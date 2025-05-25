11 Signs The Universe Sends Right Before You Meet The Love Of Your Life

The universe has a way of meddling in our lives to give us the best possible outcome. When it comes to love, we may often experience odd or out-of-the-blue occurrences that can leave us scratching our heads and wondering how this could happen. While it may seem trivial, the universe has a way of gently nudging us in the direction of the kinds of relationships and love we should have in our lives in the same way that the universe has a way of taking people out of our lives who no longer serve us in the ways that we need.

The universe shows signs of quietly preparing your heart to welcome someone new and towards a connection that will fulfill you and make you happy for years to come. It may seem hard to believe at first, but sometimes the most unexpected moments in your life are a subtle sign that a significant change is coming. From suddenly feeling calm and peaceful with your life to prioritizing yourself over others, these are all signs that the universe may be preparing you for something incredible and passionate.

Here are 11 signs the universe sends you right before you meet the love of your life:

1. You start feeling like your true self again

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When you suddenly start feeling like yourself, especially after a time when you felt completely disconnected from your sense of self, this could be a sign that the universe is preparing you for the love of your life. You've stopped chasing love and started focusing on becoming the best version of yourself that can actually receive that love. It's a glow-up from within that's so magnetic, your dream partner can't help but show up in your life wanting to be a part of that.

"If we’re not attuned to who we are and what we want, we can start to make sacrifices that don’t just hurt or limit us, but actually negatively impact those we care for," explained clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone. "When we lose touch with the grand passions and tiny quirks that make us who we are, we diminish the quality of our lives."

Advertisement

2. You start noticing strange coincidences

CarlosBarquero | Shutterstock

Seeing angel numbers like 444 or 111 around, hearing your name everywhere you go, or even bumping into cute strangers while you're just living your daily life can be a sign that the universe has something lovely in store for you regarding your romantic future. Most of the time, those random coincidences don't just happen for no reason, and are proof that the stage is being set for something amazing and life-changing.

You have to be willing to accept it rather than simply brushing it off as something that it's not. Philosopher Sharon Hewitt Rawlette explained, "Ultimately, it’s important to realize that, whether coincidences are issuing from some divine source or are just a product of our own selective attention, they have the potential to be incredibly useful, but only if we employ them in better understanding ourselves."

Advertisement

3. You feel unusually calm and grounded

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock

If instead of constantly overthinking your every move and feeling a lack of confidence in the decisions you make, you're suddenly hit with a wave of calmness, that's usually a sign straight from the universe that things are about to change. You're no longer worrying about things you can't control and saying to yourself, "I know X will happen to me eventually," because it usually will.

"Whether worrying about the future or ruminating about the past, overthinking usually increases anxiety and discontent. The benefits of stopping the repetitive thoughts are improved mood, reduced anxiety, and better general well-being," explained clinical psychologist Dianne Grande.

That sudden feeling of calm and confidence means alignment is happening. Once you start acting like something is yours and will eventually find you, the universe tends to reward you for being able to change your mindset.

Advertisement

4. People from your past reappear

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It can be tempting to fall into old patterns, especially when they start cropping up left and right, but it's often a sign from the universe that better things are on the horizon. You may begin to get text messages from old flings and past partners, but this usually only happens because your energy is leveling up, and they can sense that. They're only trying to get back into your life to reap the benefits of this new person that you're becoming, so don't let them.

Just because people from your past are trying to come back doesn't mean it's for the good. Remember that they're in the past for a reason, and the universe would never eliminate someone from your life unless it were trying to make room for someone else.

Advertisement

5. You prioritize quality over quantity

pikselstock | Shutterstock

You're no longer interested in having surface-level conversations or filling your life with an abundance of people so that you don't have to be alone. Instead, you're learning the value of quality over quantity and implementing it to the people you surround yourself with. You're focused on having real connections with substance, and once you start doing that, the universe will reward you with individuals who meet your standards.

"While our life circumstances will change significantly over time, quality seems far more important than quantity when it comes to having a network of close friends and confidantes," pointed out psychologist Romeo Vitelli.

Advertisement

6. You feel like you already know them

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

They might start appearing in your dreams — this unknown face that you can't seem to pinpoint, but you still feel incredibly comfortable and safe around them. Or, you start to feel their energy. Maybe you're even unconsciously making space for them in your life. Whatever the case may be, you're beginning to act as if they're already in your life, making the universe push you towards them even quicker.

It's as if your soul recognizes their presence before you've even met them. It's the perfect timing of the universe that is causing you to align your everyday thoughts and actions to accommodate the love of your life who may soon join you.

Advertisement

7. You say "yes" to new things more often

insta_photos | Shutterstock

When you suddenly change that constant "no" to a "yes" when trying new experiences and adventures, that's usually a sign the universe will send you right before meeting the love of your life. By being more open to filling your time, you're stepping into a new version of yourself, ready to grow and connect with others.

Without even realizing it, you're creating new opportunities to meet people you've never encountered before, putting yourself in the path of finally meeting that special someone. Certified clinician Karyn Hall explained the benefits of stepping outside your comfort zone.

"Doing something new keeps you young in some ways and gives you a broader view of the world. Your vision of how things can be changes as you gain new perspectives. Doing something new builds flexible thinking."

Advertisement

8. Your intuition becomes louder and clearer

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Once you start noticing that your inner voice, which is usually quiet, will suddenly become louder and clearer, guiding you with nudges you cannot ignore, it's usually a sign from the universe that something big is on the horizon. You suddenly start knowing when to appear somewhere, which route you should take to get home, and even when to start a conversation with a stranger. It's as if your heart already knows which path to take, even if your mind is still trying to catch up.

"When you follow your intuition, it might feel like you are being pulled towards a decision or situation, even if you can’t explain why. Some people are very close to their intuition and find it easy to follow their desires. Others may struggle with connecting to their intuition, which might lead to feelings of confusion and overwhelm," explained research consultant Tchiki Davis.

Advertisement

9. You get curious about what you really want in a partner

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Once you start getting curious about the type of person you want in your life, especially concerning the deeper qualities that matter to you, it might be the universe's way of subtly nudging you towards them and helping you prepare. You may start reflecting on your past relationships and analyzing what went wrong and what you want in the next person you didn't like.

You may start questioning the kinds of things you refuse to settle for and the kind of energy you want to be brought into your life. By becoming more intentional and self-aware, you can set the stage for the person you want to walk into your life and meet your needs. The universe listens and rewards you appropriately when you're clear about that.

Advertisement

10. You lose interest in dating apps

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Gone are the days when you find yourself mindlessly swiping on apps like Hinge and Tinder. Not because you've given up on love, but because something inside you is saying that you no longer need it. It's as if your heart knows that the kind of love you're looking for doesn't exist on an app and isn't something you can force or even chase.

You'll start spending time doing things that bring you actual peace and happiness instead of forcing connections with people you match with on these apps. By allowing yourself to experience life in the real world and not digitally, you'll set the stage for redirection and finally have the chance to meet and nurture an authentic connection.

Advertisement

11. You feel hopeful without knowing why

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

You may start feeling hope and excitement about the future, not tied to any specific person or event, but something in your core that feels real and on the horizon. This deep optimism means that something is coming. Not only is it coming, but it has the power to shake up your foundation in the best way possible.

It's as if your soul is sensing that something beautiful will soon be approaching you, and it's everything you may have wished for and more. Even if you can't explain it to others, you feel it. You know that this next chapter is about to be incredibly meaningful, which alone makes you more magnetic to the kind of connection you might've been waiting for.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.