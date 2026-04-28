With incredibly deep-thinking minds and daily quirks, it’s clear that intelligence isn’t always linked with a sense of “normalcy,” but that’s their superpower. They aren’t like everyone else, and even if our rigid social norms and expectations for how people act are different, the people following those aren’t achieving and living the same fulfilling, meaningful lives as a high-IQ person.

Many of the odd behavioral traits that are almost always linked to a high IQ are misunderstood, but they do play a strong role in shaping a smart person’s lifestyle. From spending a lot of time alone to staying up until the early morning hours, these are the quirks that actually protect them from wasting energy on things that don’t serve them.

Here are 10 odd behavioral traits that are almost always linked to a high IQ

1. They’re night owls

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The time that someone chooses to go to bed is somewhat linked to their intelligence, at least according to a study from Imperial College London. Researchers found that “night owls,” who work best in the evenings and stay up later, boast better cognitive performance.

Even if it’s just a preference for the quietness, solitude, and stillness the early morning hours offer, they’d prefer to stay up late and wake up later to protect this time.

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2. They always find space to daydream

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According to a Georgia Institute of Technology study, daydreaming might actually be a sign of intelligence. “People with efficient brains may have too much brain capacity to stop their minds from wandering,” psychology professor Eric Schumacher explained.

To grasp what’s actually important and to sift through their always-wandering minds, daydreaming serves as a mental reset. They’re imagining, problem-solving, and looking at things from a bigger picture, all of which serve their well-being and intelligence in profound ways.

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3. They talk to themselves

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Even though it’s sometimes unexpected and uncomfortable for the average person to notice, talking to themselves is generally associated with better problem-solving, reasoning, attention, and motivation in a high-IQ person, according to a 2017 study.

Instead of trying to manage all their deep thoughts and ideas inside their brain, externalizing them helps with clarity and solving problems. They’re not overwhelming themselves with too much internal noise, but finding random, odd ways to make complex ideas easier to grasp.

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4. They have messy workspaces

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As a study from the Association for Psychological Science explains, people with messy desks and workspaces tend to exhibit a greater sense of creativity than those with cleaner spaces. Considering that creativity is often linked to intelligence through similar brain patterns and locations, it’s not surprising that high-IQ people are less likely to maintain sterile, rigid spaces.

The clutter, when not carefully maintained, can create some level of anxiety and stress, but for the most part, it’s the perfect visual stimulus to spark inspiration and deeper thought in a smart person’s routine.

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5. They’re curious about things others overlook

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Curiosity is innately tied to intelligence, according to a study from Neuron. Smart people are curious about things they don’t understand, even if the average person is more interested in conveying a self-image that they know everything and don’t need other people’s insights to learn.

While this kind of curiosity and seeking information from others is generally associated with better social perceptions and competency, the average person tends to avoid asking questions or for advice, according to a study published in Management Science.

Curiosity feels scary to normal people, but it’s a rare trait in those with high IQs that allows them to connect and gain new knowledge in intentional, fulfilling ways.

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6. They prefer to spend time alone

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As neuroscientist Friederike Fabritius explains, introverted brains are often wired differently than the average person, with more activity in the frontal lobe where analytical, deep-thinking tends to occur. Smart people have similar brain activity, which is why it’s not surprising that these traits often overlap.

Introverted, high-IQ people need to spend more time alone for a variety of reasons, from recharging their social batteries to creating space for them to delve into deep thoughts without distractions. While the average person is seeking attention and praise for being extroverted and busy, these introverted people find solace in carving out space for intentional solitude.

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7. They choose to read over doomscrolling

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Reading on a regular basis is often associated with intelligent traits like better reasoning, language, and general knowledge, but that’s not the only reason why smart people prefer it to fill their time. It cultivates space for the stillness that drives their appreciation for alone time.

Even if the average person is using a phone or mindless entertainment to distract themselves from this quietness when they’re alone, a high-IQ person leans in. They like to exist up in their minds and create a lot of meaning from learning and thinking, even if it’s technology considered “odd” in a society that urges people to feed into mindless “hustling.”

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8. They don’t like things that turn their brains ‘off’

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While the average person is often seeking constant escapism through hobbies, vices, and constant social interactions, intelligent people don’t usually like to turn their brains “off.” They get a lot of value from thinking deeply and throwing themselves into intellectual challenges, despite the allure of ease and distraction.

Whether that’s reading, indulging in certain hobbies, staying at home, or prioritizing learning throughout their adult lives, they differ from the average person in that they seek out opportunities to challenge themselves, rather than following a desire only for comfort.

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9. They lean into debates and hard conversations

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Most intelligent people understand that conflicts with the average person aren’t about learning or shaping personal beliefs, but rather about needing to “win.” They’re not interested in those superficial conversations. Instead, they’d prefer to have hard conversations with people who want to learn and grow, even if they do have different values and opinions.

They might have more debates and hard conversations that the average person tends to avoid, but they’re also interested in learning, growing, and leaning into discomfort that allows them to shape their minds for the better.

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10. They avoid small talk

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Even if the average person feels more comfortable with superficial conversations that prevent them from needing to be vulnerable all the time, intelligent people seek out depth. They prefer to have meaningful discussions that challenge their ideas and change their minds, rather than simply defending what they believe is “right.”

They understand that even the conversations that seem boring are usually more meaningful than they seem, as a study published by the American Psychological Association suggests.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.