who has a high IQ knows the value of focusing on their mistakes from time to time so they can truly learn from them. Avoiding them doesn't do anything except stuff feelings of shame down internally, but most would prefer to do that than face them head-on. High IQ people know this is exactly the opposite of what needs to be done.

7. Be unafraid to ask questions

Ruslan Shugushev | Shutterstock

Some people fear asking questions because they think it will make them look like they don't know much or like they're too needy. This couldn't be further from the truth, and high IQ people know it.

They know there's no way to continue learning without actually inquiring about the subject and pushing to learn as much as possible. They aren't afraid to ask questions and know the benefit of doing so.

According to a 2021 research article, "Questions are useful tools, they open lines of communications; give us information; improve interactions, facilitate analysis and diagnostics of a situation; allow us to propose our own idea; help to understand the priorities of others; stimulate motivation to learn; motivate creativity and more importantly scientific research, explanations and its applications happen in part through questions and answers."

Asking questions is valuable. It's a way to learn more and develop deeper intelligence. People with high IQs know that asking questions is the only way to deepen understanding. It's not a sign of weakness or a lack of intelligence. Rather, it's a sign that they care and want to know more.

8. Delay instant gratification

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

In the world we live in, we're used to getting exactly what we want, when we want it. You can type a query into an internet search engine and get results within seconds. Whatever you want to watch or listen to is available with just a few taps.

While some love this kind of instant gratification, it's one of the things high IQ people do daily that normal people avoid at all costs. High IQ people know there is power in delaying gratification, even for just a little bit.

Psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen, PhD shared that delaying gratification is actually one of the surest ways to achieve success, although it is difficult. "Choosing to have something now might feel good, but making the effort to have discipline and manage your impulses can result in bigger or better rewards in the future," she explained. "Over time, delaying gratification will improve your self-control and ultimately help you achieve your long-term goals faster."

Not getting what you want immediately can lead to getting something even better in the long run. High IQ people understand this and are willing to do what it takes to delay gratification, something that most normal people would not even think of doing. Self-control is an important skill to master, and people with a high IQ want to have it.

9. Embrace boredom

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Much like delaying gratification is not something that is celebrated in society, embracing boredom is almost unheard of. There are so many things that compete for our attention and can distract us, and normal people tend to give into them.

But high IQ people know that boredom can lead to some of the most powerful breakthroughs. Taking some time to actually be bored and let your mind wander can cause amazing things to happen.

The Mayo Clinic pointed out that boredom comes "when brains struggle to fill time." People usually aren't bored when they're in the middle of something big that requires a lot of brain power. While this may seem preferable because it means there's no boredom, it does take up a lot of energy. After something like that, your brain needs time to recharge, or to return to its "default state."

By constantly moving from one thing to another, you're not giving your brain any time to do this, which means there's no chance for it to process what it's been through. In other words, everyone needs to be bored from time to time. Stuffing your time full of meaningless activities just to chase off boredom isn't worth it. People with high IQs know this.

10. Question the status quo

GalacticDreamer | Shutterstock

Normal people don't typically question the status quo. Instead, they just stick to it. Whatever everyone else is doing is what they go along with. They would simply claim that questioning societal norms is above their paygrade. On the other hand, high IQ people will regularly question the way in which society is working and wonder how it could become better.

"Challenging the status quo is a critical component of continuous improvement," the University of Virginia explained. "It starts with recognizing that the way something has 'always [been] done' may not be the best approach for the future, even if it made perfect sense for 'x' years."

People with high IQs are constantly seeking improvement and trying to make the world a better place because they can see its full potential. While keeping things as they are may be more comfortable, that doesn't mean it's the most desirable outcome. High IQ people question the status quo to improve it.

11. Reflect before reacting

fizkes | Shutterstock

Some people don't stop to think. Instead, they just do. They speak and they act without truly thinking it through and considering the consequences. Because who really wants to take the time to stop and think? Well, because it's one of the things high IQ people do daily that normal people avoid at all costs, they don't just react to something without thinking it through carefully first. Instead, they really think about the impact their words and actions will have.

Leah Weiss, PhD, a lecturer in management at Stanford Graduate School of Business, explained, "The next time you have a conversation with someone, focus entirely on what that person is saying... and then think (really think!) before you speak. Pause and see what is most important to say and consider why you are saying it. You will be speaking in order to form a connection, not just to hear yourself speak."

It's always a good idea to give serious thought to what you're going to do or say next. High IQ people understand this and live it out in their everyday lives. Meanwhile, normal people would rather just get through interactions quickly and efficiently, and they think the best way to do that is to not really give much thought to their words or actions.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.