Communicating with the universe is actually a lot easier than it sounds. It doesn't require a strong spiritual connection to the unknown, nor does it mean sacrificing your own happiness to get what you want. In fact, there are plenty of seriously easy ways to communicate with the universe to get whatever your soul desires.

There are plenty of ways to ask for guidance from the universe, so it's best to find the one way that works for you. It might mean using affirmations to change your mindset or spending time with your own thoughts — whatever it may be, it encourages you to express your desires to the divine realm and receive what it is you truly want.

Here are 12 seriously easy ways to communicate with the universe to get whatever your soul desires

1. Use a binder or notebook

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

According to intuition coach RayLynn Klugh, a notebook or binder is the first thing necessary to speak with the universe. Pick something clear and clean, without too much clutter.

Then, add something to the binder or notebook that indicates what it's for — messages from the universe. This notebook will be used to write down any messages you wish to send to the divine realm, and continue on in the process to contact a higher power.

Advertisement

2. Pray

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even if you aren't religious, praying is one of the seriously easy ways to communicate with the universe to get whatever your soul desires. Not only that, but prayer has been linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety, and a boost of optimism.

Hold your notebook close to your heart and say a prayer. Klugh used this example: "Universe, use this notebook to give me messages. I am using this notebook to communicate directly to you to receive clarity, joy, peace, understanding, or advice."

Now, this message can be personal to you or someone else, but the point is to keep your mind clear and keep an intention.

Advertisement

3. Write down a question

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Once you have finished your prayer, write a question you have for the universe at the top of a page within your notebook. But don't just do this once — rather, make this an everyday practice.

The most important thing to remember here is to have grace with yourself as you begin this process. Don't worry if you don't receive messages right away, as this is normal; in fact, it might take quite a long time to receive clear messages — and that's okay.

Advertisement

4. Write down what comes to you

Olena Serzhanova | Shutterstock

After your questions are written, put yourself in a clear headspace and just begin writing whatever comes to you. Whether it's sentences, images, or anything else that comes through, put it in your notebook.

These messages don't have to be long; it could be a few paragraphs or even a couple of doodles or images. Just write down anything and everything you see and feel, paying close attention along the way. Repeat this process for two weeks.

Advertisement

5. Sign off every question

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

During your practice, sign off every question the same way: asking the universe to send through any messages it has for you. For example, you could write something like: "Universe, I am open to receiving messages, signs, and symbols throughout my day today."

According to spiritual leader Gabby Bernstein, "Asking for a sign means that you're willing to collaborate with the universe. It means that you're committed to releasing structure and control to instead be led by a power greater than you... Remember and trust that the universe has a better plan than you do."

Advertisement

6. Ask for what you want

Tiantip Deedet | Shutterstock

When speaking to the universe, it's best to ask for what you want to happen, rather than what you don't want to happen. For instance, you might ask the universe for a partner who is loving and faithful, not for a partner who doesn't cheat.

It's also important to be direct and remain positive. As spirituality writer Anne Bellamy explained, "When you ask for help from the source of all wisdom and power, it must be done with confidence, faith and gratitude. Any trace of doubt or desperation will push that request to the back of the queue... When we give doubt and desperation, we continue to experience doubt and desperation. Our prayers go unanswered."

Advertisement

7. Ask 'how much better can it get?'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Spiritual advisor Dominique Bing revealed another of the seriously easy ways to communicate with the universe to get whatever your soul desires: simply ask "How much better can it get?" According to Bing, ask this aloud when you're out in the world and are experiencing something good happening.

For example, you go to the botanical gardens and receive admission for free after asking the universe: how much better can it get?

Advertisement

8. Disconnect from the material world

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

When you disconnect from the material world, you're one step closer to receiving your deepest wants and needs from the universe. According to freedom coach Devo Ford, we are multidimensional beings, and our higher self doesn't really care about material objects.

"This could be social media, people in your life that are negative, and overall, things in this world that don't align with your higher self," he suggested.

9. Connect with nature

maxpetrov | Shutterstock

There are endless benefits to immersing yourself in nature, including lowered stress levels, improved mood, and reduced risk of psychiatric disorders. So, it only makes sense that another way to communicate with the universe to get whatever your soul desires is to connect with the world around you.

The universe is all around you, and nature is one of the most fundamental parts of the universe. Instead of being locked inside all day, don't miss out — go outside so you can "tune yourself into the source."

10. Spend time alone

stockfour | Shutterstock

While it may seem counterintuitive to spend time alone when trying to connect with the universe, it actually does the opposite. Because you need to develop a relationship with yourself if you're going to hold conversations with the universe.

As Devo revealed, "Believe it or not, all of the answers are already within you... If you are tapping into yourself, you will start to get some answers and clarity, which will ultimately align you with the universe."

11. Meditate

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Meditation is one method of communicating with the universe in which you're allowed to focus your energy and practice mindfulness. When you are at peace and operating at a certain vibration level, you attract what you want, which is to live a peaceful and positive life.

Advertisement

12. Program your subconscious

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Manifestation expert Yulia Ozerova explained that in order to communicate with the universe, you need to program your subconsciousness. And that means using two different phrases during the day.

When you want something, say "How nice it would be... to drink water" before you actually drink water. You insert what it is you want after saying "How nice it would be..." Once you're done "drinking the water," say the phrase, "Everything I want comes true."

These phrases are actually creating a habit within your subconsciousness that brings your desires to fruition.

Deauna Roane is an associate editor for YourTango who covers pop culture, lifestyle, astrology, and relationship topics. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.