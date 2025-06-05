Not everybody grew up having it easy, and when life was rough when you were a kid, certain behaviors stick with you well into adulthood. Some might be hyper-aware of never leaving a light on, or they may always shop at the discount rack, no matter how much money they have to spend.

No matter how much time has passed, these small habits that reveal a person grew up without financial stability persist. The fear of financial insecurity dictates much of their routine. Some of these habits may be annoying or frustrating to others, but people who grew up without enough money often can’t help but try to stay more sure-footed so they never have to go through that kind of stress again.

These are 11 small habits that reveal a person grew up without financial stability

1. Saving every plastic bag and container

The first small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is if they save every plastic bag and container. Sorry to say, but that old takeout container should've been thrown out ages ago. With its stained plastic and flimsy build, most people who grew up financially stable would simply throw it out. However, those who grew up without financial stability save containers and plastic bags so they don't have to go to the store to buy more.

Thankfully, this isn't a bad thing, as reusing things is another way to keep the environment safe. According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, "Reduction and reuse are the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment, and save money."

So, while others might criticize this behavior, for the average person who grew up without financial stability, this is just another way to save a quick dollar, which is always a good thing.

2. Always finishing their food, even if they’re full

It's healthy to stop eating when you're full and can't eat anymore, as overeating can lead to obesity, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and hypertension. However, a small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is always finishing their food, even if they're full. Call it a force of habit, but growing up, their parents were constantly raging at them for wasting food. From never closing the cereal boxes to making sure the milk carton was fully used before tossing it out, the habit of caring what happens to their food has long been ingrained in them.

They might not think this is a huge deal, as saving money is their biggest worry. However, it might be wiser to put your extra food away and save it for lunch. Unfortunately, most people who grew up without financial stability weren't given that option as kids, as their parents wanted them to finish every morsel on their plates.

3. Stockpiling essentials just in case

It's important to be prepared, as life is unpredictable and shortages happen. A small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is stockpiling essentials just in case.

There's nothing wrong with that. Life favors the prepared. Yet, there is such a thing as stockpiling too much or stockpiling unnecessary things. For instance, stockpiling toilet paper might be fine, but stockpiling stuff that's going to go bad or overdoing it to the point that it causes stress is far from helpful.

According to a study in 2020, stressful life episodes can lead to depressive episodes. So, while being prepared is great, people should make sure they have only what is necessary and not store more than they have space for, or they might just stress themselves out.

4. Always turning off the light or unplugging devices

If someone grew up with financial instability, they likely developed the small habit of always turning off the light and unplugging devices. From a young age, they were taught that keeping a light on when no one was in the room was going to cost their parents an arm and a leg.

These kids grew into adults who always turn off the light and unplug their devices, which may or may not save money, depending on the type of lighting and how frequently you are turning the lights on and off. As Vice President of Global Marketing for Schneider Electric's Home and Distribution Division, Bidisha Nagaraj, said, "Turning off the lights in your home in unoccupied rooms will help conserve some energy and is good practice."

So, if you have this habit, don't feel too bad. Your light bulbs are probably thanking you right about now.

5. Pocketing napkins and utensils

There's always that one person who stuffs napkins, condiments, and utensils into their bag or pockets before leaving a restaurant. Sure, people might scoff at their manners, but it's a small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability.

As kids, they were living in survival mode 24/7. From worrying about their parents' finances to worrying about school lunch, these individuals never took anything for granted. Unfortunately, this left them with a bit of trauma as adults. Despite having money now, their brain is still stressed and wants to make sure they will have what they need when they need it.

6. Cutting open tubes and bottles to get every last drop

Another small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is cutting open tubes and bottles to get every last drop. Understandably, people want to get their money's worth. Life is increasingly more expensive, and people aren't wasting products.

Most people squeeze that tube of toothpaste, and if nothing more comes out, there's not much they can do except throw it out and buy another. But those who grew up in poverty don't want to waste anything at all. As much as people side-eye them, they'll continue to make sure they use every penny's worth. At this point, it's practically programmed into them.

7. Looking up coupons or promo codes before purchasing

Some people simply check out at the market, and then there are those who furiously scroll through coupons and promo codes like their life depends on it, which is another habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability.

When their friends are getting McDonald's, they're the first ones on the app to see if they have a free medium-sized fry to go along with their order. And when their partner wants to purchase a new product, they're the first ones to scroll on TikTok looking for a promo code.

Call them cheap, but life is too expensive not to be. According to NerdWallet, "Between April 2019 and April 2025, prices increased more than 26% on average."

So, whether people laugh or make fun of them, they're the ones benefiting the most in the end.

8. Keeping worn-out items

There's nothing wrong with holding onto worn things. Objects can hold significance. However, keeping things such as threadbare clothes and flappy shoes, no matter how worn out they get, is a small habit that reveals a person who grew up without financial stability.

The old jacket full of holes, stains, and a busted zipper needs to be thrown out. However, in the eyes of someone who grew up poor, this old jacket still has some life left and does what it's designed to do, so why get rid of it? Call them weird, but unless it's completely demolished, they aren't getting rid of it anytime soon.

Unfortunately, for them, this might not do so well in the real world, as many people are judgmental of what others wear. According to a study in 2020, people who wore more expensive clothing were viewed as more competent than those who wore cheap clothing.

Even so, if it makes them happy, keep wearing that worn-out jacket. While others might not agree, these things still have their usefulness, which is what matters most.

9. Taking to-go containers even if there’s only a little bit of food left

If someone has only a little bit of food left on their plate, most people would simply disregard it as a couple of spoonfuls of rice, and it won't make much of a difference. However, a small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is taking a to-go container even if there's only a little bit of food left.

Do they truly need that little bit of rice or vegetables on their plate? No. But dining out and eating nice food were luxuries growing up, and they were told never to take it for granted. As a result, it's been ingrained in them to take a to-go container even if there's only a speck of food left. They don't want to be wasteful or not get their money's worth. So, even if others don't see the point, it doesn't matter. They'll likely continue to do it anyway.

10. Keeping the original boxes of everything

Another small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is if they keep the original boxes for everything. From the outside, it might seem bizarre to see a bunch of boxes stacked up in the corner of someone's room. Why would they even need that many boxes? However, it's a habit they can't let go of.

Since a young age, their parents told them not to throw boxes away in case the item needed to be returned. So, they got into the habit of doing what their parents did: hoarding a bunch of stuff, only to finally throw it out years later.

11. Immediately asking much something cost

Finally, a small habit that reveals a person grew up without financial stability is if they immediately ask, "How much was that?" For their partner, it can be annoying to have someone who's constantly obsessing over prices. From a Starbucks drink to clothes, these individuals constantly ask about prices, regardless of who's watching.

The person who didn't grow up poor will likely ask questions before glancing at the price tag. Or, if they're feeling generous, simply get that gift they know their partner or child wants without thinking too much about it. But for those who grew up without financial stability? It's the first question out of their mouth every time.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.