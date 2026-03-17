People Who Are Unusually Intelligent Tend To Rewatch These 11 Comforting Shows Every Year

Written on Mar 17, 2026

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While some impulsive, emotionally dysregulated people tend to “binge-watch” television shows and movies for a sense of distraction, people who are unusually intelligent tend to rewatch certain comforting shows every year for an opposing sense of peace. They’re critical thinkers, intentionally attentive, and prone to deep thought, which makes familiar storylines and characters occasionally more appealing.

Especially for intelligent people with busy lives and work pressures seeping into their daily routines, coming back to comfort shows offers them a sense of emotional control, as psychology professor Jennifer V. Fayard explains. Familiar “comfort shows” give our brain a rest. They’re certain, grounding, and occasionally nostalgic in ways that offer emotional and mental safety amid the chaos of everyday life, compared to new narratives and entertainment.

People who are unusually intelligent tend to rewatch these 11 comforting shows every year

1. 'The Andy Griffith Show'

unusually intelligent man rewatching his comfort show the andy griffith show at home Nataliya Dmytrenko | Shutterstock

Sitcoms, especially from the 60s and 70s, when Saturday TV time was a ritual, are a hugely nostalgic part of Gen X and baby boomers' lives. While adulthood tends to bring a new set of challenges and stressors, coming back to these shows can feel grounding in a very nostalgic, intentional way.

According to a study from Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, the same brain centers that register self-reflection and other emotional intelligence habits are also tied up in nostalgia. So, while it might seem like a passing choice to watch an old show or movie, it’s also sparking deep thinking, reflection, and memories from the past that fulfill intelligent, thoughtful thinkers.

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2. '60 Minutes'

unusually intelligent man watching his comfort show 60 minutes on his couch Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, our brains are naturally wired to seek out new information and insights, but for intelligent people, an added layer of depth is common. Whether it’s reading into interests or watching the news to digest worldly events, unusually intelligent people are drawn to entertainment that encourages them to think.

Of course, this sense of curiosity is intrinsically tied to intelligence. If coming back to comfort shows like "60 Minutes" prompts this kind of curiosity, but also ties in comfort and predictability from rewatched shows, it’s the perfect blend of entertainment for a smart adult.

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3. 'Seinfeld'

unusually intelligent couple rewatching their comfort show seinfeld PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Old-school sitcoms like "Seinfeld" offer space for empathy and perspective, even if they seem relatively passive and casual. Whether it serves as a reflection of the community someone yearns for or simply nostalgia from their past, it serves as a predictable foundation of comfort for someone with a busy life.

Of course, overwatching TV shows too often or “binge-watching” for a sense of distraction from the modern world can often prompt mental health concerns in adults. However, coming back to familiar shows and intentionally carving out space for thoughtful consumption can add value to a person’s life.

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4. 'The Real Housewives'

smiling couple rewatching the real housewives on television PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While most people consider “reality TV” to be somewhat lowbrow, the truth is that the most intelligent people are prone to rewatching series like "The Real Housewives" or "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." From being a safe way to make space for occasional indulgence to reflecting on personal conflicts and relationships while watching, it showcases some of the most entertaining parts of life.

Even if it’s only a way to think deeper about humanity and the taboo parts of life we tend to popularly shun, people who are unsuually intelligence tend to come back to these comforting shows over and over again.

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5. 'The Carol Burnett Show'

unusually intelligent woman laughing while rewatching comfort show the carol burnett show takayuki | Shutterstock

Considering Carol Burnett was one of the first women in comedy to be her most authentic, eccentric self on screen, trailblazing a path for female comedians in her footsteps, it’s not surprising that some of the most intelligent women still come back to it as a comforting form of entertainment.

Especially if they looked up to her as a role model as a kid, coming back to the nostalgia of her show, where they first watched and enjoyed her, is a full experience. They feel empowered, but nostalgic at the same time.

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6. 'M*A*S*H'

old-fashioned man watching his comfort show MASH Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

This old-school comedy-drama series centering around war may feel simultaneously disconnected from and painfully relevant for adults today, but for unusually intelligent people who continue to come back to it for comfort, it’s usually also nostalgia. 

Whether it was watching it on TV as a kid in their parents’ home or relying on it for background noise while doing homework in college, it brings them back to a simpler time. Especially if they have a lot on their plates or need a temporary escape from reality, it’s the perfect, predictable, yet also funny, show to give their brains a break.

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7. 'Jeopardy!'

unusually intelligent woman watching jeopardy! MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

While there’s a lot of research around trivia and intelligence, specifically from "Jeopardy!" constants, sometimes even watching the show offers a chance to think and retain information that intelligent people are always seeking out, even if it’s entirely subconscious.

Of course, trivia tends to provide space to practice memory and pull from an arsenal of information, but rewatching these shows and remembering the answers can also offer a sense of accomplishment and pride that doesn’t take much effort. For busy, stressed, intelligent people, this comfort show is the perfect blend of mental stimulation and relaxing rest.

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8. 'Law & Order'

interested and unusually intelligent man rewatching his comfort show law and order Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Crime shows, whether they’re documentaries based on reality or completely fictional, tend to capture our curiosity and spark imagination. For intelligent people who often have these traits woven into their personalities and minds already, it’s no surprise that they come back to these comforting shows for a rewatch every year.

They may also be a way of seeking out sensation and novelty, giving people a sense of adrenaline without much effort or stress. They can imagine what they’d do in the situation, learn something new, and entertain themselves with newness without having to step out of their comfort zone during their restful pockets of alone time.

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9. 'Frasier'

unusually intelligent funny woman rewatching comfort show frasier Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Watching TV, especially shows and sitcoms such as "Frasier," centered around normal pockets of daily life, can boost our emotional intelligence in moderation. We feel connected to the characters, but also reflective our own lives, boosting empathy and perspective right from the couch.

People who are unsually intelligent obviously appreciate these kinds of shows and the real-life information and insights they cultivate, but there’s an added layer of nostalgia. Much like many of these comforting shows, intelligent people feel a sense of nostalgia from these shows that serves as entertainment throughout their young adult and childhood lives.

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10. 'Cheers'

happy and intelligent woman rewatching comfort show cheers PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Many people who come back to certain shows and sitcoms, like "Cheers" or "Seinfeld," feel a connection to the people on their screens. But it’s also common for them to feel better about their own relationships and friendships when they have this connection driving their comfort movies and TV shows at home.

Of course, watching TV with friends and family in the room can boost connection and bonding, as a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships suggests, but sometimes making space for these heartwarming, community-centric shows also provides that kind of social spark.

Considering intelligent people are often more prosocial and interested in deeper connections with peers, these are the kinds of shows and pieces of entertainment they come back to over and over again.

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11. 'NOVA'

unusually intelligent man rewatching his comfort show NOVA on television PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Oftentimes, documentaries and information-centered shows are commonly adopted and appreciated by intelligent people who are always interested in seeking new information and learning something new. With the added nostalgia and familiarity of a show like "NOVA" for Gen Xers and baby boomers, there’s a balance of nostalgia, ease, comfort, and education at the same time.

They can learn something new and tap into deeper thinking, but rewatching these shows over and over again allows for a sense of ease that the new shows with new plot lines, narratives, and characters just don’t have.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

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