Many intelligent people are more prosocial than the average person, according to an Intelligence study, but they also have a stronger sense of consideration and concern for people. They seek perspective, novelty, and challenge, but they’re also driven by a secure sense of empathy and a strong sense of self.

So, when they’re interacting with people, it’s not uncommon for high-IQ people to almost always say certain odd phrases that no one else really uses. Whether it’s changing their mind in a world where people tie their opinions to their self-worth or being able to take a step back from conversations that are taking over emotional well-being, they often resort to phrases and words that set themselves up for deeper thinking, appreciation, and intentionality.

High-IQ people almost always say 11 odd phrases that no one else really uses

1. ‘I don’t believe that anymore’

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While most people cling to a sense of “correctness” and overconfidence to seem smarter than they are, even in the face of information that changes their opinion on something, high-IQ people aren’t afraid to change their minds. That’s why “I don’t believe that anymore” might seem like an odd phrase in our culture, where beliefs seem unchangeable at times.

Considering highly intelligent people also lead with cognitive processing instead of sheer emotional impulses, when thinking and making decisions, it’s not surprising that new information and perspectives have the power to change the way they think and the opinions they hold onto. They’re not worried about being “right” for attention, but to understand the values and ideas existing around them.

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2. ‘Let’s take a step back’

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Many modern people driven by stimulation aren’t interested in big-picture thinking during casual conversations. They’re too caught up in being the center of attention, waiting for their turn to speak, or making themselves seem likable to think critically or open-mindedly about the content on the table.

However, as a study from the University of Bath explains, intelligent people are often better at making predictions about the future because they regularly adopt this more diverse framework of thinking. They appreciate taking a step back, thinking deeply about things that might feel surface-level to others, and “zooming out” to consider the big picture instead of making assumptions or protecting their present comfort first.

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3. ‘Let me rephrase that’

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In a culture where overconfidence and extraversion are rewarded and celebrated, it’s not surprising that people are often more interested in seeming smart than actually creating spaces and learning opportunities to practice intelligence. They overcomplicate their language and choose big words they don’t understand to alter their self-image when, in reality, a truly intelligent person prefers to prioritize clarity, simplicity, and accessibility for everyone.

Overconfident people are often more inaccurate and socially unaware, but their high-IQ counterparts choose simpler language, humility, and inclusion to make conversations safer and more comfortable for everyone to play a role in, not just the “smartest” or loudest person in the room.

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4. ‘Let’s take a moment’

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Instead of trying to fill “awkward” silences and distract themselves from quietness with superficial interactions, intelligent people often seek out solitude and space to think, regulate, and reflect. The average person uses social interaction as a buffer to avoid spending time in their own mind and amongst their thoughts, but intelligent people appreciate the wisdom and intentionality that comes from leaning in.

“Let’s take a moment” is simply their way of creating that space, especially in arguments or highly emotional conversations that aren’t making progress on their own. Even if it’s initially uncomfortable or awkward for others, this kind of space and silence allows them to create more productive conversations, even in the face of emotions, stress, and angst.

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5. ‘I’m missing something’

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Especially in our chaotic, overstimulating, somewhat entitled world, many people struggle to truly resolve conflict and issues from a productive place. Whether it’s avoiding these uncomfortable conversations entirely or distracting ourselves from accountability with people-pleasing and excuses, we often miss out on the beauty of resolution and the health that comes from it when we’re seeking comfort.

However, intelligent people are wired to solve problems and understand. They’re curious about things others overlook and genuinely care about understanding people, rather than simply waiting for their turn to talk or to justify a mistake. That’s why odd phrases like “I’m missing something” that the average person overlooks ignorantly are common.

They prefer to lean into the discomfort of admitting they don’t know or understand something to grasp a better understanding from someone else than pretend like they’re overconfident with underlying ignorance.

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6. ‘I need help’

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While it might not seem like an “odd” phrase on paper, many people today, trying to be overconfident and smarter than they are, avoid asking for help to boost their self-image. However, as a Stanford University report explains, asking for help actually boosts someone’s perceived competence and bonds them with the person offering support.

So, even if it’s uncomfortable, especially for people who view mistakes as harmful weaknesses, having the humility to ask for help when you don’t know or understand something is an intelligent superpower.

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7. ‘How can I get better?’

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Most people are too caught up in trying to be “perfect” or keeping a strong self-image that they overlook the power of constructive criticism. We thrive when we’re able to accept it with humility and appreciation, rather than defensiveness, and yet, so many people are too focused on coping with insecurity to accept feedback from others openly.

However, high-IQ people always ask for feedback with questions like “How can I get better?” because they’re curious about and interested in growing, even if it means facing hard conversations and challenges head-on.

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8. ‘I hear you’

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Even if the average person waits for their turn to talk or interrupts to feel seen, intelligent people always prefer active listening and phrases like “I hear you” to offer those important feelings for others. The kind of reward others get from being heard is similar to the appreciation high-IQ people receive from learning from and listening to others.

While it takes some self-control and emotional regulation skills to be present in a conversation without shifting all the attention toward themselves, these are all skills they boast in favor of better interactions, deeper connections, and more meaningful relationships.

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9. ‘Tell me more about that’

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Highly intelligent people are curious by nature, and while that usually adds meaning to their routines and solitude, it’s also present in their interactions with others. While some might resort to shared experiences and “one-upping” others, you can spot a high-IQ person by their usage of a phrase like “tell me more about that.”

They dive deeper into other people, and while that might seem like a weakness to someone who needs external validation to feel comfortable, it’s grounding and energizing for intelligent individuals.

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10. ‘Let’s look at it a different way'

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Most people bring a rigid, one-dimensional perspective to their conversations, trying to feel “right” or “correct” instead of appreciating nuance. However, intelligent people aren’t afraid of changing their minds, which allows them to appreciate different perspectives and opinions that others steer clear from.

You’ll often hear them asking intentional questions to people who disagree with them and using phrases like “let’s look at it in a different way” when solving problems, because they appreciate learning, rather than making their perspective the “right” one.

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11. ‘That’s interesting, but why?’

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High-IQ people are deep thinkers who refuse to make assumptions or accept things on the surface level without deeper thought. Instead of immediately telling someone that they’re “wrong” or making an assumption about a solution blindly, they use questions like this to dive deeper.

Even if it seems odd to the average person who prefers the convenience and comfort of blissful ignorance and ease, an intelligent person would rather lean into hard conversations and challenges by going a few levels deeper.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.