When it comes to spending money, many people adopt the wrong ideas about crafting new habits and getting back on track. They focus on "sacrifice," building a mindset focused on scarcity that actually urges them into worse habits and, in many cases, allows impulse spending and overconsumption to grow out of control. However, according to financial coach Tiffany Woodfield, these people get one thing right: it all comes down to changing your mindset.

Many of the frugal habits brilliantly cheap people use that can actually get you on the right track revolve around a healthy mindset and emotional intelligence. If you can figure out what drives your spending and detach the emotions or coping mechanisms from your money habits, you're more likely to craft or adopt habits that actually make sense. Not only will you find saving money easier, you'll be less driven by instant gratification and a false sense of control when it comes to spending money.

Here are 11 frugal habits brilliantly cheap people use that can actually get you on the right track

1. Deleting shopping apps from their phone

For a lot of overspenders, the key to getting on the right track is actually focusing on emotional intelligence. According to psychotherapist Joyce Marter, a lot of people allow emotions to guide their spending habits and decisions — they buy clothes when they're sad, overspend for a sense of control when they're stressed, and even feed into comparison culture by buying into trends that allow them to "fit in."

If deleting social media, and all the psychology-focused advertising and spending pressure that comes from it, is too intense or unrealistic for you at this point in your life, consider getting rid of shopping apps. Food delivery platforms like DoorDash, clothing apps, and any kind of impulse-spending sites, when they're accessible, can make it much harder to save money and avoid instant gratification spending.

Still yearning for that "doomscroll" time? Download Zillow instead. The average person cannot afford to impulsively buy a house, but you can still fulfill that desire to "shop" and scroll without actually sabotaging your financial security; in fact, it might motivate you to spend a little less and save a little more as well.

2. Going to estate sales

Maddy Brannon, a content creator who's well-known for being the "estate sale queen," argues that estate sales are the perfect outlet for furnishings, household products, and clothing at a fraction of typical prices.

If you're always scrolling on Instagram, wondering how people can afford to decorate their living spaces and buy new furniture, it's not impossible for you, but you should still consider second-hand options. Not only do these items often come at a much lower price, they tend to be higher quality — made to last from old homes, when furnishings were made with longevity in mind.

Of course, whether you're at a second-hand thrift store, a garage sale, or an estate sale, it's important to keep a few main things in mind. First: it's just as easy to impulse shop, even when you're paying a fraction of the price, so figure out what you need. Go in knowing what you're looking for and don't be afraid to ask for a bargain price. Second: always go on the last day, like Brannon suggests, as families and companies hosting the sale are more likely to accept lower prices and mark down their items.

3. Couponing

Getting a bargain price and using coupons in the store doesn't need to be embarrassing, although many of us have cringe-worthy memories of walking into the store with our grandparents and their thousands of newspaper and coupon clippings. Now, everything is online, and stores like CVS and Dollar General have apps that already have all their coupons downloaded.

However, many people have a misconception about their convenience, as they're not going to find themselves. You have to seek out bargain prices, do your research, and actively look for and use coupons to maximize their benefits. Even if it means stopping at CVS for some of the household essentials that are on sale or in a coupon on the app, you'll be saving more in the long run than you realize.

4. Perusing 'buy nothing' Facebook groups

While it's, of course, incredibly important to be mindful of digital literacy and safety when it comes to purchasing things from people online, especially on Facebook Marketplace, joining the "Buy Nothing" or "Free Sale" groups on social media can be perfect for casual browsing.

Especially if you're looking for specific items or furniture, it's easy to make a post and ask people in the group if they have things they're willing to donate — no sifting through thrift store racks or cutting coupons in the parking lot.

If it's a small community group or a neighborhood Facebook page, you're also reaping the benefits of connection, giving and receiving small favors from the people in your community that have a profound benefit on your personal well-being.

The frugal habits brilliantly cheap people use that can actually get you on the right track don't have to be exhausting or emotionally draining — like a "sacrifice" mindset is; in fact, it can actually help you to build your emotional intelligence and your savings account.

5. Utilizing curbside pick-up at the grocery store

In many cases, ordering groceries online and picking them up curbside at the grocery store comes at no additional cost, but it also helps to save you money from impulsive purchases when you're inside.

Like the Alliance Retail Group admits, grocery stores are set up to promote impulse buying. From giving samples, to setting up specific aisles, and even crafting advertisements on products, everything is intended to push consumers to buy a little something extra.

You don't have to sacrifice adding a treat to your order or even stopping in once in a while, but making the intentional choice to remove the distraction and temptation can make it a lot easier to get back on the right track.

6. Re-negotiating utility bills

Many people consider their utility bills like electricity, trash, and even water to be fixed; they pay it every month without a second thought. However, one of the frugal habits brilliantly cheap people use that can actually get you on the right track is negotiating these monthly bills.

Try this: add one utility bill to your calendar every month and try calling one at a time. If you can demonstrate a willingness to change providers and offer a more reasonable rate, most utility companies will work with you to lower your monthly costs.

7. Saving any raises, bonuses, or paid off bills

While many people are living paycheck-to-paycheck, there are certain households that have made their current salary, bills, and monthly financial obligations work. The key to actually saving money and working out of a poor financial situation is continuing to live in a similar manner, even after you've started making more money.

If you get a raise, figure out how much you need to live off of every month and redirect any additional income from your raise into a different savings account. Same thing with a bonus — take what you need for necessities, put the rest in savings, pay off a credit card, or put it down on an investment. If you pay off a car, your home, or even a credit card, continue to put that monthly payment away. You'll be building money, an emergency fund, or financial freedom in the long run.

Of course, don't go too far with this kind of sacrifice and saving mentality. It's important to motivate yourself with treats and celebrations, but don't make a moment of instant gratification cost you more financial comfort down the road.

8. Investing in a free hobby

A lot of people spend more money when they feel lonely, stressed, or sad. So, what's the key to actually saving money when you're struggling with emotional or mental health? A great hobby.

According to experts from Harvard Health, having a hobby can greatly boost your well-being — feeding into self-esteem, promoting a happier attitude, and even safeguarding your physical health.

When you have something — like walking outside, drawing, or even experimenting with cooking from the pantry — to help fill your time, de-stress, and connect with yourself, you're less likely to rely on spending money to feel a sense of control.

9. Going to the library

While younger generations are starting to utilize the library much more in recent years, not just for books but for social connection, there's space for everyone to enjoy this underutilized space. Of course, you can save money on renting books from a free library, but there are also a number of other resources a library offers that can ensure you're getting back on track.

Not only can you learn about financial literacy and money management from books on the shelves, many libraries also offer classes and courses on business, finance, and education topics. You can build a community, fill your time with something that interests you, and avoid the social and emotional pull of spending money on things that don't benefit you in the long run.

10. Downsizing streaming services

Unless you're using cable TV for familiarity or comfort, consider switching to a single streaming service to save money. Not only will you avoid the internal guilt of not utilizing all of your subscriptions every month, you'll be able to save money wasted on paying for things you don't need.

More than half of Americans are subscribed to more than four streaming services every month. Coupled with all the other monthly plans and subscriptions we adopt, it can be incredibly hard to keep track of where our money is actually going.

Even if you're downsizing for the sake of convenience — you don't have to look through your monthly statement and keep track of mistaken payments — it's worth the switch.

11. Spending more time at home

It's common for people to feel pressure from friends, social media, and even society to get out of the house, do more, and spend more money on unnecessary things for the sake of experience. Of course, living your life is important, but crafting a sense of financial peace and comfort can help to ensure you have the opportunity to.

Enjoy your rent payments. Soak up what that monthly mortgage payment goes into. Bask in the space that you work so hard to afford. If that means sitting on your coach on a Friday night with a book, great!

The frugal habits brilliantly cheap people use that can actually get you on the right track don't have to be dramatic and anxiety-inducing — they can actually be quite the opposite.

