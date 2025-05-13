Growing up in Puerto Rico, being frugal was just a part of everyday island life, especially when the power would go out for weeks or even over a month after a storm. I learned young that there are things people who were raised by frugal parents do that everyone else thinks is weird. You quickly learn how to cook outside, utilize the resources around you and even go as far to collect rain water for usage. Some may call it survival, but it's better to use what you have than travel to the next barrio over to spend money on essentials.

It might seem weird to people who never had to think twice about abundance, but frugality is created out of necessity. This need to preserve, stretch, or save everything you own is shaped by circumstance and upbringing. So, when you hoard supermarket bags in your home, sure, your friends might think you're weird. Little do they know that you're just carrying on your parents' legacy of being a professional penny-pincher.

Here are 10 things people raised by frugal parents do that everyone else thinks is weird

1. Extreme couponing

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Frugal parents teach their children early on about sales and how to utilize coupons. We know what it's like to have to spend your entire Sunday morning helping your mother cut coupons out of the weekly supermarket ads for the next shopping trip.

Couponing has expanded in the modern age with television shows dedicated to showing off new tips and third-party sites like Groupon willing to hand out coupons to those who sign up. A 2021 report by Inmar Intelligence found that 59% of people used third-party coupon websites while 54.4% used the retailer sites. This is how prevalent coupon sites are gaining momentum in the sales world.

Using coupons is a massive help when it comes to the financial strains of Americans. According to Capital One Shopping Research, the average American who uses digital coupons saves $1,465 annually. This accounts for approximately 6.4% of the average household spending.

Many coupon enthusiasts are criticized for wanting to save money due to overconsumption and stockpiling. Some might even go as far as using a coupon on a dinner date, but even that is often scrutinized. It seems you can’t win in the extreme couponing world.

2. Saving and reusing plastic bags

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Repurposing supermarket grocery bags, wrapping paper, or even gift bags is a major sign that someone you know was raised by frugal parents. It's not all about sustainability and helping the environment. Actually, let's be honest here, my family hoarded the bags for other uses like to fit in our bathroom trashcans. It was never about the environment. If I think about it, we may have made grocery stores turn to more sustainable bagging practices because we took so many of their plastic ones.

A 2024 survey by CALPIRG found that only about 2% of shoppers brought reusable plastic bags into grocery stores, indicating that many bags are used only once before being discarded. If you're wondering where the bags do go well, they end up in landfills. According to the Center for Biological Diversity plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to degrade in landfills. Despite being recyclable, plastic bags are often not properly processed, proving that even the slightest convenience of thriftiness can have long-term environmental consequences.

3. Turning off the lights after exiting a room

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Storytime. I once knew this young woman who wouldn't just turn off the light switch but would take the whole bulb with her into every single room she went to and expected her husband and children to do the same. She claimed it was to conserve energy, but to have a family of four share one light bulb was a bit excessive.

While her heart may have been in the right place, this story highlights how good intentions can sometimes go way past the line of reason. There's frugality, and then there’s light bulb diplomacy.

A study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that when people feel personally responsible for energy use and believe others are doing their part, too, they are more likely to take action. For all I knew, the light bulb lady's approach could have been her way of instilling energy conservation within her family by making it a norm.

4. Fixing things yourself

PeopleImage.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

You don't need a professional to fix that leaky sink, you just need your tools and the will to do it. Hiring professionals can be expensive and DIY repairs can save you thousands of dollars. Not only will it save you money but you might also learn some valuable skills in the process.

There's also a genuine satisfaction in solving a problem by yourself. According to a report by U.S.PIRG, repairing electronics and appliances instead of replacing them can reduce household spending by approximately 21.6%, equating to an average annual savings of $382 per family. This means even the smallest repairs can make a big difference in your budget. All while teaching you new skills that will pay off in the long run.

5. Ordering water at restaurants

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

In many countries, especially in the United States, tap water is free and often the default option. According to a 2024 Popmenu survey, restaurant servers reported that more than half of guests are choosing to drink water instead of ordering other beverages. Other than being a free beverage, ordering water at a restaurant is typically done because consumers are mindful of their health and the impact on the environment. This has caused more restaurants to adapt trends of offering water more readily.

In some high-end restaurants bottled or sparkling water is presented as a premium choice for customers. This variety gives customers the flexibility to choose based on preference or price. While restaurants benefit from the increased focus on water as a key part of the dining experience, frugal people grew up just drinking water from a garden hose outside.

6. Gifting practical or homemade stuff

fizkes | Shutterstock

Frugal people have a unique approach to gift giving which is to just make them something from scratch. It's not only because it is the cheapest route, but we believe that it is more sentimental to give you something we made. Whether it's homemade cookies or a knitted sweater that took us hours to make, we hope that you feel the love and dedication it took to create it.

People who live outside of this mindset may see homemade gifts as odd, but to frugal people you can’t put a price on something that’s customized.

Regifting is also considered a frugal thing to do especially during the holidays. Rather than letting unused or duplicate items go to waste, they thoughtfully passed them to someone else. This practical method can be misunderstood as lazy but it comes from a desire to avoid unnecessary spending and reduce waste. According to a survey by Lending Tree, 47% of Americans have gone into debt over gift-giving, something frugal people strive to avoid by sticking to the more practical alternatives.

7. Saving takeout containers

DC Studio | Shutterstock

A habit that people raised by frugal parents adopt is saving takeout containers from restaurants or even plastic utensils. Normal people might ask if you really need all of those sporks, and as a frugal person you should say yes. A frugal mind sees these things as reusable and practical to keep around in case of an emergency. Saving the containers to repurpose them for food storage later might be the most unhygienic thing in the world, but frugal people are going to do it anyway.

This behavior comes from wanting to maximize resources, all while minimizing waste. People raised in such households were taught that throwing something away that still has use is wasteful, maybe even irresponsible. While others might see a plastic soup container as disposable, a frugal person sees it as tomorrow’s lunchbox. It’s an odd habit for sure, but one that shows a knack for mindful consumption.

8. Bringing home leftovers from parties

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Speaking of not being wasteful, frugal people love to bring home leftovers from parties if they are allowed to. While the social norms will have you believe that this is impolite, those with a frugal upbringing see it as completely normal. They were raised to never let good food go to waste and never turn it down when it's offered. In a frugal person’s eyes, it's a win-win situation. Not only do they get free food but the host doesn’t have to clean up as much.

Growing up frugal people see their parents repurpose leftovers into next day meals or freeze extras for later. So bringing home food from a party is about practicality. Letting food go in the trash is offensive and turning it down is the real implore thing to do. Others might feel embarrassed, but frugal people always want that to-go plate.

9. Lowering utility costs by timing appliances

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Frugal people develop a finely tuned sense of when and how to use household appliances. They run the dishwasher or laundry during peak hours to take advantage of lower electricity rates. While this behavior can seem obsessive to others, someone who is monitoring their household spending is just living smart. Nobody likes paying more bills than they need to.

This practice is a direct reflection of how deep frugal values run into our daily routines. We will set timers and alarms to let us know when it's time to use the dryer. Timing appliances is just one of many subtle ways we stay in control of household expenses without compromising our bank. Saving any way you can is just being financially responsible. While others might roll their eyes, we understand that there is value in long-term savings.

10. Shopping in the clearance section

VGstockstudio | Shutterstock

Clearance bins in grocery stores, hardware shops, and even online outlets become treasure troves for people raised in thrifty households. Scoring a quality item for a fraction of the cost is a thrill! Others might see it as a sign of desperation, but for frugal people, shopping in the clearance section is a badge of honor. We've been taught to head straight to the back of the store where the markdowns live and scan the racks to hunt down the best bargain.

It's strange in a world that prioritizes consumption that others would see frugal people's habits as bizarre. Maybe it's because they know that the frugal person is getting a deal where they had to pay full price for. Us frugal folks don't just save money, we challenge the norms of spending and prove that living well doesn't have to mean spending more.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.