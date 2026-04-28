Whether we like it or not, AI is taking over the world. It’s a controversial situation. Some people are against jumping on board, while others are all in.

Certain people quickly took to AI technology. They realized it made their lives easier in some situations. Whether they found prompts that got them thinking or discovered a way to make work tasks easier, they’ve become reliant on the technology. I’m cautious about AI, but I recognize it can be beneficial for certain people. However, some have come to rely on it for just about everything, and a few quirky traits go along with it.

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People who already rely on AI for just about everything tend to share 11 quirky traits

1. They're curious

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Since AI is a relatively new concept for most of us, some people can be drawn to the unknown aspects. They’re curious. They want to know what it’s all about. A curious person is more open-minded towards new concepts. They may have checked it out and found benefits to using the technology. Now, they may rely on it for just about everything.

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Naturally curious people are always looking to learn more. When they discovered AI, they may have enjoyed how easy it was to ask questions and receive answers. This type of person may be able to spend all day asking AI questions just because they are curious about the answers.

2. They’re indecisive

It’s not always easy to make decisions. Weighing the pros and cons of something can feel overwhelming. There is always that voice in the back of our heads asking if we made the right choice. Someone who is naturally indecisive may struggle with this daily, even over basic decision-making. They may have asked AI a question once and become reliant on it.

Many AI platforms give you the option to have a conversation with them. Although there is no one on the other side but artificial intelligence software, it may be helpful for indecisive people to talk through their process in the chatbox. They may come to rely on it because they think it's helpful.

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3. They’re impatient

Patience is a virtue. However, it’s one that I seem to have been born without. I’m guilty of becoming easily frustrated when I can’t get something sorted out immediately. While I haven’t turned to AI to remedy this issue, I can understand why some people do. They can ask AI a question and receive an instant answer. It can help them solve problems or figure out their next move without waiting.

A study found that people are generally impatient, even down to the second. This can make technology like AI appealing because they know when they type something in, they’ll get a response quicker than it would take to ask an actual human. It can also do tasks for them that they don’t have the patience to do.

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4. They seek verification

Remember in school when you’d take a math test, and it required showing your work? You had to prove that you knew the right way to get the answer. This always drove me crazy because first, I am bad at math, and second, I never knew if I was doing it the right way. Some people need to see the work behind an answer, or have verification that something is correct. Instead of spending hours doing their own research on something to verify it, they can quickly use AI to get their answer.

Before, a simple Google search was enough. People who become reliant on AI for constant verification have stopped using search engines. Instead, they put all of their trust into the chat.

5. They’re innovative

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Do repetitive tasks get you down? Have you always tried to outsource them? Or found a way to make them quicker over time? You may be an innovative person. Some people like this may find AI is the perfect solution to their problems.

Innovative people are always looking for ways to make their lives easier. This can be especially relevant in the workplace. When having to do the same tasks over and over, they may seek ways to outsource them. By asking AI, they might find the solution they’ve been seeking. They can outsource the basic things to the technology and have more time to focus on what they’re interested in.

6. They’re easily bored

While some people turn to AI for assistance, others check it out to entertain themselves. Those who become bored easily may be looking for something to do at all times. Instead of scrolling on their phone all day, they may have found AI technology more entertaining. They can ask questions and create unique scenarios. This may be enough to keep them occupied.

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If someone discovers AI when bored, they may become reliant on it. They saw how it worked the first time and suddenly turned to the technology every time they found themselves twiddling their fingers.

7. They are productive

AI has changed the working environment. Generative AI can take over simple tasks that make doing our jobs easier. When someone is naturally productive, they may become reliant on AI for these things. Instead of doing all of the tasks at work, they want to maximize their production. By giving AI simple tasks, the person can focus on what they need to do. They may become reliant on the technology entirely.

While AI has been shown to increase our productivity, there is a downside. According to a Harvard Business study, it can also make us less motivated. Someone may feel less fulfilled using AI to complete tasks, and may not want to do their job as much as they used to. This can negatively impact the working experience.

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8. They’re easily overwhelmed

I’ll be honest, I am easily overwhelmed. When my to-do list becomes longer and longer throughout the day, it can feel like the end of the world. It takes some serious work not to stop doing everything altogether and instead lie on the couch. When someone is overwhelmed, they may look for assistance with tasks. With technology that can help you do things, this type of person may become reliant on it.

People who are easily overwhelmed may find AI helpful. They can use it to make to-do lists, prioritize tasks, or even accomplish them altogether. It can serve as a reflective space that keeps them in the moment rather than anxious about what’s to come.

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9. They struggle with commitment

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It’s not easy to commit to things. Some people struggle deeply with this. They feel like they need to put serious thought into something before committing to it long-term. This type of person may turn to AI for assistance. They can run through every possible result by asking the generative AI questions and creating prompts. Whether it’s making a big purchase or taking the next step with their partner, a non-committal person may rely on technology to make up their mind.

It can be helpful to run through every worst-case scenario before committing to something. Someone may use AI to map out a job change or create a 5-year plan.

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10. They are thorough

Some people are naturally thorough. They read through everything multiple times to ensure they have the correct understanding. When it comes to a to-do list, they write everything down. They refuse to miss even the tiniest task. Reviewing things at work is important, and they take their time with everything they do. It’s not surprising that someone like this may become reliant on AI.

Once they realize how the generative AI can check their work, they may use it daily. It can also help them build a plan for the day, which may make them feel like they have their life under control. Thorough people may think they need AI to dot their Is.

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11. They follow trends

AI is trendy. When you scroll online, you’ll see countless people talking about it. They’ll rave about how they use it to make their lives better and more efficient. Someone who is naturally drawn to trends may want to use the technology because it seems like everyone else is. To fit in, they might become reliant on it, assuming that the world around them is as well.

There is a lot of hype around AI. It’s a buzzword that conjures emotion, whether good or bad. People who are interested in staying up-to-date with the latest trends may be invested in it.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.