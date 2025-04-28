The 12 Laws Of The Universe & How To Use Them To Get What You Want

I was deep in meditation when I heard this message whispered to me. By understanding 12 important laws, we have the ability to align with our destiny. I was on board with learning how to use them, but twelve laws of the universe? That sounds like a lot.

When I mentioned this to a friend recently, I could tell he was perplexed. He clearly never knew there were 12 Universal Laws, either.

He's not alone. A great many of us are unaware of these laws. With this in mind, I wanted to focus on the 12 Universal Laws and give people the power. After all, using the 12 laws of the universe to get what you want can help you create the life of your dreams.

Advertisement

1. The Law of Universal Oneness

Everything in this universe is connected. Every human being, every living animal, every tree, rock or even the grass that we walk on is all connected to the Source that makes up this divine matrix that we call the universe. Therefore, whenever we make a choice and take an action or think a thought it affects the matrix on some level.

This may seem to be a lot of responsibility, however when we live our life with an awareness of this interconnectivity, we give ourselves the capacity to live our most divine lives. By knowing that we are all connected we come to understand the power of empathy, which has the capacity to change the world. Through heart-centered living we become the change that we have been seeking. We become the way.

Advertisement

2. The Law of Attraction

Tonktiti via Shutterstock

Let’s talk about this law next because so many have heard of it. It was made famous by the best-selling sensation The Secret. The original version of this idea came from Wallace D. Wattles’ The Science of Getting Rich, written in 1910. Once again, our faith or belief is what actually powers our intentions.

Advertisement

What we think and feel deep inside of ourselves is reflected back to us in our physical world. I am sure you have heard that what we think is what we become. In reality, what we believe is what we become. Believe you have an abundant life, and so shall it be. No matter how many times you say, “I have an abundant life” if you don’t believe it in the deepest recesses of your soul, it will not present itself in your physical reality.

3. The Law of Vibration

Everything in the universe is vibrating at a sub-atomic level. Everything in this universe carries with it a vibration that is unique to itself and carries constant movement and energy with it. At the level of particles everything is vibrating therefore high vibrating particles are attracted to other high vibrating particles while lower vibrating particles are attracted to lower vibrating particles. This is where the phrase “like attracts like” comes from— literally, we are what we are vibrating.

We attract our tribe of fellow souls in this manner. “Your vibe attracts your tribe," as they say. Your friends will give you a really good snapshot of what your vibratory frequency is. In order to change anything in your life you simply need to alter your frequency and by doing so you will attract a new vibration.

Advertisement

4. The Law of Correspondence

This law is directly related to the Law of Universal Oneness. Patterns repeat themselves throughout the universe and the prominent patterns repeat themselves on smaller patterns. The key is to recognize these patterns in our own lives so that we can act either towards continuing with the positive patterns or changing the patterns that no longer serve us.

5. The Law of Inspired Action

Maridav via Shutterstock

In order for our intentions to manifest, we must act towards making those intentions a reality in our physical world. Your actions must match your intentions and when your actions and intentions are aligned the possibility for instant manifestation arises. In short, we must act towards making our dreams come true; they are not just going to magically arrive on our doorstep without some effort on our part.

Advertisement

We must take the first step and then the universe acts in accordance with our actions. We take a step, and the universe responds. This is dancing the “two-step” with the universe. We stand still and the universe stands still with us. Through inspired action we make our dreams a reality.

This is a very important law and is often the least utilized, which frequently prevents the manifestation of the Law of Attraction.

6. The Law of Cause and Effect

This law is often referred to as the Law of Karma. Whatever you put out into the world will return to you. This is a necessary law because it allows us to see how our actions affect other people. No matter what we do to another person, be it a loving gesture or one that causes pain, that action will return to us in some manner. Yes, this is empathy (a value that is essential to being a good human), but it is also something even more immediate.

Advertisement

This law is directly aligned with the Law of Universal Oneness. We are all connected, therefore, everything we do to other people, we actually do to ourselves.

7. The Law of Compensation

This law is very similar in that it states that what you put out into the world will return to you however the Law of Compensation goes a step further because it states that whatever is in your heart is what is returned to you. Words are powerful but our feelings and belief structures are actually what powers our ability to manifest our thoughts into existence.

If this seems silly, think about how plants that were spoken to by researchers positively grew stronger and faster. Words have power!

Since this universe is made up of energy this law confirms that whatever our energy is will be compensated with like energy. For instance, if you do a good deed for someone but do so with resentment or in a negative manner what will actually be returned is resentment and anger. If you hold love in your heart when you do these deeds, then love will be returned as compensation.

Advertisement

8. The Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy

This law illustrates that everything in the universe is constantly changing. Change is the only constant. The beautiful part of this law is the realization that no matter where you are in your life you have the ability and capacity to change it into exactly the life you want it to be.

9. The Law of Relativity

DavidTB via Shutterstock

Advertisement

This law states that everything in the universe is neutral when seen in isolation and it is only when we ascribe any meaning to anything that we see this reflected in our reality. There really is no “good” or “bad,” it is simply our impression that gives it those labels.

The universe is a blank canvas that projects our thoughts and beliefs back to us. Our mind is like a movie projector and our thoughts are like the film that is fed through the projector. Whatever we think is projected onto the blank canvas of the universe and is shown back to us like the movie of our life.

If your thoughts are negative and filled with strife— a horror movie of sorts— this is what the Universe will reflect on its blank screen. If your thoughts are of love, compassion, and kindness then this is the movie that will be reflected back to us. Allow the movie of your life to be a movie you would be proud to show the world. Make it a masterpiece!

Advertisement

10. The Law of Gender

Everything is this universe is comprised of both male and female energy which the Chinese refer to this as yin and yang. Many people may think that these are opposing forces when in reality they are complimentary forces that cannot exist without one another. When the male and female energy combine together to make one unit of energy the yogis call this the highest form of yoga.

A ‘Divine Union’ is born that makes the pair greater than the sum of the parts. We see this in “power couples” who are stronger as a unit than they would be individually. When complimentary energies unite, the union has the power to change the world.

11. The Law of Polarity

Everything in this universe has an opposite. Happiness must have sadness, hot must have cold. Up must have down and day must have night, for without each we would not be able to discern the difference. Each proverbial side of the coin is necessary in order to remember that we are One with the universe. We must experience opposites which allows us to validate our choices on this plane.

Every opposite has value as a teaching construct that allows us the opportunity to create the life we desire. If the universe were to choose for us it would eradicate our free will and it is through that free will that we go on a journey to remember that we are all connected. We are given the choice of love or hate in order to realize the truth of the first Universal Law, the Law of Universal Oneness.

Advertisement

12. The Law of Rhythm

Everything has a cycle and a rhythm. Life and death are forever linked, fall precedes winter which turns to spring and then summer. The moon waxes and wanes and we go through various seasons in our own lives. We may be married for years and then find ourselves single or having lived a life of abundance and one day find ourselves living in lack. These are the natural cycles of the universe. A once beautiful rose eventually withers and wilts only to return to dust.

Understanding and acknowledging these cycles allows us to become unattached to any one state of life. The tides rise and then recede, and each is okay; it is only when we attach to one state over another that we bring discontent into our lives. The yogi treats each stage as just that—a stage. When we come to understand that all things change, we can come to a place of peace when they do.

Advertisement

The 12 laws of the universe are there for you to help you master your life.

Whether you believe in them matters not because as I mention to people all the time—you can disbelieve in the Law of Gravity, but if you hurl yourself off of a 15-story building you will fall to the ground, and most likely your death will occur—whether you believe in gravity or not.

These laws were given to you by the Source to help you create your very best life. “Master these 12 Universal Laws and you will master life.”

Make the movie of your life extraordinary. I look forward to seeing each of your masterpieces. May you stay blessed on your journey.

Advertisement

David Ahearn is the author of the book Happy Accidents: The transformative power of 'Yes, and' at work and in life, and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And', which helps improve group performance. He is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions and lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.