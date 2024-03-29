7 Signs The 'Funny Feeling' You Had Was Actually A Vibrational Shift

When your perception of the world shifts, you change how you connect with everything in life.
By Polly Wirum
Vibrational shifts can occur in many ways. They can be like gentle breezes while you are sleeping. Other shifts occur with life challenges that keep your mind occupied while your spirit evolves. They are all a vital part of our individual and collective connectedness. The most common signs are tingling sensations in your body, seeing flickering lights, feeling dizzy while you feel a sensation of vibrations in your body, experiencing fatigue, headaches, and more.
Years ago, when my life changed with a completely new spiritual awareness, I experienced many of these symptoms. Sometimes I still do. My own story of experiencing a major vibrational shift is below, but first, I want to share a few signs that the "funny" feeling or unusual experience you had might have been a vibrational shift.
Here are 7 Signs You Have Experienced a Vibrational Shift.
1. You no longer get angry at things that used to bother you.
It becomes easier to walk away from issues that distract you from your purpose.
2. You choose different words when you communicate with others.
In the past, your vocabulary might have been filled with fear-based communication.
3. Your friend group changes as your vibrational energy shifts.
You will notice more loving people in your world.
4. Your cravings dissipate.
You might begin to eat healthier food, drink more water, and drink less alcohol.
5. You connect to the world differently.
It becomes easier for you to experience gratitude and inspiration. You begin to share this energy with others.
6. A life lesson you once struggled with seems to have disappeared.
Maybe you mastered a karmic lesson such as self-worth or trusting others. Many areas of spiritual growth happen with a vibrational shift.
7. Your intuition has increased, and your ability to manifest has become even more powerful.
You know it when you feel it.
How intuition found my new home & the vibrational shift that marked it
In the process of selling my home and relocating to Northern Arizona, I created a wish list of what I am looking for in my new house. Easy access to undeveloped land with trails is a top priority.
On my 58th birthday, I drove to Flagstaff to look at potential properties. I was excited to check out one area that was an old ranch being divided into buildable lots. Another highlight of the day was my realtor, who understands my view of a mystical Universe.
When I arrived at the ranch land, I loved everything about it. I met another agent and the builders who shared how they manifested this property. It was a magical tale that cast a loving light on the entire day. I was shown the closest access point to the forest service road and trails. I planned on returning in two days to explore.
The morning of my adventure, I left my hotel just after sunrise. It was windy and a little chilly. Driving to the property, I noticed a sign that read, "Tribal Winds". I drove around and explored different lots and tried to imagine the best views while I tapped into the energy.
As I parked, my thoughts flickered to nobody knowing my whereabouts. I walked through a meadow that was home to prairie dogs and other creatures. An old rusty barbed wire fence was the only barrier to the trail system. I climbed through it. Once on the dirt road, I began my hike.
Almost immediately, I felt a strong vibrational shift. Everything that was not essential to my life mission was being torn away. The wind picked up as I continued my trek. I felt a little sense of caution, which rarely happens to me outside.
About two miles in, I began to hear an almost deafening sound. It was like being in a wind tunnel with a constant flow of turbulence. I looked around, trying to identify the sound.
I almost turned around because it was so intense. It felt like the trail was surrounded by spirits having a ritual or ceremony. They lined the trail and danced for eternity. I could see them shirtless, moving to the rhythm of the land and wind.
I also felt a sense of energy beyond this planet. I half expected to be sucked up into the sky. Sometimes, the wind pushed me from a walk to a run. I surrendered to the experience. My journey lasted about two hours. It was one of the most intense events I have ever had outside, and I do not think I will ever forget it.
It felt like I was going through a portal to another realm. Maybe it had something to do with my birthday, but I like to think it was the spirits of the land welcoming me to my new home. Who knows, maybe I have had past lives there:) Whatever it was, something in me shifted.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
